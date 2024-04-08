TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction TOT 97 % Chance of Winning NFFC 3 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur are all set to welcome Nottingham Forest to their home stadium on Sunday in the last kick-off of the Premier League game week. Spurs were the big winners of this week even though they got just a point. Villa in 4th lost to Manchester City away making the gap to Spurs in 5th to just 2 points. Postecoglou’s men still have a game in hand over Villa. Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham. A win in this game would have pushed them into the top 4 but they failed to break down the Hammers. Brennan Johnson put Spurs into the lead with a good improvised finish off Werner’s cutback. West Ham hit back soon after as Kurt Zouma headed in from a corner after no Spurs defender managed to pick him out. Spurs were lucky not to go behind as Vicario did well to save from Antonio who was through on goal. The best chance for Spurs in the end fell to Udogie but Fabianski was equal to the task and saved the effort. Nottingham Forest had one of their best first halves of the season as they beat Fulham in their last game in the Premier League. Forest scored early with a well-hot attempt from Hudson-Odoi. Chris Wood continued his good form of scoring as he got the 2nd of the night for Forest. Morgan Gibbs-White just before halftime tripled the home team’s lead before halftime. Fulham came into the second half stronger as Tosin headed in. Forest could have killed the game through Williams but his effort struck the bar. Danilo and Origi also spun really good chances to extend their lead. There were some heart-in-the-mouth moments for Forest as well with Fulham squandering a lot of chances to get back into the game. The game should have been level but the Tricky Trees did well to hold on and get the 3 points.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams favours the team from North London in an affair that has been quite one-sided. In the last 5 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 4 matchups, no games have ended in a stalemate with Nottingham Forest registering just 1 win.

Spurs have looked a little weary in their last couple of games. They have not been convincing winners in their last home game against Luton Town. The standards of Spurs are higher and they should know they will need to perform better if they are to qualify for the Champions League. They face all the top teams in a row after this game so it makes winning against Nottingham Forest at home a must-win. They cannot afford to drop points here and that is what gives them a higher chance of winning in this game.

Forest needs to do better on the road. Their most memorable victory was against Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Forest has the players to do the damage however they are too inconsistent to get the better of teams and dominate games. The Tricky Trees at their best can be a thorn for any team however we do not expect them to cause Spurs massive problems on Sunday.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds massively favour the home team Spurs to beat Forest on Sunday. Even though Spurs come into this one on the back of a draw against West Ham they go in as favourites due to their good home form against the smaller teams. Tottenham Hotspur won 4 of their last 5 games at their home stadium and lost just once. Their overall home record has been built well as they have won 73% of the games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their scoring record continues to do well due to the attackers they have at their disposal as they average 2.07 goals from an expected goals tally of 2.03. Spurs are a clinical team, they take the chances they create.

Nottingham Forest’s away record in terms of wins and scoring has been really bad. The Trickey Trees average just 1.07 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.92. Nuno Santo and his team have just managed to win 13% of their games away from the City Ground this season. In terms of the defensive stats, both teams tend to be calamitous at the back. Spurs concede an average of 1.36 goals on their turf. Nottingham Forest on the other hand conceded a high number of 2 goals on an average away from home this season. Spurs always tend to concede at home having kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their games this season. Forest has also conceded a goal in each of their last 5 games in the league.

Based on the numbers provided here are our following tips and predictions. We expect the Spurs to emerge victorious in this game by a difference of 2 or more goals. We also see them scoring 2 or more goals come Sunday. We do however back Nottingham Forest to score in this game as well with Spurs’ really poor defensive numbers in terms of clean sheets at home. Forest have failed to score in 33% of their away games.

In terms of scoring first, Tottenham Hotspur have a significantly better record in comparison to Nottingham Forest. Spurs have scored first in 19 of their 30 games. Nottingham Forest meanwhile has opened the scoring in just 13 of their 31 games. Spurs always at home tend to start strongly so we in this game also expect them to take the lead first.

Tottenham Hotspur does have a significantly better record when it comes to outperforming Nottingham Forest in both halves this season. Spurs have won 33% of their first halves at home in comparison to Nottingham Forest’s 13% away. Postecoglou’s men also got better in the 2nd half winning 67% of the final half with Forest winning just 20%. Hence in this encounter, we back Spurs to win both sets of 45 minutes on Sunday in the Premier League.

In terms of backing players to score for Tottenham Hotspur, we will go with Son Heung-min in this game due to his continuous brilliance whilst playing at home. Son has been brilliant at his home ground. He has scored 7 goals and registered 4 assists in each of his last 12 games at home. He was also the first goal scorer the last time these two teams met at this stadium last season.

For Nottingham Forest, we have to back Chris Wood going into this game. The Kiwi striker keeps continuing to score as he has now scored in each of his last 3 games. Wood has a fantastic eye for goal and with Spurs struggling at the back especially aerially, we can see him scoring on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, W, L, W

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, D, L, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:124

Tottenham Hotspur wins:58

Nottingham Forest wins:37

Matches are drawn:29

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.40.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.