TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction TOT 91 % Chance of Winning WWFC 9 % Bet Now! Spurs are all set to lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Spurs go into this game on the back of a win and Wolves with a loss. Tottenham Hotspur as of now sit in 4th place with 47 points from 24 games. A win would narrow the gap to the top if results favour their cause but if they lose, Aston Villa could overtake them into 4th place once again if they win their game. Wolves meanwhile sit in the 11th spot on the table with 32 points from 24 games. A win could see them go into the top half of the table in 10th place however if they lose they could drop to 12th place if Fulham win. Tottenham Hotspur in their last game welcomed Brighton & Hove Albion to their home stadium in the Premier League. It started badly for Spurs as Danny Welbeck was fouled by Van de Ven in the penalty box. Gross scored from the spot to give the hosts the lead. It was then a game for both sides as Spurs pressed for the equaliser and Brighton looked to hit them on the break to double their lead. Vicario and Steele made some good saves. Spurs finally got their equaliser through an unlikely scorer as Pape Matar Sarr saw his shot get blocked by Dunk, hit the post and fall back straight to him. He then guided that same ball into the net from a narrow-angle. Spurs got their winner late on through a counterattack as Son set up Brennan Johnson to get the winner. Wolverhampton Wanderers produced a rather subdued performance in their last game at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves had more attempts in this game but failed to capitalise as goals from Toney and Norgaard handed them their 2nd defeat in their last 10 games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is dead on competitive with nothing to split the two sides. In the last 18 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has won 7 matchups, 4 games have ended in a stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers also recording 7 wins.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had quite a good record when it comes to playing Spurs away. They have been Tottenham’s bogey team ever since their promotion in 2018. Wolves also have the know-how to beat them as they already did earlier this season. Their last visit to London also ended with a 4-2 win over Chelsea. Wolves have a lot of things to back them up; their performance in their last home game makes them 2nd favourites in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand dug deep in their last game to win against Brighton and Hove Albion. Tottenham Hotspur’s mentality has been stellar this season. Their never-give-up attitude has won them a lot of games this season. The return of Son Heung-Min also makes them much stronger in the attack. They could be without the likes of Porro and Udogie in this game which could make them defensively weaker. Still, we do give Tottenham Hotspur a much better chance to win against Wolverhampton Wanderers come Saturday.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, the odds favour Tottenham Hotspur to win this game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League in London on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur go into this game as heavy favourites as they have not lost any of their last 5 fixtures overall in the Premier League. Wolves on the other hand have a mixed bag of results in their last 5 games. Tottenham Hotspur have also been quite good when it comes to their home form. Spurs have won 75% of the games on their home turf. Their scoring record is also good as they average 2.08 goals from an expected goals ratio of 2.05. This shows that Spurs are a very clinical team.

Wolves have not had the worst scoring records as they average 1.5 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.14. Gary O’Neil’s men have registered 33% wins in their away games this season which is poor considering their standards. In terms of conceding, both teams have had defensive struggles as of late. Spurs have kept a clean sheet in just 17% of their home games this season. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 5 games at home. Wolves surprisingly have also kept the same percentage of clean sheets away from home like Spurs with 17%.

Wolves have 1 clean sheet in their last 5 away games. Based on these numbers we expect the following outcomes in this game. Our call is for Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Wolves concede an average of 1.58 goals away from home. We also expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to score a goal in this game. Spurs have conceded 1.33 goals on average per game at home this season and we do see Wolves scoring considering the injuries Spurs could have in this game.

In terms of scoring 1st, we back Tottenham Hotspur to go ahead in this game as their numbers are considerably better than that of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Spurs have scored 1st in 17 of their 24 matches this season. Wolves have opened the scoring in just 9 of their games this season. Spurs like to start fast at home this season and we do see them scoring first because of that. In terms of half-time form, Spurs do considerably well when it comes to winning.

Postecoglou’s men have won 42% of their 1st halves this season in comparison to Wolves who have won just 17% of their first halves. We expect the Spurs to walk into halftime with the lead in this game. According to stats, Spurs are predicted to have over 2.5 offsides in this game and we see that being the case as they like to play off the shoulders of the opponent’s defence. On the flip side, Spurs also play a high line that could catch many Wolves players offside as well. Our call is for this game to have 4 or more offsides for both teams combined.

With the absence of top scorer Matheus Cunha, we expect Hwang to go in as the favourite to score for the Wolves in this game. Hwang missed Wolves’ recent games due to his featuring in the Asian Cup for Korea. Hwang remains Wolves' top scorer, even though Cunha came close in his absence. We can see Hwang causing the Spurs defence some problems in this game.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we have to back their South Korean and tip Son Heung-Min to score in this game. Son has been brilliant for Spurs this season scoring 4 goals in his last 8 games for his team. We could see Son causing the right-hand side of Wolves a lot of trouble in this game.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Hwang Hee-Chan Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:105

Tottenham Hotspur wins:52

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32

Matches are drawn:21

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.55.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.