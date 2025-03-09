TOT (Tottenham Spurs) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Match Prediction TOT 45 % Chance of Winning AFCB 55 % Bet Now! One of the most exciting clashes in the Premier League is set to take place on the 28th match day, as Tottenham Spurs will be going against Bournemouth. This match will take place on 9 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which also serves as a home ground to the Spurs. They have performed well in the tournament lately, as the team holds 13th spot in the rankings with 10 wins in 27 matches. The Spurs will be eager for a crucial win to enter the top ten in the standings. On the other hand, Bournemouth has also shown strong performances, as the team holds 7th spot in the rankings with 12 wins in 27 matches. A win over Tottenham could help them to get closer to the top five. In its previous match, Tottenham Spurs suffered a loss against Manchester City by 0-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth also lost its previous match against Brighton by 1-2, which was an away game for them. With both teams aiming to regain their winning momentum, the next game promises to be a thriller for the football enthusiasts.

Tottenham Spurs vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

The Tottenham Spurs have held the upper hand against Bournemouth lately, as the team has been strong in recent clashes. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Tottenham Spurs have been able to secure three wins while Bournemouth won the remaining two games.

Although Tottenham has been strong against Bournemouth, the latter has shown excellent form in the tournament as of now, which increases their chances of winning. In its last two away games, the team has lost one against Brighton by 1-2 but won the other against Southampton by 3-1.

On the other hand, the Tottenham Spurs have been strong against Bournemouth, which makes them the closest contenders in the game. They also take up the home ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. In its last three home games, the team has lost two against Manchester City by 0-1 and Leicester City by 1-2, winning one against Manchester United by 1-0.

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Tottenham Spurs vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Tottenham Spurs will be intense, as Bournemouth enters the game as the favourites to win. They have shown better form throughout the tournament, which gives them the slight edge in the upcoming match. Thus, Bournemouth, with the odds of 2.52, has a higher chance of winning in the next game. But Tottenham Spurs, with the odds of 2.55, shall not be underestimated as the team holds home ground advantage along with a strong head-to-head record.

Bournemouth had a great performance this season, but the team has been suffering from a few losses lately. Currently, they stand at the 7th spot in the rankings with 12 wins and 8 losses in 27 matches. In its attacking side, the team has been able to score an impressive total of 45 goals, putting its goal per match rate at 1.67, and they have also made 430 shots, out of which 155 were on target. Bournemouth has also been able to score 6 penalties in this season, while creating 56 big chances in games. Their defensive side has also shown strong performances, conceding 36 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.19. But they have been able to secure 6 clean sheets and 103 saves in the current season.

For Bournemouth, Justin Kluivert has been the key performer in the current season, holding 12 goals and 5 assists in 26 appearances. He will also be having the company of other in-form players such as Dango Ouatarra, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 26 appearances, Luis Sinisterra, with one goal and one assist in 10 appearances, Enes Ünal, with 2 goals and one assist in 17 appearances, Evanilson, with 5 goals in 20 appearances, Lewis Cook, with one goal and 3 assists in 26 appearances, David Brooks, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, Ryan Christie, with 2 goals and 3 assists in 26 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 20 appearances, Milos Kerkez, with 2 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, and Dean Huijsen, with 2 goals in 21 appearances. In goalkeeping, the team has Kepa, with 5 clean sheets and 72 saves in 20 appearances.

With a strong and formidable line-up being available for the upcoming match against Tottenham Spurs, it will be a thriller game for the fans as the former has a higher chance of winning. In its last five matches, Bournemouth has been able to score a combined total of 9 goals while conceding just 6 goals in these games. Out of their last two wins, one of them has been with a clean sheet. Although their defence has been strong, they may not be able to stop the attackers of Tottenham Spurs in the next game. Thus, it is likely that Bournemouth will beat the Spurs without a clean sheet.

On the other hand, the Tottenham Spurs seem to have regained their form in the tournament, as the team now holds 13th place in the standings, with 10 wins and 14 losses in 27 matches. In their last five matches, they have been able to score a combined total of 8 goals while conceding just 4 goals in these games. Overall, the team scored 53 goals in the tournament, putting its goal per match rate at 1.96, and they also scored 389 shots, out of which 148 were on target. Although Bournemouth has not scored even a single penalty in this season, they have managed to create 60 big chances. Their defensive side has also been better, conceding 39 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.44. But the team has secured 6 clean sheets and 85 saves in the current season.

For the Spurs, Brennan Johnson has been the star striker in the current season with 9 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances. He will also have the company of some other key players such as Son Heung-Min, with 6 goals and 9 assists in 24 appearances, Richarlison, with 2 goals and one assist in 9 appearances, Dominic Solanke, with 7 goals and 3 assists in 18 appearances, James Maddison, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 25 appearances, Yves Bissouma, with 2 goals in 20 appearances, Dejan Kulusevski, with 7 goals and 4 assists in 27 appearances, Pape Sarr, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with 2 goals in 17 appearances, and Pedro Porro, with 2 goals and 5 assists in 27 appearances. For goalkeeping, the team has various options such as Guglielmo Vicario, with 4 clean sheets and 43 saves in 15 appearances, Fraser Forster, with one clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances, and Antonín Kinsky, with one clean sheet and 11 saves in 4 appearances.

Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth won't be available for the next game against the Spurs, as he has been suspended. Ryan Christie and Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth are among the only players in the next game who are close to receiving a two-match suspension in the Premier League due to the yellow cards. It is also likely for Bournemouth to receive at least two yellow cards in the upcoming match against the Spurs.

Final Prediction: Bournemouth to beat Tottenham Spurs in Premier League match.

Tottenham Spurs vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 16

Tottenham Spurs Wins: 10

Bournemouth Wins: 4

Matches are Drawn: 2

Tottenham Spurs vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Tottenham Spurs to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.55

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.52

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.