WHU (West Ham United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction
WHU
91%
Chance of Winning
BURL
9%
England
London Stadium
Burnley on the other hand continues to be 19th in the Legue table level with Sheffield United who sit bottom of the table. Burnley are on 19th due to their better goal difference. A win for Burnley and a loss for Everton in the 17th could reduce the gap to the safety spots to 4 points. A loss for Vincent Kompany’s men will push them closer to the Championship next season.
West Ham United in their last Premier League game travelled to Everton as David Moyes faced his former club. The Hammers were the 2nd best team in the 1st half as Everton had the better chances. West Ham had their keeper to thank as Areola made a stunning penalty save to deny Beto the opener. The Everton striker however scored moments later as the West Ham defence failed to pick his run as he headed Garner’s cross past Areola. The Hammers back came in the 2nd half with Ward Prowse’s corner meeting Zouma’s powerful header that beat Pickford. Soucek scored an absolute stunner with the outside of the boot in the 1st minute of added time in the 90 to put West Ham United ahead for the first time. Jarrod Bowen against the run of play found Edson Alvarez on the counterattack in the 5th minute of added time to score the 3rd and give West Ham their 2nd consecutive win.
Facts:
- West Ham United have a really good record in recent games against Burnley. The Hammers have failed to lose any of their last 5 games in the league to Burnley. They have won 3 and lost 2 of those 5 games. In the run-in before these 5 games, West Ham lost to Burnley on 3 consecutive occasions.
- Burnley has not done too well when it comes to travelling to West Ham’s home turf. The Clarets have lost on 5 of their last 8 visits to London winning just 2 and drawing 1. Their 2 victories came quite recently in 2018 where they won 3-0 and in 2020 where they won 1-0.
- West Ham United are a team that do very well against teams that get promoted from the Championship. The Hammers have won 9 of their last 10 Premier League games against promoted teams. The last game they lost was 2-1 to Brentford in 2021 but since then they have won 6 straight games against promoted sides.
- West Ham United come into this game having scored 7 goals in their last 2 games in the Premier League. Before these two games, the Hammers netted 7 goals in 8 League games showing an improvement in their goal-scoring form. West Ham is in line to score 3 or more goals in 3 consecutive games for the 1st time since April 2021.
- Burnley comes into this one on the back of 4 straight-away defeats. In each of those 3 defeats, Kompany’s men have conceded 3 goals in each of those games. This is the longest that Burnley has conceded 3 plus goals in a row since 2009 when they conceded more than 3 in 6 games in a row.
West Ham United vs Burnley Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these vintage English clubs favours the team that will wear Claret at home in this game. In the last 21 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won on just 11 occasions, 4 games have ended in a draw with Burnley winning 6 times.
The momentum of wins has shifted in West Ham’s favour in recent times with Burnley struggling. West Ham could do the double over Burnley this season as they were winners in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor winning 2-1. That game was a close encounter however over here it is tough to see how Burnley can get anything once again. The mood of getting relegated looks to have settled in on this Burnley team as game by game it looks more difficult for them considering where they are in the table.
Lucas Paqueta coming in at the right time has shown how crucial he is to this West Ham setup, galvanising them to 2 straight wins after 3 losses when he did not feature. West Ham still has Europe to play for and wins against teams like Burnley have to come if they want to continue to play Europa League football. West Ham easily goes into this game on Sunday with a higher chance of winning in this game against Burnley.
West Ham United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have picked the home team in West Ham to outrightly win this game against Burnley at the London Stadium on Sunday. Burnley coming into this have lost each of their last 4 games with West Ham winning each of their last 2.
West Ham United have performed decently well at home. They have an average 46%-win rate at the London Stadium in the Premier League this season. Without Paqueta their scoring record did take a hit but is now slowly rising as they average 1.69 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.15. Burnley on the other hand comes into this in relegation form with just a 15% win rate.
Kompany’s men have scored 0.92 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 0.82. We expect the Hammers to cruise past Burnley in this game. West Ham to score 2 or more goals easily is our call here. The Hammers are destined to score in this game as they have already netted in 77% of their games at home this season. West Ham has a much better record when it comes to keeping a clean sheet at home. The Hammers have not conceded in 31% of their games at the London Stadium this season. Burnley meanwhile have failed to score in 31% of their away games this season which gives David Moyes’ team a big shout to add to their clean sheet numbers in this game.
In terms of scoring first, we have to back West Ham to go into this game scoring the first goal. The Hammers have the far superior record for finding the back of the net first in 52% of their games this season with 14 in 27 games. Burnley have opened the scoring in just 10 of their 27 games heading into this. West Ham to score first and Jarrod Bowen to be the 1st goal scorer of the game is our call
Hence in terms of the goal scorer, we back Jarrod Bowen to go in as the favourite. Bowen always flourishes when Paqueta plays and hence we can see West Ham’s top scorer adding to his tally here.
We also predict that James Ward-Prowse will add to his assist tally in this game. The English midfielder is West Ham’s most creative spark and his assist numbers are quite high this season. Ward Prowse already has 7 assists to his name and has led the charts since his debut when it comes to assists from set plays in the PL with 30. He has never scored or assisted against Burnley in his career but in this game, we do expect him to break that chain.
Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Burnley
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vladimir Coufal
|
Defender
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Defender
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Edson Alvarez
|
Midfielder
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, L
Burnley Player List
Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix
Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo
Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert, David Datro Fofana
Burnley Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
James Trafford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitinho
|
Defender
|
Ameen Al Dakhil
|
Defender
|
Dara O’Shea
|
Defender
|
Hjalmar Ekdal
|
Defender
|
Josh Cullen
|
Midfielder
|
Josh Brownhill
|
Midfielder
|
Johann Gudmundson
|
Midfielder
|
Wilson Odobert
|
Attacker
|
Zeki Amdouni
|
Attacker
|
David Datro Fofana
|
Attacker
Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D
West Ham United vs Burnley Head-To-Head
Matches Played:95
West Ham United wins:40
Burnley wins:35
Matches are drawn:20
West Ham United vs Burnley Betting Odds
West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.69.
Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Ham United
The return of Paqueta has massively helped West Ham upfront with Bowen and Kudus once again among the goals. The Hammers could be a little bit tired since they play in the Europa League midweek but we still expect them to have more than enough to beat this demoralised Burnley team. Our prediction for this game is a 2-0 West Ham United win on Sunday.
Parimatch