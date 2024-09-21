WHU (West Ham United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction WHU 31 % Chance of Winning CHE 69 % Bet Now! West Ham United will square off against Chelsea in the first kick-off of game week 5 in the Premier League. West Ham United came into this game with just 1 win in their first 4 games of the Premier League. They last faced Fulham, in which they avoided defeat in the last minute of the game. Raul Jimenez gave Fulham the lead in the 24th minute, after which West Ham were chasing the entire game. They failed to break Fulham’s resolve; however, Jarrod Bowen once again stepped up and showed why he is West Ham United’s most important player. In the fifth minute of added time, the winger found his fellow Englishman in Danny Ings, who finished clinically to ensure the Hammers left Craven Cottage with a point. Chelsea in their last game against Bournemouth came through in the end as well. The Blues endured a difficult start to the game as Bournemouth had the better chances. It went from bad to worse as Fofana’s horrible back pass saw a helpless Sanchez concede a penalty. The Spanish keeper, however, saved Evanilson’s spot kick to keep his team in the game. Maresca bought Sancho in the second half, and that changed the dynamic of the name. The winger’s pass found Nkunku, who beat 2 players to score the winner, giving Chelsea all 3 points.

West Ham United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two hands down favours the team from the blue half of London. In the last 33 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 8 games; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Chelsea winning a massive 18 games.

West Ham United did well in their game against Manchester City, even though they lost. Against Chelsea, they are bound to get a slightly easier ride. West Ham United have the chance to get the better of Chelsea, as they are not massive underdogs here. The Blues struggled against Bournemouth earlier on, and if West Ham can be clinical, then Chelsea are there to be hurt.

The big reason, however, why Chelsea are favourites here is due to their attacking form. The Blues have a raft of players that can change the game at any moment. West Ham defensively does need to be more solid and structured if they have any chance. We feel that this is another game that has come too early for West Ham United. Hence our call is that Chelsea has a slightly better chance of winning based on what has happened in the last 4 games of the Premier League.

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West Ham United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled Chelsea as favourites in this encounter with respect to the odds against West Ham United. The reason why Chelsea goes in as favourites here is due to the fact that they are coming off a win against Bournemouth. That was an away encounter as well. Chelsea have had a much better start in comparison to West Ham. Enzo Maresca’s team also looks more settled in comparison to Julien Lopetegui. West Ham have yet to show any proper cohesion yet in the Premier League, and hence the bookies are apprehensive of backing them even though they have a good record against Chelsea at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have started off their home campaign off on a very bad note. They have lost both of their home games going into this, which is not a good look. They have also lost these games by scoring just 2 and conceding 5 goals in total. A third successive loss will be a big issue for Lopetegui come Saturday. Hence the pressure will be on making this a crucial encounter to get things for West Ham United back on track.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have looked better on the road than they have at home. The Blues do have a 100% record playing away with wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth. They have scored 7 goals and conceded just 2 while also keeping a clean sheet in one game. A third victory on the road would be a great start for Enzo Maresca and his team, as Chelsea have not had a very good win percentage at the London Stadium. Maresca changing that would be a big confidence boost.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be competitive and predict that Chelsea will win but in marginal circumstances. We also predict that Chelsea will score two or more goals in this game. West Ham United have conceded two goals in three of their last four games in the Premier League; hence, we see Maresca’s attack doing pretty well. We also expect West Ham to score in this game. The Hammers have scored at least 1 goal in each of their 4 games they have played this season in the Premier League. They have a good attacking unit, and with Chelsea’s leaky defence, we do see them getting at least 1 goal.

We see this game having a fair share of goals. Chelsea and West Ham United have never disappointed in terms of the ball finding the back of the net. Chelsea this season averages 2 goals per game, and West Ham United averages 1.25 goals per game. This fixture in the Premier League has seen an average of 2.80 goals being scored. Hence our prediction is for both teams to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals on Saturday.

Mohammed Kudus has been an absolute livewire on the left-hand side for West Ham United. The winger has completed 4 dribbles in his first 4 games in the Premier League. Chelsea have a big issue at right back, with both Malo Gusto and Reece James injured. Axel Disasi had a nightmare against AFC Bournemouth; hence, we do expect Kudus to have a good game. Kudus to have 1 or more dribbles in this game is our call.

Noni Madueke has had the most shots per game amongst any player on both teams this season. The winger has 12 shots already in 4 games, averaging 3 shots per game. We do expect him to be busy in this game, provided he does start. Madueke to have 2 or more shots is our call.

Jarrod Bowen in the last game registered a late assist for the equaliser against Fulham. Bowen continues to be West Ham United’s most prolific player this season with a goal and an assist to his name. He is the x-factor for West Ham, and that is why we back him to get a goal or an assist anytime in this game.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat West Ham United

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Niclas Fullkrug Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Christopher Nkunku Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form (Last five games):W, D, L, W, W

West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:122

West Ham United wins:44

Chelsea wins:55

Matches are drawn:23

West Ham United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.32.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.12.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.