WHU (West Ham United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction WHU 79 % Chance of Winning EVFC 21 % Bet Now! West Ham United will welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams go into this on the back of defeats in their previous games. West Ham United travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Julien Lopetegui’s side were completely annihilated in that game. West Ham in the entirety of the 90 minutes produced only 4 shots, with 2 being on target. Nottingham Forest were the far superior team, as they scored 3 goals, having registered 19 shots with 6 on target. Goals from Chris Wood, Hudson-Odoi, and Ola Aina proved to be the downfall of West Ham United. Everton, on the other hand, travelled to the South Coast to face Southampton. The Toffees were very cautious in their approach, failing to create much in the entire game. The better chances in the game fell to Southampton. Everything in this game pointed to it ending in a goalless draw; however, Southampton produced a moment of magic right towards the end. Everton failed to keep Adam Armstrong out, as his strike in the 85th minute won the game for the home team.

West Ham United vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two surprisingly favours the team that dons the blue of Merseyside. In the last 35 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 8 games; 9 games have ended in a draw, with Everton winning 18 games.

West Ham United and Everton have been two teams that have been very unpredictable in their results this season. Everton have had the better run, but that ended with their defeat to Southampton. The Toffees have won 1 game from their last 4 games going into this. West Ham United, on the other hand, have 2 wins in their last 4 games, which is slightly better also considering both of those came at the London Stadium.

Everton do need to be vigilant when it comes to their defence. Recently, their goal output also has dried up, with 1 goal in 2 games considering they had 4 in the 3 games prior to this. West Ham United have been very shaky in terms of their overall form; however, at home, we place them as a bankable asset due to their attack. Based on this, we back West Ham to have a better chance of winning this game on Saturday.

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West Ham United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled West Ham United as the easy front runners in this encounter when it comes to the odds against Everton. The reason why West Ham United are the favourites is due to the fact that they have a decent home run going into this game with 2 successive wins. Everton, on the other hand, were quite poor against Southampton in their last game away from home, where they lost. Hence, we do believe that West Ham are hands-down favourites to win, as the odds suggest. West Ham at home has done well against teams like Everton, and that is something the oddsmakers have recognised and hence have backed Julien Lopetegui’s team.

West Ham United continue to struggle for consistency under new manager Julien Lopetegui. Their performances on the road have been better than those of playing at home. However, their home form has taken a massive improvement recently. Successive wins against the likes of Manchester United and Ipswich Town have taken a lot of pressure off the Spanish manager.

Everton, on the other hand, were favourites to win their last away game; however, they stumbled at St Mary’s Stadium, where they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton. That has already made it 3 defeats on the road for the Toffees from 5 games. They have lost to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur already, with their only win coming against Ipswich Town.

Based on everything, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game in nature to be quite close with West Ham United winning come the end. We also predict that the Hammers will score two or more goals in this game. Everton has kept a clean sheet in just 1 of their last 5 away games. The Toffees have also conceded 2 goals in their 5 away games. West Ham United, in terms of their goal output at home, have done really well. The Hammers have scored 2 goals in each of their last 2 games at home. Hence, we see them scoring a minimum of 2 goals come Saturday.

In terms of scoring for Everton, we back Dwight McNeil to continue his good scoring form this season. The Everton winger has scored three goals already in the Premier League. Dwight McNeil will also go into this game with a good chance to get an assist in this game. McNeil this season has a total of 86 passes in the box, which has already resulted in 2 assists. McNeil has also created a total of 27 chances already, with only Saka and Palmer having more with 28 each. Hence, McNeil to score or assist anytime is our call.

Jarrod Bowen has been West Ham’s attacking spark, especially in their recent home games. Bowen has a good record against smaller teams. The West Ham winger has scored in each of his 2 home games against Ipswich and Manchester United. Bowen generally also tends to do very well against Everton, as he has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 6 Premier League games against the Toffees.

Idrissa Gueye has been a big foul committer in the midfield for Everton this season. The midfielder has no yellow cards to his name in the 10 games he has played. Gueye, on average, has committed 1.7 offences per game. We do see him being careful about not getting another yellow card; however, we do expect him to make 1 or more fouls in this game.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Everton.

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Crysensio Summerville Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, W

West Ham United vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:151

West Ham United wins:45

Everton wins:75

Matches are drawn:31

West Ham United vs Everton Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.17.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.