WHU (West Ham United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction
WHU
31%
Chance of Winning
CHE
69%
England
London Stadium
Chelsea in their last game against Bournemouth came through in the end as well. The Blues endured a difficult start to the game as Bournemouth had the better chances. It went from bad to worse as Fofana’s horrible back pass saw a helpless Sanchez concede a penalty. The Spanish keeper, however, saved Evanilson’s spot kick to keep his team in the game. Maresca bought Sancho in the second half, and that changed the dynamic of the name. The winger’s pass found Nkunku, who beat 2 players to score the winner, giving Chelsea all 3 points.
Facts:
- West Ham United have not had a consistent winning run against Chelsea at home in the Premier League. The Hammers go into this game having beaten them in this exact same fixture last year 3-1. However, West Ham United have never gone on to win back-to-back home games against Chelsea recently. The last time they registered consecutive home wins against the Blues was in the period between 2001 and 2003.
- Chelsea has a very good overall record against West Ham United in the Premier League in terms of wins. The Blues have played the Hammers a total of 56 times in the Premier League, winning 30 games. Chelsea have a better win record only against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, whom they have beaten 35 times.
- West Ham United could create a new record that they would not want to have on their CV if they are beaten by Chelsea. The Hammers have lost each of their first two home games. A loss to Chelsea would see West Ham lose their opening 3 home games for the first time in their history.
- Chelsea go into this game with a good record on the road. The Blues have won four consecutive away games, including the two under former manager Mauricio Pochettino last season. The last time Chelsea won five successive away games was under Thomas Tuchel in 2021.
West Ham United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two hands down favours the team from the blue half of London. In the last 33 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 8 games; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Chelsea winning a massive 18 games.
West Ham United did well in their game against Manchester City, even though they lost. Against Chelsea, they are bound to get a slightly easier ride. West Ham United have the chance to get the better of Chelsea, as they are not massive underdogs here. The Blues struggled against Bournemouth earlier on, and if West Ham can be clinical, then Chelsea are there to be hurt.
The big reason, however, why Chelsea are favourites here is due to their attacking form. The Blues have a raft of players that can change the game at any moment. West Ham defensively does need to be more solid and structured if they have any chance. We feel that this is another game that has come too early for West Ham United. Hence our call is that Chelsea has a slightly better chance of winning based on what has happened in the last 4 games of the Premier League.
West Ham United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have labelled Chelsea as favourites in this encounter with respect to the odds against West Ham United. The reason why Chelsea goes in as favourites here is due to the fact that they are coming off a win against Bournemouth. That was an away encounter as well. Chelsea have had a much better start in comparison to West Ham. Enzo Maresca’s team also looks more settled in comparison to Julien Lopetegui. West Ham have yet to show any proper cohesion yet in the Premier League, and hence the bookies are apprehensive of backing them even though they have a good record against Chelsea at the London Stadium.
West Ham United have started off their home campaign off on a very bad note. They have lost both of their home games going into this, which is not a good look. They have also lost these games by scoring just 2 and conceding 5 goals in total. A third successive loss will be a big issue for Lopetegui come Saturday. Hence the pressure will be on making this a crucial encounter to get things for West Ham United back on track.
Chelsea, on the other hand, have looked better on the road than they have at home. The Blues do have a 100% record playing away with wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth. They have scored 7 goals and conceded just 2 while also keeping a clean sheet in one game. A third victory on the road would be a great start for Enzo Maresca and his team, as Chelsea have not had a very good win percentage at the London Stadium. Maresca changing that would be a big confidence boost.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be competitive and predict that Chelsea will win but in marginal circumstances. We also predict that Chelsea will score two or more goals in this game. West Ham United have conceded two goals in three of their last four games in the Premier League; hence, we see Maresca’s attack doing pretty well. We also expect West Ham to score in this game. The Hammers have scored at least 1 goal in each of their 4 games they have played this season in the Premier League. They have a good attacking unit, and with Chelsea’s leaky defence, we do see them getting at least 1 goal.
We see this game having a fair share of goals. Chelsea and West Ham United have never disappointed in terms of the ball finding the back of the net. Chelsea this season averages 2 goals per game, and West Ham United averages 1.25 goals per game. This fixture in the Premier League has seen an average of 2.80 goals being scored. Hence our prediction is for both teams to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals on Saturday.
Mohammed Kudus has been an absolute livewire on the left-hand side for West Ham United. The winger has completed 4 dribbles in his first 4 games in the Premier League. Chelsea have a big issue at right back, with both Malo Gusto and Reece James injured. Axel Disasi had a nightmare against AFC Bournemouth; hence, we do expect Kudus to have a good game. Kudus to have 1 or more dribbles in this game is our call.
Noni Madueke has had the most shots per game amongst any player on both teams this season. The winger has 12 shots already in 4 games, averaging 3 shots per game. We do expect him to be busy in this game, provided he does start. Madueke to have 2 or more shots is our call.
Jarrod Bowen in the last game registered a late assist for the equaliser against Fulham. Bowen continues to be West Ham United’s most prolific player this season with a goal and an assist to his name. He is the x-factor for West Ham, and that is why we back him to get a goal or an assist anytime in this game.
Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat West Ham United
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham
Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Jean Clair Todibo
|
Defender
|
Max Kilman
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Guido Rodriguez
|
Midfielder
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Niclas Fullkrug
|
Attacker
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen
Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys
Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Reece James
|
Defender
|
Wesley Fofana
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Christopher Nkunku
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
|
Noni Madueke
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form (Last five games):W, D, L, W, W
West Ham United vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:122
West Ham United wins:44
Chelsea wins:55
Matches are drawn:23
West Ham United vs Chelsea Betting Odds
West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.32.
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.12.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
West Ham have still not been able to click as a unit, as their performance against Fulham was not the best considering the players they had on the field. West Ham is always tough to beat at home, and Chelsea does not have the best of memories to play away; however, in this case, we do believe that they have the attacking unit to get past West Ham United. Our prediction is a 2-1 Chelsea win.
Parimatch