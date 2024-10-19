TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction TOT 79 % Chance of Winning WHU 21 % Bet Now! Tottenham Hotspur will square up against West Ham United in the first game after the international break on Saturday. Spurs, with their last loss, dropped to 9th in the Premier League. Postecoglou’s men got off to a dream start at the Amex Stadium 2 weeks ago as Brennan Johnson and James Maddison gave Spurs a 2-goal buffer heading into halftime. However, the tide entirely changed in the second half, with the Seagulls dominating. Brighton turned the game around in the space of 18 minutes as Spurs succumbed to their third loss of the season. West Ham United finally got their first home win of the season after they disposed of Ipswich Town by 4 goals to 1. Antonio gave them the perfect start after he broke the deadlock in the first minute of the game. The Hammers’ defence was exposed as Delap scored 5 minutes later. However, this time the Hammers swam instead of sinking, putting Ipswich to the sword. Goals from Kudus, Bowen, and Paqueta saw West Ham win 4-1 at the end of the day, boosting themselves to 12th on the table.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United sees the team from North London winning more. The gap, however, is not that much. In the last 37 games between these two in all competitions, West Ham United has won 12 games; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Spurs winning on 18 occasions.

Tottenham Hotspur have to come out of the shell of being inconsistent. Their ability to throw away games continues to haunt them, and Postecoglou has to find a way to get that out of them. The play style that the Australian manager is implementing, however, does not come to their aid. Their constant flurries of attacks leave them vulnerable defensively, allowing teams to get back into games that Spurs lead.

West Ham United in this game can surely take a page out of Brighton’s books and stay in the game. Spurs do give away a lot of chances even when they are in the ascendency. If West Ham can be clinical, then they do have a chance.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will head into this game as big odds favourites to win against West Ham United at their home ground in the early kick-off. Spurs, even though they lost their last game, have been backed by the bookies to get the 3 points against the Hammers. Postecoglou’s men were outplayed in the second half by the Seagulls, which saw them throw away a 2-goal lead. West Ham United, on the other hand, will go into this game with some confidence after they dispatched Ipswich Town by quite a comfortable margin. An early kickoff after an international break is always a tricky game, but Spurs having the vote of the bookies is not outlandish. West Ham United have been a very subpar team this season, even though they come into this game with a big win.

Tottenham Hotspur this season in the Premier League do have a decent record at home. Their only loss came to a top team Arsenal. They have played a total of 3 games in front of their home fans, winning the remaining 2. The wins came against Everton and Brentford. West Ham United, in terms of form, have been in and around Everton and Brentford, so this should be an advantage to Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United, on the other hand, surprisingly have a good record away from home this season. All of their 3 losses have come at home this season. They are unbeaten away from home in all of their 3 games, drawing 2 and winning 1. Lopetegui should take this as a bonus with him as he will face a Tottenham Hotspur team that does have a lot of pressure on themselves to bounce back.

Based on the above stats, here are our predictions and betting tips for this game. We predict Tottenham Hotspur will have enough to edge past the Hammers in this game. We do see Spurs scoring 2 or more goals against West Ham United on Saturday. Spurs at home this season have scored 3 or more goals in 2 of their 3 home games. The only game they failed to score in was against Arsenal. West Ham United have conceded a goal in each of their last 2 away games; however, they have not conceded more than 2 away, having also kept a clean sheet at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace. Spurs’ 2.33 goal scoring average at home, however, tilts the weight in their favour. We back both teams to score in this game. Tottenham Hotspur have conceded at least a goal in 2 of their 3 games at home this season. West Ham United, on the other hand, have scored in every game on the road. Both teams have deficiencies in their defences.

When it comes to scoring first, we do back the home team in Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. West Ham United found the back of the net first in their last game against Ipswich Town; however, prior to that, they went behind in each of their last 4 games. Spurs, on the other hand, have a better overall record, scoring first in 4 of their 6 total games in the Premier League. Hence, we back Ange Postecoglou’s men to break the deadlock.

We do see this game having a lot of goals. Spurs, due to the way they play, do not only tend to score goals but also concede in equal measure. West Ham United have looked very poor at the back, but with the likes of Bowen and Kudus, they do tend to score goals. Both teams in their last games had a total combined score of 5 goals. We do not see this game being such a high-scoring encounter. Our prediction in this game is for both teams to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals.

In terms of scoring, we do back Brennan Johnson to add to his brilliant scoring run. Johnson has now scored in each of his last 3 games in the Premier League. Overall, he also has goals in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. The Welsh international has made that right-hand side his own now. West Ham on the left-hand side have tend to struggle defensively; therefore, we can see Johnson popping up with another goal on Saturday. Brennan Johnson to score anytime in this game is our call.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, L

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Crysensio Summerville Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, D, L

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:223

Tottenham Hotspur wins:101

West Ham United wins:67

Matches are drawn:55

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.51

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.