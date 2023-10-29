WHU (West Ham United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction WHU 62 % Chance of Winning EVFC 38 % Bet Now! West Ham United will welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. Both these teams are going into this fixture on the back of losses to Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively. West Ham United sit in 9th place with 14 points. Everton sits in 16th place with 7 points. West Ham United travelled to Aston Villa in their last game in the Premier League. Villa dominated the game from the start and piled pressure on the Hammers right from the start. Douglas Luiz and Watkins went extremely close in the first 16 minutes. The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute as Douglas Luiz ripped a powerful shot from Watkins’ layoff to beat Areola in goal. West Ham also started the 2nd half horrendously as Alvarez tripped Konsa in the box awarding Villa a penalty. Douglas Luiz got his 2nd of the night by converting from the spot. Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham some hope as his shot from absolutely nothing deflected off Pau Torres and went into the goal. West Ham couldn’t cope with Villa’s pressure as Watkins scored a lovely goal by cutting onto his weaker foot and beating Areola with a rifle shot. Leon Bailey came off the bench to score a quick counter off the bench and seal the win for Villa handing West Ham a big loss. The Hammers were also beaten midweek in the Europa League by Olympiacos. Kostas Fortounis scored the opener in the 33rd minute. Rodinei doubled Olympiacos’ lead in the 45th minute. West Ham United pulled one back through Lucas Paqueta in the 87th minute but the goal came too late as West Ham succumbed to back-to-back defeats in all competitions. Everton started off the game pretty swiftly as Calvert-Lewin cushioned his header straight into Allison’s arms. Liverpool had early chances but Everton’s defence was there to counter everything. Sean Dyche’s midfield and defence were very combative giving Liverpool’s attackers no space. Ashley Young who was already on a yellow card made a silly last-ditch challenge on Luis Diaz. The veteran defender caught Diaz and was given his marching orders by the referee. Everton’s best chance came through Dwight McNeil as his shot took a nick of Van Dijk and sailed over the post. Liverpool was all over Everton in the second half and their attack bore fruit as Diaz’s cross hit Micheal Keane’s outstretched arm. The referee immediately pointed to the spot. Salah scored calmly past Pickford to give Liverpool the lead. Everton couldn’t penetrate Liverpool’s defence with 10 men as the hosts kept charging on for the 2nd goal. The Reds killed the game on the counterattack as Nunez nicely played a through ball to Salah to easily finish past Pickford in the 7th minute of added time.

West Ham United vs Everton Chance of Winning

In the recent encounters between West Ham United and Everton, the head-to-head is in massive favour of the team from Merseyside. In the last 33 games, the Toffees have won 17 matches, and the Hammers have come out on top 7 times. 9 games ended in a stalemate.

What makes West Ham United the favourites in this game is their home form. West Ham United have played 4 games at home this season and have won 2, drawn 2 and lost just once against Manchester City. The London Stadium has been a good hunting ground for West Ham United. West Ham also have the personnel to get the job done.

The likes of Bowen, Paqueta, Soucek, Kudus and Antonio are heavy hitters. And not to forget James Ward-Prowse who is probably the best player in the League when it comes to set-pieces and free-kicks.

Everton on the other hand should have been very proud of how they started against Liverpool. The Toffees restricted Liverpool very well and the whole game turned for Everton when Ashley Young got sent off. Everton showed that they can shut teams down but it remains to be seen if they can score goals because, in the end, it is goals that win you games.

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West Ham United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, this game between West Ham United and Everton is very close in terms of the odds. We expect this game to be quite competitive as both teams are quite equally poised.

We expect West Ham United to have less of the ball even though they are the home team. Everton is a side this season that has been very attacking but it's their finishing in the final third that has let them down. We expect Everton to have the same number of shots compared to West Ham United. The Hammers are however the more clinical of the two sides.

This game could also be a feisty affair as both team’s midfielders have quite a combative edge to them. The likes of Soucek, Onana, Doucoure, and Alvarez could have yellow cards shown at them. We expect this game to produce over 3.5 yellow cards for both teams combined.

We also believe that both teams will score in this game. The chances however are very high for West Ham to get a goal in this one. If you want to back someone to keep a clean sheet then we suggest backing West Ham United as Everton has had a horrible time in terms of finding the back of the net this season.

We believe that the favourite to be on the scoresheet for West Ham is Jarrod Bowen. The English winger is the talisman of West Ham United and showed his ability against Aston Villa last week. Although his goal was quite fortunate, still Bowen can score from anything. Bowen’s pace and technique could be worrying for Mykolenko at left-back.

For Everton, goals have been shy and dry but if the Toffees do score then there is only one name that can go as a favourite and that is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English striker is Everton’s talisman and has been their top scorer in most of the recent seasons. Whenever Calvert-Lewin starts that is when Everton tends to play better. His physical and goal threat is immense and could cause West Ham defenders some problems on Sunday.

Final Prediction: West Ham United to beat Everton.

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, L

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Micheal Keane Defender James Tarkowski Defender Nathan Patterson Defender Amadou Onana Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, L

West Ham United vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:149

West Ham United wins:44

Everton wins:74

Matches are drawn:31

West Ham United vs Everton Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (1XBET): 2.19.

Everton to win the match (1XBET): 3.38.

Match to end in a draw (1XBET): 3.81.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.