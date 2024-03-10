WHU (West Ham United) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction WHU 91 % Chance of Winning BURL 9 % Bet Now! Burnley are all set to make a long trip to the capital to face West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. The Hammers have made big gains in their last 2 games as they sit in 7th place just 2 points behind Manchester United in 6th. A win for West Ham and a loss for Manchester United would see them go to 6th. A loss could see them drop to 9th place if Brighton and Newcastle United win their respective games. Burnley on the other hand continues to be 19th in the Legue table level with Sheffield United who sit bottom of the table. Burnley are on 19th due to their better goal difference. A win for Burnley and a loss for Everton in the 17th could reduce the gap to the safety spots to 4 points. A loss for Vincent Kompany’s men will push them closer to the Championship next season. West Ham United in their last Premier League game travelled to Everton as David Moyes faced his former club. The Hammers were the 2nd best team in the 1st half as Everton had the better chances. West Ham had their keeper to thank as Areola made a stunning penalty save to deny Beto the opener. The Everton striker however scored moments later as the West Ham defence failed to pick his run as he headed Garner’s cross past Areola. The Hammers back came in the 2nd half with Ward Prowse’s corner meeting Zouma’s powerful header that beat Pickford. Soucek scored an absolute stunner with the outside of the boot in the 1st minute of added time in the 90 to put West Ham United ahead for the first time. Jarrod Bowen against the run of play found Edson Alvarez on the counterattack in the 5th minute of added time to score the 3rd and give West Ham their 2nd consecutive win.

West Ham United vs Burnley Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these vintage English clubs favours the team that will wear Claret at home in this game. In the last 21 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won on just 11 occasions, 4 games have ended in a draw with Burnley winning 6 times.

The momentum of wins has shifted in West Ham’s favour in recent times with Burnley struggling. West Ham could do the double over Burnley this season as they were winners in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor winning 2-1. That game was a close encounter however over here it is tough to see how Burnley can get anything once again. The mood of getting relegated looks to have settled in on this Burnley team as game by game it looks more difficult for them considering where they are in the table.

Lucas Paqueta coming in at the right time has shown how crucial he is to this West Ham setup, galvanising them to 2 straight wins after 3 losses when he did not feature. West Ham still has Europe to play for and wins against teams like Burnley have to come if they want to continue to play Europa League football. West Ham easily goes into this game on Sunday with a higher chance of winning in this game against Burnley.

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West Ham United vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have picked the home team in West Ham to outrightly win this game against Burnley at the London Stadium on Sunday. Burnley coming into this have lost each of their last 4 games with West Ham winning each of their last 2.

West Ham United have performed decently well at home. They have an average 46%-win rate at the London Stadium in the Premier League this season. Without Paqueta their scoring record did take a hit but is now slowly rising as they average 1.69 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.15. Burnley on the other hand comes into this in relegation form with just a 15% win rate.

Kompany’s men have scored 0.92 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 0.82. We expect the Hammers to cruise past Burnley in this game. West Ham to score 2 or more goals easily is our call here. The Hammers are destined to score in this game as they have already netted in 77% of their games at home this season. West Ham has a much better record when it comes to keeping a clean sheet at home. The Hammers have not conceded in 31% of their games at the London Stadium this season. Burnley meanwhile have failed to score in 31% of their away games this season which gives David Moyes’ team a big shout to add to their clean sheet numbers in this game.

In terms of scoring first, we have to back West Ham to go into this game scoring the first goal. The Hammers have the far superior record for finding the back of the net first in 52% of their games this season with 14 in 27 games. Burnley have opened the scoring in just 10 of their 27 games heading into this. West Ham to score first and Jarrod Bowen to be the 1st goal scorer of the game is our call

Hence in terms of the goal scorer, we back Jarrod Bowen to go in as the favourite. Bowen always flourishes when Paqueta plays and hence we can see West Ham’s top scorer adding to his tally here.

We also predict that James Ward-Prowse will add to his assist tally in this game. The English midfielder is West Ham’s most creative spark and his assist numbers are quite high this season. Ward Prowse already has 7 assists to his name and has led the charts since his debut when it comes to assists from set plays in the PL with 30. He has never scored or assisted against Burnley in his career but in this game, we do expect him to break that chain.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Burnley

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, L

Burnley Player List

Goalkeepers: James Trafford, Denis Franchi, Lawrence Vigouroux, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Dara O’Shea, Charlie Taylor, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Hannes Delcroix

Midfielders: Jack Cork, Johann Gudmundson, Josh Brownhill, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsey, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Mike Tresor, Han-Noah Massengo

Attackers:Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster, Benson Manuel, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Micheal Obafemi, Jacob Brunn Larsen, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni, Wilson Odobert, David Datro Fofana

Burnley Playing XI

Player Role James Trafford Goalkeeper Vitinho Defender Ameen Al Dakhil Defender Dara O’Shea Defender Hjalmar Ekdal Defender Josh Cullen Midfielder Josh Brownhill Midfielder Johann Gudmundson Midfielder Wilson Odobert Attacker Zeki Amdouni Attacker David Datro Fofana Attacker

Burnley Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D

West Ham United vs Burnley Head-To-Head

Matches Played:95

West Ham United wins:40

Burnley wins:35

Matches are drawn:20

West Ham United vs Burnley Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.69.

Burnley to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.