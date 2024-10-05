WHU (West Ham United) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction WHU 75 % Chance of Winning IPST 25 % Bet Now! West Ham United will take on Ipswich Town at the London Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. The Hammers are still looking to win their first home game of the season, whereas Ipswich Town are looking to win their first overall game since their return to the Premier League. West Ham travelled to take on Brentford last week and went behind under a minute as Mbeumo scored. Bowen, Antonio, and Wan Bissaka had some good chances to equalise but were wasteful. Soucek in the second half got the equaliser thanks to some good interplay and some excellent positioning. The game ended as a stalemate on the night. Ipswich Town were absolutely brilliant in their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. Ipswich broke through early with Delap slotting in Clarke’s assist past Martinez. Villa turned the game around before halftime with goals from Watkins and Rogers. Ipswich Town kept pinning Villa back and got their equaliser as Delap scored a brace with a lovely solo run and finish. Ipswich dug in and was the better side on the day even though the game ended 2-2 on the night.

West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two surprisingly favours the team that will be playing away from home in this game. In the last 3 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 1 game; no games have ended in a draw, with Ipswich Town winning 2 games.

West Ham United in their last game did well to counter Brentford’s early lead. Still, the Hammers could not get their second win of the season due to being wasteful in front of goal. Their performances at home however need to improve. Lopetegui is under immense pressure, and losing four home games to start with and against Ipswich Town will be calamitous. Hence the Hammers by hook or by crook will want to get past the Tractor Boys by any means.

There isn’t a better time to play West Ham United than this one, and Ipswich Town will well be aware of this. Their performance last week against Aston Villa was very encouraging. If McKenna can once again use Delap to his full capabilities, then there are many ways to exploit the West Ham backline. However, Ipswich Town will need to be on top of their game for that.

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West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled West Ham United as favourites in this encounter with respect to the odds against Ipswich Town. The reason why the Hammers go in as favourites here is due to the fact that they are coming off a well-earned draw against Brentford away from home. Ipswich Town themselves had a good performance, drawing 2-2 at home to Aston Villa. The Tractor Boys showed great grit to go head-on with Unai Emery’s men. Ipswich Town have to be given recognition in this game. We do not believe that West Ham are hands-down favourites to win, as the odds suggest. Ipswich Town could have had a little bit more backing from the bookies considering they have not lost any of their last 4 games.

West Ham United are struggling under new manager Julien Lopetegui. Their performances on the road have been quite decent, winning 1 and drawing 2 of their 3 games. They are an absolute shamble at home, losing each of their 3 games in the Premier League this season. This is a perfect game for West Ham United to end their home slump, as a defeat here would put Lopetegui under serious pressure.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season. The Tractor Boys have not lost in any of their last 4 games but have drawn both of them. That is actually a good response after losing their first 2 games against Manchester City and Liverpool. Ipswich Town have gone to Southampton and Brighton recently and held them to a draw.

Based on everything, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be competitive and predict that West Ham United will win but in the best of manners. We also predict that West Ham United will score two or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 2 away games against Southampton and Brighton. Ipswich Town have not scored in any of their last 2 away games, but they did manage to score at the Etihad earlier in the season. They are improving in terms of their output, and West Ham have also conceded at least 1 goal in every home game. Hence we also back Ipswich Town to net a goal in this game.

In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we back Liam Delap to continue his scoring form from last week. The former Manchester City youngster has scored three goals already in the Premier League, having netted a brace against Aston Villa. Delap is a very good runner with the ball, and the West Ham defence has struggled to play against such players. Hence we back Delap to score anytime in this game.

Mohammed Kudus has been West Ham’s attacking spark this season; however, his numbers in terms of scoring have not been good. He does make things happen while also keeping the opposition goalkeepers on their toes. Kudus loves to aim shots on goal. He has taken 3 shots on target in his last 2 games in the Premier League. West Ham United will have their moments in attack, and we see Kudus being at the forefront. Kudus to have 1 or more shots on target is our call.

Arijanet Muric has been one of the busiest keepers in the Premier League this season. The Ipswich shot stopper has made countless saves to deny opposition teams. Muric averages 2.6 saves per game. We do expect him to have another busy game come Saturday against the likes of Bowen, Antonio, and Kudus.

Sam Morsy has been a big foul committer in the midfield for Ipswich Town. The midfielder has already been shown the yellow card four times in six games for Ipswich Town this season. Morsy, on average, has committed 2.3 offences in a game. We do see him being careful in not getting another yellow card as that will lead to a one-game suspension; however, we do back him to making 1 or more fouls in this game.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Ipswich Town.

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Crysensio Summerville Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, L, W

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, D, L

West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:68

West Ham United wins:27

Ipswich Town wins:21

Matches are drawn:20

West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.81.

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.25.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.