WHU (West Ham United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction WHU 15 % Chance of Winning ARS 85 % Bet Now! Arsenal is set to travel across London on Sunday to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League. The Hammers as of now sit in 7th place on the table with 36 points from 23 games. They are just 2 points behind Manchester United who eclipsed them last week with a win at Old Trafford. West Ham United in their last game against Manchester United were beaten quite convincingly at Old Trafford. A goal from Hojlund and a brace from Garnacho secured a 3-0 win for the Red Devils. West Ham had a couple of chances with Onana making a good save to deny them the opening goal off a deflected effort from Alvarez. Just before United scored their 2nd, West Ham had a chance on the counterattack as Emerson was put through on goal after a Maguire mistake. He however couldn’t hit the shot on target. United from then on cruised in the game handing West Ham United a deserving defeat on the day. Arsenal still sits in 3rd place but has reduced the point deficit to Liverpool on the top to just 2 points. City are level on points with Arsenal but they have a game in hand over them, Liverpool. Arsenal cannot now afford to drop points as they head into the crucial half of the season with the title at stake. They got themselves back in the title race with a convincing 3-1 win over Liverpool in their last Premier League game. Arsenal broke the deadlock after Havertz was played through on goal. The German shot was parried away by Allison but it fell straight to Saka who slotted it into an empty net. Liverpool got back into the game through an own goal by Gabriel as a miscommunication between Saliba and goalkeeper Raya saw Jota take advantage with the ball ending up in Arsenal’s goal in quite a comical fashion. Liverpool had their blunder to make as Martinelli and Van Dijk were chasing a long ball which also saw Allison come off his line to clear. Martinelli slightly nudged Van Dijk which forced Allison to miss the ball completely and take out Van Dijk leaving Martinelli to score in an empty net. Leandro Trossard sealed the win for Arsenal as he squeezed in a shot from a tight angle that saw the ball go between Allison’s legs.

West Ham United vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two heritage clubs from London has tilted in the way of the team who will be donning the away colours in this game. In the last 33 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won on just 4 occasions, 6 games have ended in a draw with Arsenal winning a massive 23 times.

West Ham United are a team that can be relied upon when it comes to being compact and organised in defence. We have seen them go to the Emirates and the Amex Stadium and get wins just based on scoring on the counter and defending their lead. West Ham is bound to have very less of the ball in this game. They will want to frustrate Arsenal the same way as they did at the Emirates.

We however believe that Arsenal will be ready for West Ham this time out. The Gunners look better defensively right now and also attacking-wise they have found their mojo. It is not easy to make Liverpool look like bad losers but Arsenal did that in their last game.

Mikel Arteta once again seems to have got his team dreaming about what could be their 1st title in 20 years. Arsenal’s encouraging form coupled with their motivated approach gives them a much better chance of winning against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. This game has all the ingredients of being a fun watch as we do expect West Ham to give Arsenal a stern test as well.

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West Ham United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have picked Arsenal to win this game against West Ham at the London Stadium. Arsenal goes into this game with much better form having won each of their last 3 games. West Ham has not had the worst of forms going into this as they have also not been defeated in any of their last 5 home games.

West Ham United have been quite decent at home. They have a 45%-win rate at the London Stadium in the Premier League this season. Their scoring record has been decent as well as they average 1.64 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.16. Arsenal on the other hand has been good away from home as well.

They have scored 1.55 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 1.58. We expect that there will be goals in this game. Our pick is for Arsenal to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also expect West Ham United to score in this game as they have netted in 82% of their home games this season. Both teams have an equal tally when it comes to keeping clean sheets. Both Arsenal and West Ham have had 36% clean sheet records home and away respectively. Hence, we believe that both teams are likely to score in this game.

In terms of scoring first, we predict that Arsenal will be the team to do that. The Gunners have scored 1st in 17 of their 23 games this season. West Ham meanwhile have scored 1st in 13 of their 23 games. West Ham has a much better halftime form at home in comparison to Arsenal away. The Hammers have won 45% of their 1st halves at home this season. Arsenal meanwhile have won just 18% of their 1st halves away. However, in this game, we do back the Gunners to go into the break with the lead.

In terms of the scorer for West Ham United, we back Mohammed Kudus to go in as favourite to score against Arsenal on Sunday. Kudus has been one of West Ham’s star players this season scoring 6 goals only behind Bowen. Arsenal are weak in terms of their left-back spot and we can see Kudus giving them problems from that side.

For Arsenal, the favourite to score going into this game has to be Bukayo Saka. Arsenal’s no 7 has found his scoring feet once again. Saka is Arsenal’s top scorer and has scored in each of his 2 games coming into this. His being on penalties also makes him a more viable option to choose.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat West Ham United

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, D, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, L, L

West Ham United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:150

West Ham United wins:37

Arsenal wins:72

Matches are drawn:41

West Ham United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.90.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.56.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.