TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction TOT 76 % Chance of Winning WHU 24 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to encounter West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur as of now sit in 5th place with 27 points from 14 games. West Ham United are meanwhile 9th on the table with 21 points from 14 games. Tottenham Hotspur visited the Etihad to face off against Manchester City last Sunday in the Premier League. The game started for them on the perfect note as captain Son Heung-Min broke on the counter, outpacing a very quick Manchester City player in Jeremy Doku. The South Korean showed brilliant composure and slotted the ball past Ederson to give his team a shock lead within 6 minutes. 3 minutes after the opener, Son soon turned from hero to villain as Haaland’s header from an Alvarez set piece deflected off Son to go past Vicario in the Spurs goal. The city was level. City Post the equaliser was doing most of the attacking and that resulted in them taking the lead through Phil Foden. Spurs were under the cloche in the 1st half and were very lucky not to be trailing by more goals at halftime. City started the 2nd half decently as well but Spurs slowly started getting into the game with an attempt from Gil. Spurs did get their equaliser through Lo Celso as Son did very well to find the Argentinian on the edge of the box. Lo Celso produced a brilliant curling effort to beat Ederson. City once again took the lead this time through Jack Grealish in the 81st minute. The drama would not end there as Spurs yet again found a way to get back in the game as Brennan Johnson whipped a hopeful yet dangerous cross in the box that met the head of Kulusevski to level. Spurs were a tad bit fortunate to get all 3 points considering the end of the game was marred with controversy as the game the whistle was blown with Grealish being 1v1 on goal. West Ham United in their last game welcomed Crystal Palace to the London Stadium. Mohammed Kudus gave them the perfect start as Coufal found the Ghana international with an intuitive pass. Kudus’ finish was inch perfect, beating Johnstone at the bottom corner. The game until halftime was quiet even with Palace getting back in the game after 45 minutes. Odsonne Edouard was given a calamitous pass by Mavrapanos in a dangerous area. The French striker did very well to then get back on his left foot and beat Areola in goal. Emerson should have given West Ham the lead in the 64th minute but his chance went begging. Both teams shared the spoils in the end.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two major London Clubs is quite one-sided with the record favouring the club from North London. In the last 35 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur have won 18 encounters, 6 games have ended in a draw with West Ham United winning on 11 occasions.

Tottenham Hotspur this season have proven that will not change their style of play irrespective of the defensive injuries they have. Spurs are going to play fire with fire by continuously attacking opposition teams with their high-intensity football.

Against big oppositions, they were exposed but against smaller teams, these tactics could work as West Ham United will be expected to sit deep and play without the ball. Spurs with a lot of possession could be a big danger to West Ham United.

The Hammers on the other hand will go into this knowing that Spurs won’t change their style of play. West Ham has enough quality in their attack to further exploit Spurs on the break. If West Ham United could be less leaky in defence, then they could have a chance to get at Spurs. But based on everything our pick is for Tottenham Hotspur to go into this game with the better chance of winning.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, Spurs go into this game as a clear odds-on favourite to beat their London rivals West Ham United on Friday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We believe that this game could swing in the direction of the home side based on what we saw last week. Based on recent performances, Spurs should have more than enough to beat West Ham United.

Tottenham have been decent at home this season having only lost 2 games at home. Spurs are a decent goal-scoring side when they play at home scoring 1.67 goals on an average per game from an xG (expected goals) of 2.06. The spurs this season have a good scoring record at home scoring in every possible home game this season. Spurs will go into this as favourites to score this game.

West Ham United on the other hand do not do very well when they play away from home this season. The Hammers have scored 1.71 goals this season and have conceded 2 goals on an average away from home this season.

Based on these stats our tip is to back both Spurs and West Ham to score in this game considering how poor both defences are. We also expect Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals against West Ham United.

Spurs to win by 2 goals is also a tip that could bring fruition. Both these teams like to score goals first. Spurs have opened the scoring in 11 out of their 14 games. West Ham United have opened the scoring in 9 out of their 14 games. We back Tottenham Hotspur to open the scoring against West Ham United on Friday. West Ham United have a better halftime form in comparison to Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United won 43% of their 1st halves whereas Spurs won just 17% of their first halves. We however expect Spurs to win the 1st half as they do tend to start games fast and we believe that West Ham could come under pressure come Friday.

Referee Micheal Salisbury is the referee in this game and has produced 3.16 games on average this season. We expect this game to produce cards as this game could be a high-intensity one. We expect 4 or more cards in this game for both teams combined.

For Spurs, Son Heung-Min will go into this game as favourite to score against West Ham United. Son was on target against Manchester City. The South Korean also loves playing against West Ham scoring 5 goals and 3 assists in his last 8 home games. Son has also scored at least one goal in each of his last 3 games against West Ham United.

Jarrod Bowen has been fantastic for West Ham United when he plays on away grounds. Bowen who is now playing upfront in the absence of Antonio has scored 6 goals on away grounds in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur’s defence is bound to leak goals and Bowen is one of the favourites to score for West Ham.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Ben Davies Defender Eric Dier Defender Emerson Defender Yves Bissouma Midfielder Pape Sarr Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Son Heung-min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): D, L, L, L, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:172

Tottenham Hotspur wins:101

West Ham United wins:66

Matches are drawn:54

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.77.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.