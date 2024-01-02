WHU (West Ham United) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction WHU 55 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 45 % Bet Now! Brighton & Hove Albion are set to travel in the new year on Wednesday as they take on the in-form West Ham United at the London Stadium. At the moment of writing this, West Ham United find themselves 6th on the Premier League table with 33 points from 19 games. Brighton on the other hand is two places below the Hammers on 8th with 30 points from 19 games as well. West Ham United in their last game travelled to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal. The Hammers once again put in a fabulous defensive performance as they were able to shock many and beat Arsenal at their home ground 2-0. Controversially, West Ham took the lead in the 13th minute through Tomas Soucek as Jarrod Bowen’s cutback from the byline found Soucek who finished in an empty net. The ball by logic looked to have crossed the byline but VAR did not have enough evidence and angles to come to a decision hence the goal stood to the disgruntled Arsenal fans. From there on it was all Arsenal as West Ham set up a low block defending wave after wave of the Gunners attacks. West Ham doubled their lead soon after halftime through former Arsenal defender Kostas Mavropanos who got his head onto a Ward Prowse cross to double the lead. Arsenal couldn’t break the resilience of West Ham. The Hammers could have gotten a third in the final minutes but Benrahma missed from the penalty spot. Brighton on the other hand welcomed another North London team in Arsenal to the Amex Stadium. Hinshelwood opened the scoring after some brilliant overload play on the left to move to the right where the fullback was free to unleash a shot to make it 1-0. Joao Pedro doubled Brighton’s lead from the penalty spot after Kulusevski gave the penalty away by tugging Welbeck’s shirt. Estupinan announced his return to the side with a peach of a strike from 25 yards beating Vicario for the third time. Joao Pedro got his 2nd of the night from the penalty spot after Lo Celso fouled Evan Ferguson in the box. Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies scored 2 consolation goals for Spurs in the end but Brighton ended up winners on the day quite comfortably. They now take their unbeaten home game run to 8 games with this win.

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United is surprisingly one-sided favouring the team from the South Coast of England. In the last 15 matches played between these two teams, West Ham have won on 3 occasions, 6 games have ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion emerging victorious 6 times.

West Ham United. From the start of September until early November, West Ham United had a major slump in form. The Hammers lost 5 of their 8 games played in this period. Moyes was under serious pressure but he has turned it around as the Hammers post that winning 6 of the 8 games after that run. West Ham has played some amazing football attacking-wise and has also found some defensive stability keeping a clean sheet in each of their last three games.

Brighton mustn't allow West Ham United to take the lead. If that happens then West Ham thrive defending in a low block. That is exactly the way they won at the Amex Stadium. Brighton had most of the possession, shots and attempts but West Ham’s defence was resolute and couldn’t be broken down.

Scoring early or first against West Ham is bound to get the Hammers away from their comfort zone and that could enable Brighton to exploit the half-spaces. The away form and the defensive problems of Brighton however are quite resounding. Paqueta missing for West Ham could limit their creativity but we still do think that they have the better chance of winning against Brighton at their home stadium on Wednesday.

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West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

The game between West Ham and Brighton this week is predicted to be a very competitive match-up by most of the betting sources as the odds between the two sides are quite close.

In terms of the odds, West Ham United edges Brighton due to their recent upsurge in form. Brighton should have been clear 2nd favourites but their emphatic win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game spiralled them closer to West Ham in terms of their odds of winning.

David Moyes’ Hammers have been one of the most informed sides in the Premier League recently. West Ham have been giant killers off late beating the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. They have been solid at home, averaging 1.89 points per game at the London Stadium this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion on the other hand have been shaky away from home averaging 1.22 points away from the Amex Stadium this season. They have drawn 2, lost 4 and won just 3 of their 9 away games. They have just 1 win in their last 5 away games.

West Ham United have found their goal-scoring call with Kudus and Bowen. The London outfit are now averaging 1.89 goals at the London Stadium this season. The Seagulls on the other hand have been atrocious defensively when they play away from home conceding a mammoth 2.11 goals on average. Brighton have conceded 19 goals in their last 9 away games in the Premier League.

Based on these readings we do believe that there will be goals in this game. Our pick is for West Ham to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also believe there will be no clean sheet in this game and predict that Brighton will score in this game.

The Seagulls have scored in 89% of their games this season. West Ham have not conceded in just 33% of their home game this season which gives the Seagulls a good chance to score.

In terms of scoring first, we back the home side to open the scoring on Wednesday. West Ham United have often started games very well this season. The Hammers have scored first in 12 of their 19 games this season.

Brighton meanwhile has often gone behind in most games they have played this season. Teams have scored first against the Seagulls in 11 of their 19 games. In only 8 games this season Brighton has led first.

In terms of scoring for West Ham, we once again have to back Jarrod Bowen to score against Brighton. The winger who is now being deputised as a striker has been sensational in front of goal this season for the Hammers.

Bowen has already scored 11 goals and is West Ham’s top scorer. Mohammed Kudus is also a genuine shout due to his home goalscoring form. Kudus has scored 9 goals at home for West Ham in all competitions this season.

For Brighton and Hove Albion, we back Danny Welbeck to score if he starts against West Ham. The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has always loved playing against West Ham United. Welbeck has a good record against the Hammers scoring 6 goals against them in his career.

This is the most he has scored against any opposition in his playing career yet. Welbeck does have a fondness for playing against West Ham but from 6 of those goals, 5 have been scored when Welbeck played for the home side. It remains to be seen if he adds to his away tally against the Hammers.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Jack Hinshelwood Defender Lewis Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Igor Julio Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, D, W

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:60

West Ham United wins:19

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:21

Matches are drawn:20

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.41.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.