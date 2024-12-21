WHU (West Ham United) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction WHU 47 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 53 % Bet Now! West Ham United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. The Hammers come into this game on the back of a disappointing end in their last game against AFC Bournemouth. West Ham had good chances with Bowen hitting the bar and Soucek going very close with a header. Fabianski was the busier keeper in the second half. West Ham were awarded a penalty as Wan Bissaka’s cross hit Adams’ hand. Paquetá did well to finish from the spot. However, their lead in the 87th minute was short-lived as Enes Unal scored from a free kick to share the points. Brighton could not make their early chances count as misses from Pedro, Mitoma, Dunk, and Enciso gave Place a lifeline. Goals from Chalobah and Sarr in the first half put Brighton in a tough spot. Sarr got his brace as he put a cherry on the top, making it 3-0. Brighton did get a consolation on the day with Guehi scoring an own goal.

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two hands down favours the team from the South Coast of England. In the last 16 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 3 games; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Brighton & Hove Albion winning 6 games.

West Ham United have the better form when it comes to both these teams. The Hammers should have gotten more against Bournemouth in their last game as they started off with the better chances. Performances under Julien Lopetegui are improving ever so marginally, but there is hope for West Ham and their fans after the last few games. Brighton are in their worst patch since the season has started. Their loss at home to Palace was a bit low for them with a lot of fundamental issues. Their defence lacks a lot of depth, capable enough of getting the job done. However, Brighton’s attack has been slightly more dependable in this case and That is why we do feel that they have a better chance of winning.

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West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled Brighton as favourites this time when it comes to odds against West Ham United. Brighton go into this game at the London Stadium as favourites. here due to the fact that they are the more dependable of the two teams in this game. Both teams are way too inconsistent when it comes to picking. Brighton has been a team that is more settled under Hurzeler. West Ham United, on the other hand, salvaged a draw against AFC Bournemouth in their last game. The Hammers were underdogs in that game as well but did end up getting a point. there. That, however, has not changed the oddsmakers’ decision, as Brighton remains the marginal favourites to beat West Ham United on Saturday.

West Ham United, in their last game at home, beat Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2 goals to 1. leading to Lopetegui keeping his job. The Hammers followed that up by drawing 1-1 against an in-form team in AFC Bournemouth away from home. At home, However, West Ham United have not been very good. The Hammers have just 3 wins. to show for in 8 games. They have beaten the likes of Ipswich Town, Manchester United and Wolves most recently. They did indeed lose their first 3 games at home. Since then their form has improved with just 1 defeat in their last 5 games.

Brighton & Brighton & Hove Albion have been very inconsistent when it comes to their away form. The Seagulls have also won only 3 of their first 8 away games this season. Wins have come at Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and Everton. However, they also have 3 defeats to their name, losing at Fulham, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Brighton’s inconsistencies This season has proved to be very costly.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be competitive and predict that Brighton will win but by the slightest of margins. We also predict that the Seagulls will score two or more goals in this game. The Hammers have conceded two goals in three of their last four games. Brighton too has scored 2 goals in 2 of their last 3 games; hence they do have the attacking threat to counter. We also backed the home team West Ham United to score. The Hammers have scored at least a goal at home in 6 of their 8 games until now. Brighton has not kept a single clean sheet away from home this season; hence our call is for both teams to score in this game.

We see this game having a decent number of goals. West Ham and Brighton in some games have had high-scoring encounters. 4 out of the last 5 games away from home for Brighton have seen a combined tally of over 2.5 goals scored. Each of West Ham United’s last 2 games has seen a tally of 2.5 or more goals scored. This season, both teams are doing better in attack rather than their defence; hence Our call is for a high-scoring game. Our prediction is for both Brighton and West Ham United to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals.

When it comes to scoring for Brighton, we have to back Danny Welbeck in this game. Welbeck has had a very good season until now for the Seagulls, scoring 6 goals. already this season. What makes Welbeck an even better pick in this game is his record against West Ham United. The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has scored 6 goals against the Hammers in the Premier League, and that is the most he has scored against any other opponent.

Jarrod Bowen is a big threat when it comes to West Ham United. The Englishman tends to do very well playing at the London Stadium, and that is why he is our pick to score on Sunday. Bowen has 7 goals and 4 assists in his last 14 games at the London Stadium. Backing Bowen to score while playing at the London Stadium is the best thing to do.

Mohammed Kudus has been a player that has loved to get past defenders. His dribbling this season has been spot on, averaging 7.6 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season. Kudus has a total dribble rate of 76, with only Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye doing better with 82 dribbles. Based on this we do back Kudus to have 4 or more dribbles in this game.

Final Prediction:Brighton & Hove Albion to beat West Ham United

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Crysensio Summerville Attacker Michael Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Valentin Barco, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Igor Julio Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Joel Veltman Defender Mats Wieffer Midfielder Yasin Ayari Midfielder Georginio Rutter Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, D, W

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:61

West Ham United wins:19

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:21

Matches are drawn:21

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.88.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.37.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.