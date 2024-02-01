WHU (West Ham United) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction WHU 55 % Chance of Winning AFCB 45 % Bet Now! AFC Bournemouth are set to travel to the English Capital on Friday as they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium. Currently, the Hammers are 6th on the Premier League table with 35 points from 21 games. This is at the time of writing this however by the time they play on Friday they could drop a place or two depending on the other results. AFC Bournemouth find themselves 12th on the table with 25 points from 20 games. Fulham are just a point behind them but have played a game more. A win for them and a loss for the Cherries here could see them drop a place on the table come the end of this game week. West Ham in their last game travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. Maxwell Cornet scored the 1st goal of the game for the Hammers as Ings’ deflected effort fell straight to Cornet who blasted his shot into the net. Ben Brereton Diaz equalised for the Blades just before halftime. West Ham were finally awarded a chance to go in front as Hamer needlessly brought Ings down in the penalty box with a rash tackle. James Ward-Prowse did ever so well from the penalty spot to put West Ham in front once again. Bowen should have killed the game off in the 84th minute but his effort went inches wide of goal. It unfolded into chaos in the final few minutes as Brewster and Coufal were both sent off in the space of 4 minutes. Sheffield United were awarded a penalty in the death as Areola clobbered into McBurnie whilst collecting the cross. VAR overturned the original decision of not a penalty. McBurnie converted to rescue a point for the Blades. Moyes and West Ham were furious with the decision. Bournemouth in their game against Liverpool were beaten to the bone in the 2nd half by Liverpool. The Cherries looked lethargic and average on the day as a brace each from Jota and Darwin Nunez in the second half handed them a 4-0 home defeat. Bournemouth registered only 1 shot on target in the entire game. This was Bournemouth’s 11th defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League era with them now having conceded 44 goals in these 11 games. A poor day on the field for Iraola and his Bournemouth players, totally outclassed by Liverpool on the day.

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United is surprisingly very competitive with the Hammers having the slight edge. In the last 13 matches played between these two teams, West Ham has won on 5 occasions, 4 games have ended in a draw with AFC Bournemouth emerging victorious 4 times.

West Ham United go into this game as one of the most in-form teams after having not lost any of their last 5 games winning 3 and drawing 2. The one thing the Hammers have going about themselves is their defensive stability. David Moyes’ team do take pride in how good they are at shutting shop. On their day they can stop the world's best sides from scoring. That is what they have done recently keeping 4 clean sheets of their last 5 games. This is what has propelled them to get results.

Bournemouth on the other hand do concede goals but have done some damage limitation as of late. It did get worse last week as they conceded 4 goals to a Liverpool side without Mo Salah. Bournemouth will need to be defensively switched on in this game if they intend to leave the London Stadium with points.

West Ham is a team that loves to score and shut shop and if by any chance Bournemouth concede early then it could spell problems for them. We do give West Ham United a higher chance of winning this game because they have been good at home this season.

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West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The game between West Ham and Bournemouth this week is going to be one of those games that could swing anywhere. The odds for this game are very close showing how difficult it is to split both teams. Both Bournemouth and West Ham are in quite a rich vein of form.

In terms of the odds, West Ham United edges Bournemouth in terms of odds due to not being defeated in any of their last 5 games. Bournemouth could have also gone in as favourites considering how good they have been off late but their last loss to Liverpool makes them underdogs.

David Moyes’ Hammers have turned their fortunes around becoming one of the most in-form teams currently in the Premier League. Not only have they beaten some of the biggest teams in the League this season, but slowly and steadily they are also creeping up near those Champions League places. They have been relatively tough to beat at home losing just 2 times and currently averaging 1.80 points per game this season.

AFC Bournemouth started the season shaky when it came to their away performances but recently have done well on the road averaging 1.30 points away from the Vitality Stadium this season.

Kudus and Bowen have been brilliant for West Ham this season and with the former returning from AFCON this week we do expect this game to have more goals. The Hammers are now averaging 1.70 goals at the London Stadium this season. The Cherries on the other hand have been very poor in terms of their backline when they play away from home conceding 2.30 goals on average. They have however improved their defensive numbers in their last away games conceding only 6 goals in their last 5 games.

Based on the above stats we do believe that there will be goals in this game. Our pick is for the Hammers to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also predict that Bournemouth will score in this game as well.

The Hammers have kept a clean sheet in 40% of their games this season at home. Bournemouth however have scored in 90% of their away games this season. Hence the numbers so back the Cherries to get at least 1.

In terms of scoring first, we back the home side to open the scoring on Wednesday. West The Hammers have a very good record of drawing 1st blood. Moyes’ team have scored first in 13 of their 21 games this season.

AFC Bournemouth meanwhile are slow starters as they do take a while to get going in games allowing teams to take the ascendancy. Teams have scored first against the Cherries in 11 of their 19 games. In only 9 games this season has Bournemouth opened the scoring.

In terms of scoring for West Ham, we go straightforward and back Jarrod Bowen to score in this game. The wide men are brilliantly suited to his new role up front and are West Hamâ€™s main focal point. Bowen recently went a little bit quiet but with Kudus returning expect him to start firing more.

For AFC Bournemouth we pick Dominic Solanke to be amongst the goals if they do find the back of the net against West Ham. Solanke this season has been one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League. The Englishman has been clinical in front of goal after already scoring 12 goals this season for the Cherries.

Only Callum Wilson with 14 goals and Joshua King with 16 goals have scored more goals for Bournemouth in a single campaign. The rate at which Solanke is going, we do expect him to break the record.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat AFC Bournemouth

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Jaidon Anthony Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, W

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

West Ham United wins:8

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:4

Matches are drawn:6

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.45.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.