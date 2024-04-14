WHU (West Ham United) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction WHU 55 % Chance of Winning FUL 45 % Bet Now! West Ham United will square off against Fulham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. West Ham with their recent performances in the Premier League are making a push for the 6th place. The Hammers currently occupy 7th and are only a point behind Manchester United having played a game more. A win in this game and a loss for Manchester United could see them pip the Red Devils this week. A loss however would see Newcastle United pip West Ham to 7th if they win their game on the weekend. West Ham left it late in their last Premier League game at the Molineux Stadium as they beat Wolves. They went down due to Emerson conceding a penalty that Sarabia finished off easily. Wolves dominated the first half but couldn’t kill off the game. West Ham got back into the game late with a penalty of their own as Paqueta converted from the spot. The Hammers went ahead in what was a moment of magic as Ward-Prowse scored straight from the corner. West Ham was lucky in the end as the Wolves were denied a goal by VAR. Fulham were unlucky in their last game against Newcastle United as they also failed to convert their early chances to take the lead against the Magpies. Dubravka made some fine stops to deny the likes of Andreas with Jimenez and Broja also going close. The Magpies were denied a goal by VAR but got back after Bruno Guimares scored to seal the tie and hand Fulham their 6th loss at home. Fulham are in 13th place in the league with 39 points. The best-case scenario for them this week with a win could see them jump to 11th.

West Ham United vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two historic clubs of London emphatically favours the team in Claret. In the last 20 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 12 games, 4 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning just 4 times.

West Ham in terms of personnel is the better team. We expect Moyes and Co to be up for this game. The Hammers will well know that Fulham are not the best away from home. If West Ham can be consistent in defence they do have the attack to get the goals. West Ham needs to take this game by the neck and dominate. If the Hammers fail to kill the game off and allow Fulham a way back in then could be trouble for them.

Fulham have been very convincing at home but their record away from home leaves much to be desired. It is hard to pinpoint why Fulham struggle so much in away games. They look like 2 different teams in the space of 2 weeks. If Fulham want to finish in the top half then they will need to draw inspiration from the home form and start performing better on the road. It is however a tough ask at the London Stadium as we back West Ham United to have a much better chance of winning in this game.

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West Ham United vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The bet makers have labelled this tie as a very competitive one in terms of the odds between the two sides. There isn’t much to split West Ham and Fulham when it comes to the odds in this game. West Ham went into this game as minor favourites to win this game due to them playing at home and having a slightly better record coming into this game.

West Ham United, according to their standard, have not been the best at the London Stadium this season. The Hammers have only a 38%-win rate at their home turf this season which has put David Moyes under pressure. They are decent in front of goal with the likes of Kudus and Bowen. The Hammers average 1.63 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.19. Fulham on the other hand have been extremely poor when they play away from Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s men have scored 1.13 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 1.37. We expect this game to be a tight affair but we also back both teams to score in this game easily. We also predict that West Ham will score 2 goals in this game. The Cottagers have conceded 2.19 goals in their away games this season on average. We also back Fulham to score in this tie as they have failed to score in just 31% of their games this season. West Ham United have conceded 1.44 goals at home this season and have kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their games at home this season. Fulham have a good attack and we can see them scoring here.

In terms of scoring first, West Ham easily edges Fulham in the League this season. The Cottagers have found the back of the net first in 12 of their 32 games. West Ham United have the better record as they have scored first in 15 of their 32 games. We have to back the home team to start strong in this game. Fulham have been wonky away from home this season. They have taken time to start games quickly and that is why we back the home team in West Ham to score the first goal here.

In terms of scoring for West Ham United, we back Michail Antonio to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Antonio has not featured much this season for the Hammers but in recent games he has been in good form. Much of the goal-scoring load this season from the Hammers came from Bowen and Kudus. Antonio has once again slotted in through the centre and his running ability could give big problems to the Fulham defence.

For Fulham, we will continue to back Rodrigo Muniz to have a good game. Muniz has been in good goal-scoring form having scored 8 goals in the League since the start of Feb. Only Phil Foden has more goals with 9 in this spell. Muniz however does not like scoring too many away from home just 2 goals from those 8 have been scored away from Craven Cottage.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Fulham.

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, D, D

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, L

West Ham United vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:108

West Ham United wins:51

Fulham wins:33

Matches are drawn:24

West Ham United vs Fulham Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.46.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.