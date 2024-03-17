WHU (West Ham United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
WHU
55%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
45%
England
London Stadium
Hence a win for West Ham is crucial if they want to dream of playing in Europe again. Aston Villa cannot afford to drop more points considering Spurs who have a game fewer than them are also playing this week. If Spurs beat Fulham on Saturday they will pip Villa to 4th with a game in hand. Villa needs to win this game to keep the pressure alive.
The problem for Aston Villa came when they faced Spurs last week. Villa were the better team in the first half as Watkins had 2 of his shots blocked that were heading into goal. They kept the Spurs completely quiet. However, Emery’s men collapsed in the 2nd half after Maddison and Brennan Johnson scored. It got worse for them after McGinn was sent off for a cynical lash-out on Udogie. Spurs put more salt on Villa’s wound by scoring 2 goals on the break in the end winning 4-0 and handing Villa their 3rd home defeat.
West Ham United made a mess in their 1st half against Burnley as goals from Fofana and an own goal from Mavropanos gave Burnley a 2-goal cushion. Paqueta immediately scored post-half-time to reduce the deficit. West Ham had a goal overruled for offside by VAR after Ings put the ball in the net. West Ham had lost chances not only to equalise but win it. Just as it was looking like Burnley was going to win, Ings scored in the final moments of the game to rescue a point for West Ham United.
Facts:
- West Ham United have been excellent against Aston Villa when it comes to playing at home. The Hammers have not lost in any of their last 8 home games to the Villains winning 4 and drawing 4. West Ham last lost to Villa at home in 2011.
- In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Aston Villa thumped West Ham United 4-1 at Villa Park. If Emery’s men beat West Ham on Sunday then it will be only the 2nd time in Villa’s history that they will have done the double over West Ham. The last time Villa did the double over the Hammers was in 2010/11.
- Aston Villa tend to do well when they travel to London under manager Unai Emery. Villa has not lost in any of their last 8 visits to England’s capital. Villa have won 6 and drawn 2 of those games. They have also each of their last 4 games in London. This is their longest undefeated run in their history in London and their joint longest run in terms of consecutive wins.
- West Ham United have significantly improved their recent form. They have won 2 of their last 3 games drawing 1 and scoring 9 goals in those games. Before this run, West Ham did not win a single game from 6, drawing 3 and losing 3 since the start of the new year.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these 2 sides surprisingly favours the team that is playing at home this week. In the last 25 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 9 games, 9 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning 7 times.
West Ham has a slight advantage when it comes to winning due to their record against Villa at home. The Hammers have been a different team with Paqueta returning from injury. The Brazilian brings a perfect balance from midfield and attack to supplement the likes of Bowen and Kudus upfront. The problem for West Ham is their defence. Conceding 2 goals to a Burnley team at home is not acceptable. The Hammers will need to do better if they plan to get something from this game.
Aston Villa on the other hand will be without their captain John McGinn due to him getting a red card which is a big blow. Villa could struggle in midfield allowing West Ham a route. The slight reason why Villa have a better chance of winning is because of their consistency in attack. They will rely a lot on Ollie Watkins to once again win this game.
West Ham United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have judged this game between West Ham and Aston Villa as a close fixture. The difference in terms of odds between these two sides is so minor with Aston Villa having the slightest of backing from the bookies. Villa came into this on the back of a big loss. West Ham go into this game having disappointingly drawn with Burnley at home.
West Ham United have been mediocre when they have played at the London Stadium this season. The Hammers have a 43%-win rate playing at their home stadium in the Premier League. Their record in front of goal is on an upward trajectory as they now average 1.71 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.19. Aston Villa in recent games have promisingly bettered their away record. They now have a 50% win rate away from home which has propelled them to 4thspot/
Emery’s men have scored 1.71 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 1.57. We expect this game to be a tight affair however we do back Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals against West Ham considering Burnley did that a week back. We also back the Hammers to score in this tie as they have already scored in 79% of their games at the London Stadium this season. Concerning conceding, we expect both teams to score in this game. West Ham have kept a clean sheet in 29% of their home games this season with Villa doing so in 21% of their away games. Villa have failed to score in 21% of their games on their travels whereas West Ham have also the same 21% record at home. Hence we back both teams to score.
In terms of scoring first, Aston Villa marginally edges West Ham United in the Premier League this season. The Villains have found the back of the net first in 15 of their 28 games. West Ham United are not far behind at all as they have scored first in 14 of their 28 games. This is a tough one to call for however we do back Unai Emery’s men to get the first goal in this game. West Ham’s defence is unpredictable and Villa like to start games on a quicker note. Hence we back Aston Villa to score first on Sunday in this game in the Premier League.
Hence in terms of the goal scorer for West Ham United, we back Mohamed Kudus to be the favourite to score in this game against Aston Villa. Kudus has been brilliant for West Ham as of late and is popping up with some important goals. Villa looks a tad bit weak on their left side of the defence and we can see Kudus’ pace being a problem for Emery and his team in this game.
For Aston Villa, we once again will back Ollie Watkins to score in this game. Watkins has netted 16 goals already in the Premier League this season. He has done better away from home in terms of goals recently. The Englishman has scored a brace in each of his last 2 away games against Fulham and Luton. Watkins’ goal-scoring has given Villa 13 points this season which says that whenever Watkins scores Aston Villa wins.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat West Ham United.
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vladimir Coufal
|
Defender
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Defender
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Edson Alvarez
|
Midfielder
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, L
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Nicolo Zaniolo
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, L
West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:109
West Ham United wins:45
Aston Villa wins:39
Matches are drawn:35
West Ham United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Ham United
Hence Villa are the slight favourites in this game. Both teams have also played midweek in Europe which could bring in some fatigue. West Ham in that respect will be playing with an advantage as they are the team that is playing at home. This will be a tough outing, Villa’s record is not the best at West Ham however we expect them just to get the job done over here. We predict that Aston Villa should have enough to win this game 2-1 at the London Stadium.
Parimatch