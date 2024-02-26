WHU (West Ham United) vs BFC (Brentford) Match Prediction WHU 55 % Chance of Winning BFC 45 % Bet Now! Brentford are set to make a short trip to face West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Hammers currently sit in 9th place in the League with 36 points from 25 games. West Ham could drop to 10th place if they lose this game and Wolves win their game. However, if they win, they could go to the 8th position level on points with Brighton who sit in 7th. Brentford find themselves in 15th place with 25 points from 25 games in the League. A win for Brentford takes them level on points with Bournemouth in 14th place having played a game more. A loss would see them sit in 15th place however the gap with Nottingham Forest who sit one below will be reduced to just 1 point heading into the next game week. West Ham United in their last game travelled to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. West Ham unsurprisingly started the game slowly as Forest had the better chances early on. The home team finally scored in the 5th minute of added time heading into half-time through Awoniyi as the Hammers had nothing to show for in the 1st half. West Ham had a few half chances in the 2nd half but nothing to worry Forest with Areola on the other goal making stops to keep his side in the game. Kalvin Phillips got a red card and West Ham was reduced to 10 with 19 minutes to play. Hudson-Odoi got the winner in the 4th minute of stoppage time in the 90 as West Ham was handed their 9th loss of the season. Brentford on the other hand travelled to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. Brentford defensively kept things vet tidy as their plans to frustrate Manchester City were taking shape with both teams heading into halftime 0-0. Flekken made countless saves to deny the City attackers however Erling Haaland struck in a crucial moment to put City into the lead. Brentford offensively had no answer to City’s defence as they succumbed to another defeat. 14 already overall for Thomas Frank’s men.

West Ham United vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs from the Capital of England surprisingly favours the Bees in this game. In the last 6 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won on just 1 occasion, no games have ended in a draw with Brentford winning 5 times.

In terms of record, Brentford have been ruthless when it comes to playing West Ham. However, both teams have been going through a rough patch with injuries and results making it ever so difficult to predict who could come out on top. Brentford do have a win to show for in their last 5 games however they have lost the other 4 games. West Ham United have 3 losses and 2 draws in their last 5 games. West Ham’s hopes lie on the return of Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian has been so key to their success that they have won 10 of their 18 games when he starts. When he does not start, West Ham have not won a single game. If Paqueta makes the team, West Ham’s chances boost up and rumours are that he is fit to play. Brentford on the other hand will need to take inspiration from their past results against West Ham to put more salt on West Ham’s wounds. West Ham for us has a slightly better chance of winning this game at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Ham United vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have picked Brentford by a teeny tiny margin to win this game against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Tuesday. Brentford goes into this game with slightly better form having won 1 of their last 5 games. West Ham has been on a bad run of form going into this as they have not won any of their last 5 games, losing 3 and drawing 2.

West Ham United have had a decent record at home. They have a 42%-win rate on their home turf in the Premier League this season. Their scoring record has taken a massive hit recently as they average 1.50 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.10. Brentford on the other hand have been atrocious away from home the GTECH Community Centre.

They have scored 1.08 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 1.29. We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring game. Our pick is for both teams to score 3 goals or under combined in this game. West Ham United according to us will score in this game as they have netted in 75% of their games at the London Stadium this season. Both teams have a close tally when it comes to keeping clean sheets. Brentford and West Ham have had 25% & 33% clean sheet records respectively. Hence, we believe that both teams won’t keep their scoreline to 0 and are likely to both score in this game.

In terms of scoring first, we predict that Brentford will be the team to do that. The Bees have scored 1st in 15 of their 25 games this season. West Ham meanwhile have scored 1st in 13 of their 25 games. The halftime form however favours West Ham when they play at home this season. The Hammers have won 42% of their 1st halves at the London Stadium this season. Brentford meanwhile have won just 33% of their 1st halves away. However, in this game, we do back West Ham to go into the break with the lead.

In terms of the scorer for West Ham United, we back Jarrod Bowen to go in as favourite to score against Brentford on Tuesday. Bowen has been West Ham United's top goal scorer this season and his goals have come when there is some creative output. With Paqueta expected back, we can see the likes of Bowen firing in front of goal, especially in this game against Brentford.

For Brentford, the favourite to score going into this game has to be Ivan Toney. The striker has a fantastic record at the London Stadium and goes into this game with a high chance of scoring. Toney also loves scoring in the Capital as he has netted 16 goals both home and away in London in his last 21 games. This game is between two London teams, Toney has excelled even scoring 5 goals in his last 7 games against London opposition.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Brentford

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five-games): L, L, L, D, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Thomas Strakosha, Ellery Balcombe

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Charlie Goode

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Myles Peart-Harris, Shandon Baptiste, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk

Attackers:Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Neal Maupay

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Vitaly Janelt Defender Christian Norgaard Midfielder Frank Onyeka Midfielder Mathias Jensen Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Attacker Ivan Toney Attacker Neal Maupay Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five-games): L, L, W, L, L

West Ham United vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:54

West Ham United wins:23

Brentford wins:20

Matches are drawn:11

West Ham United vs Brentford Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.