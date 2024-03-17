WHU (West Ham United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction WHU 55 % Chance of Winning AVFC 45 % Bet Now! West Ham United will lock horns with Aston Villa at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. West Ham is 7th on the table with 43 points from 28 games and a win in this game could reduce the gap to Manchester United to 1 point. A loss for West Ham would give Brighton, Wolves and Newcastle United to pip them come the next game week. Hence a win for West Ham is crucial if they want to dream of playing in Europe again. Aston Villa cannot afford to drop more points considering Spurs who have a game fewer than them are also playing this week. If Spurs beat Fulham on Saturday they will pip Villa to 4th with a game in hand. Villa needs to win this game to keep the pressure alive. The problem for Aston Villa came when they faced Spurs last week. Villa were the better team in the first half as Watkins had 2 of his shots blocked that were heading into goal. They kept the Spurs completely quiet. However, Emery’s men collapsed in the 2nd half after Maddison and Brennan Johnson scored. It got worse for them after McGinn was sent off for a cynical lash-out on Udogie. Spurs put more salt on Villa’s wound by scoring 2 goals on the break in the end winning 4-0 and handing Villa their 3rd home defeat. West Ham United made a mess in their 1st half against Burnley as goals from Fofana and an own goal from Mavropanos gave Burnley a 2-goal cushion. Paqueta immediately scored post-half-time to reduce the deficit. West Ham had a goal overruled for offside by VAR after Ings put the ball in the net. West Ham had lost chances not only to equalise but win it. Just as it was looking like Burnley was going to win, Ings scored in the final moments of the game to rescue a point for West Ham United.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these 2 sides surprisingly favours the team that is playing at home this week. In the last 25 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 9 games, 9 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning 7 times.

West Ham has a slight advantage when it comes to winning due to their record against Villa at home. The Hammers have been a different team with Paqueta returning from injury. The Brazilian brings a perfect balance from midfield and attack to supplement the likes of Bowen and Kudus upfront. The problem for West Ham is their defence. Conceding 2 goals to a Burnley team at home is not acceptable. The Hammers will need to do better if they plan to get something from this game.

Aston Villa on the other hand will be without their captain John McGinn due to him getting a red card which is a big blow. Villa could struggle in midfield allowing West Ham a route. The slight reason why Villa have a better chance of winning is because of their consistency in attack. They will rely a lot on Ollie Watkins to once again win this game.

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West Ham United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have judged this game between West Ham and Aston Villa as a close fixture. The difference in terms of odds between these two sides is so minor with Aston Villa having the slightest of backing from the bookies. Villa came into this on the back of a big loss. West Ham go into this game having disappointingly drawn with Burnley at home.

West Ham United have been mediocre when they have played at the London Stadium this season. The Hammers have a 43%-win rate playing at their home stadium in the Premier League. Their record in front of goal is on an upward trajectory as they now average 1.71 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.19. Aston Villa in recent games have promisingly bettered their away record. They now have a 50% win rate away from home which has propelled them to 4thspot/

Emery’s men have scored 1.71 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 1.57. We expect this game to be a tight affair however we do back Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals against West Ham considering Burnley did that a week back. We also back the Hammers to score in this tie as they have already scored in 79% of their games at the London Stadium this season. Concerning conceding, we expect both teams to score in this game. West Ham have kept a clean sheet in 29% of their home games this season with Villa doing so in 21% of their away games. Villa have failed to score in 21% of their games on their travels whereas West Ham have also the same 21% record at home. Hence we back both teams to score.

In terms of scoring first, Aston Villa marginally edges West Ham United in the Premier League this season. The Villains have found the back of the net first in 15 of their 28 games. West Ham United are not far behind at all as they have scored first in 14 of their 28 games. This is a tough one to call for however we do back Unai Emery’s men to get the first goal in this game. West Ham’s defence is unpredictable and Villa like to start games on a quicker note. Hence we back Aston Villa to score first on Sunday in this game in the Premier League.

Hence in terms of the goal scorer for West Ham United, we back Mohamed Kudus to be the favourite to score in this game against Aston Villa. Kudus has been brilliant for West Ham as of late and is popping up with some important goals. Villa looks a tad bit weak on their left side of the defence and we can see Kudus’ pace being a problem for Emery and his team in this game.

For Aston Villa, we once again will back Ollie Watkins to score in this game. Watkins has netted 16 goals already in the Premier League this season. He has done better away from home in terms of goals recently. The Englishman has scored a brace in each of his last 2 away games against Fulham and Luton. Watkins’ goal-scoring has given Villa 13 points this season which says that whenever Watkins scores Aston Villa wins.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat West Ham United.

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender Jacob Ramsey Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Youri Tielemans Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, W, L

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:109

West Ham United wins:45

Aston Villa wins:39

Matches are drawn:35

West Ham United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.