TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction
TOT
91%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
9%
England
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A win would narrow the gap to the top if results favour their cause but if they lose, Aston Villa could overtake them into 4th place once again if they win their game. Wolves meanwhile sit in the 11th spot on the table with 32 points from 24 games. A win could see them go into the top half of the table in 10th place however if they lose they could drop to 12th place if Fulham win.
Tottenham Hotspur in their last game welcomed Brighton & Hove Albion to their home stadium in the Premier League. It started badly for Spurs as Danny Welbeck was fouled by Van de Ven in the penalty box. Gross scored from the spot to give the hosts the lead. It was then a game for both sides as Spurs pressed for the equaliser and Brighton looked to hit them on the break to double their lead.
Vicario and Steele made some good saves. Spurs finally got their equaliser through an unlikely scorer as Pape Matar Sarr saw his shot get blocked by Dunk, hit the post and fall back straight to him. He then guided that same ball into the net from a narrow-angle. Spurs got their winner late on through a counterattack as Son set up Brennan Johnson to get the winner.
Wolverhampton Wanderers produced a rather subdued performance in their last game at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves had more attempts in this game but failed to capitalise as goals from Toney and Norgaard handed them their 2nd defeat in their last 10 games.
Facts:
- Tottenham Hotspur does not have the best of recent forms against Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent times. Spurs have lost 3 of their last 4 games against Wolves in the Premier League.
- Spurs have lost each of their last 2 games and if they lose on Saturday, it will be the first time in their history that they have lost 3 successive games to Wolves.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers in the reverse fixture earlier this season won 2-1 at the Molineux. If they do end up winning at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday it will be their first double over Spurs in the league since 2009/10.
- Wolves have had quite a good run when it comes to playing at Tottenham Hotspur’s home stadium. Since Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018 they have won at Spurs’ home turf 3 times. Since then, only Liverpool and Chelsea have won on more occasions there with 4 wins.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is dead on competitive with nothing to split the two sides. In the last 18 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 7 matchups, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers also recording 7 wins.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have had quite a good record when it comes to playing Spurs away. They have been Tottenham’s bogey team ever since their promotion in 2018. Wolves also have the know-how to beat them as they already did earlier this season. Their last visit to London also ended with a 4-2 win over Chelsea. Wolves have a lot of things to back them up; their performance in their last home game makes them 2nd favourites in this game.
Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand dug deep in their last game to win against Brighton and Hove Albion. Tottenham Hotspur’s mentality has been stellar this season. Their never-give-up attitude has won them a lot of games this season. The return of Son Heung-Min also makes them much stronger in the attack. They could be without the likes of Porro and Udogie in this game which could make them defensively weaker. Still, we do give Tottenham Hotspur a much better chance to win against Wolverhampton Wanderers come Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bet makers, the odds favour Tottenham Hotspur to win this game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League in London on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as heavy favourites as they have not lost any of their last 5 fixtures overall in the Premier League. Wolves on the other hand have a mixed bag of results in their last 5 games. Tottenham Hotspur have also been quite good when it comes to their home form. Spurs have won 75% of the games on their home turf. Their scoring record is also good as they average 2.08 goals from an expected goals ratio of 2.05. This shows that Spurs are a very clinical team.
Wolves have not had the worst scoring records as they average 1.5 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.14. Gary O’Neil’s men have registered 33% wins in their away games this season which is poor considering their standards. In terms of conceding, both teams have had defensive struggles as of late. Spurs have kept a clean sheet in just 17% of their home games this season. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 5 games at home. Wolves surprisingly have also kept the same percentage of clean sheets away from home like Spurs with 17%.
Wolves have 1 clean sheet in their last 5 away games. Based on these numbers we expect the following outcomes in this game. Our call is for Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Wolves concede an average of 1.58 goals away from home. We also expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to score a goal in this game. Spurs have conceded 1.33 goals on average per game at home this season and we do see Wolves scoring considering the injuries Spurs could have in this game.
In terms of scoring 1st, we back Tottenham Hotspur to go ahead in this game as their numbers are considerably better than that of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Spurs have scored 1st in 17 of their 24 matches this season. Wolves have opened the scoring in just 9 of their games this season. Spurs like to start fast at home this season and we do see them scoring first because of that. In terms of half-time form, Spurs do considerably well when it comes to winning.
Postecoglou’s men have won 42% of their 1st halves this season in comparison to Wolves who have won just 17% of their first halves. We expect the Spurs to walk into halftime with the lead in this game. According to stats, Spurs are predicted to have over 2.5 offsides in this game and we see that being the case as they like to play off the shoulders of the opponent’s defence. On the flip side, Spurs also play a high line that could catch many Wolves players offside as well. Our call is for this game to have 4 or more offsides for both teams combined.
With the absence of top scorer Matheus Cunha, we expect Hwang to go in as the favourite to score for the Wolves in this game. Hwang missed Wolves’ recent games due to his featuring in the Asian Cup for Korea. Hwang remains Wolves' top scorer, even though Cunha came close in his absence. We can see Hwang causing the Spurs defence some problems in this game.
For Tottenham Hotspur, we have to back their South Korean and tip Son Heung-Min to score in this game. Son has been brilliant for Spurs this season scoring 4 goals in his last 8 games for his team. We could see Son causing the right-hand side of Wolves a lot of trouble in this game.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-Min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-Chan
|
Attacker
|
Pedro Neto
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head
Matches Played:105
Tottenham Hotspur wins:52
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32
Matches are drawn:21
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.55.
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.40.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.90.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolves were quite disappointing against Brentford in their last game considering they did win against Chelsea before that. Wolves do have the quality to beat big teams however they have lost Matheus Cunha to injury and that could be a big blow for them attackingly. We backed Tottenham Hotspur to win this game 3-1. Their attack looks in good flow with the likes of Son, Richarlison and Maddison all firing.
Parimatch