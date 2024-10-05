WHU (West Ham United) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction
WHU
75%
Chance of Winning
IPST
25%
England
London Stadium
Ipswich Town were absolutely brilliant in their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. Ipswich broke through early with Delap slotting in Clarke’s assist past Martinez. Villa turned the game around before halftime with goals from Watkins and Rogers. Ipswich Town kept pinning Villa back and got their equaliser as Delap scored a brace with a lovely solo run and finish. Ipswich dug in and was the better side on the day even though the game ended 2-2 on the night.
Facts:
- West Ham United have a very good record against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. The Hammers have not won many games but do not end up losing many either. West Ham have won 3, drawn 4, and lost just 1 of their last 8 games in the Premier League to the Tractor Boys. These two teams last met in the Premier League way back in 2002, when the Hammers came out on top by winning 3-2.
- Ipswich Town and West Ham United have met each other in other leagues since the Tractor Boys’ relegation in 2002. The Hammers and the Tractor Boys last faced off against each other in the 2011-12 Championship season, where the latter have some fond memories. Ipswich Town that year did the double over West Ham United, winning by a goal to nil away from home and 5-1 at Portman Road.
- West Ham United have had a disastrous start to their home campaign this season in the Premier League. The Hammers have lost 3 home games in a row at the London Stadium. This is the first time ever that West Ham United in top-flight English football have lost their opening 3 home games. The last time West Ham United lost four games in a row at the London Stadium was when Manuel Pellegrini was their manager. The Hammers lost the last 4 home games in the 2019/20 season.
- Ipswich Town since their opening two losses have steadied the ship a little. They still have no wins to show for, but they have drawn each of their last 4 games in the Premier League. A draw against West Ham on Saturday would make it 5 draws in a row, matching Fulham’s tally in 2021. The Cottagers were the last team to draw five games in a row in the Premier League.
West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two surprisingly favours the team that will be playing away from home in this game. In the last 3 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 1 game; no games have ended in a draw, with Ipswich Town winning 2 games.
West Ham United in their last game did well to counter Brentford’s early lead. Still, the Hammers could not get their second win of the season due to being wasteful in front of goal. Their performances at home however need to improve. Lopetegui is under immense pressure, and losing four home games to start with and against Ipswich Town will be calamitous. Hence the Hammers by hook or by crook will want to get past the Tractor Boys by any means.
There isn’t a better time to play West Ham United than this one, and Ipswich Town will well be aware of this. Their performance last week against Aston Villa was very encouraging. If McKenna can once again use Delap to his full capabilities, then there are many ways to exploit the West Ham backline. However, Ipswich Town will need to be on top of their game for that.
West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have labelled West Ham United as favourites in this encounter with respect to the odds against Ipswich Town. The reason why the Hammers go in as favourites here is due to the fact that they are coming off a well-earned draw against Brentford away from home. Ipswich Town themselves had a good performance, drawing 2-2 at home to Aston Villa. The Tractor Boys showed great grit to go head-on with Unai Emery’s men. Ipswich Town have to be given recognition in this game. We do not believe that West Ham are hands-down favourites to win, as the odds suggest. Ipswich Town could have had a little bit more backing from the bookies considering they have not lost any of their last 4 games.
West Ham United are struggling under new manager Julien Lopetegui. Their performances on the road have been quite decent, winning 1 and drawing 2 of their 3 games. They are an absolute shamble at home, losing each of their 3 games in the Premier League this season. This is a perfect game for West Ham United to end their home slump, as a defeat here would put Lopetegui under serious pressure.
Ipswich Town, on the other hand, are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season. The Tractor Boys have not lost in any of their last 4 games but have drawn both of them. That is actually a good response after losing their first 2 games against Manchester City and Liverpool. Ipswich Town have gone to Southampton and Brighton recently and held them to a draw.
Based on everything, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be competitive and predict that West Ham United will win but in the best of manners. We also predict that West Ham United will score two or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 2 away games against Southampton and Brighton. Ipswich Town have not scored in any of their last 2 away games, but they did manage to score at the Etihad earlier in the season. They are improving in terms of their output, and West Ham have also conceded at least 1 goal in every home game. Hence we also back Ipswich Town to net a goal in this game.
In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we back Liam Delap to continue his scoring form from last week. The former Manchester City youngster has scored three goals already in the Premier League, having netted a brace against Aston Villa. Delap is a very good runner with the ball, and the West Ham defence has struggled to play against such players. Hence we back Delap to score anytime in this game.
Mohammed Kudus has been West Ham’s attacking spark this season; however, his numbers in terms of scoring have not been good. He does make things happen while also keeping the opposition goalkeepers on their toes. Kudus loves to aim shots on goal. He has taken 3 shots on target in his last 2 games in the Premier League. West Ham United will have their moments in attack, and we see Kudus being at the forefront. Kudus to have 1 or more shots on target is our call.
Arijanet Muric has been one of the busiest keepers in the Premier League this season. The Ipswich shot stopper has made countless saves to deny opposition teams. Muric averages 2.6 saves per game. We do expect him to have another busy game come Saturday against the likes of Bowen, Antonio, and Kudus.
Sam Morsy has been a big foul committer in the midfield for Ipswich Town. The midfielder has already been shown the yellow card four times in six games for Ipswich Town this season. Morsy, on average, has committed 2.3 offences in a game. We do see him being careful in not getting another yellow card as that will lead to a one-game suspension; however, we do back him to making 1 or more fouls in this game.
Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Ipswich Town.
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham
Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Jean Clair Todibo
|
Defender
|
Max Kilman
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Guido Rodriguez
|
Midfielder
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Crysensio Summerville
|
Attacker
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, L, W
Ipswich Town Player List
Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson
Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys
Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.
Ipswich Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arijanet Muric
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben Johnson
|
Defender
|
Luke Woolfenden
|
Defender
|
Jacob Greaves
|
Defender
|
Leif Davis
|
Defender
|
Sam Morsy
|
Midfielder
|
Massimo Luongo
|
Midfielder
|
Omari Hutchinson
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Chaplin
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Harness
|
Attacker
|
Liam Delap
|
Attacker
Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, D, L
West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played:68
West Ham United wins:27
Ipswich Town wins:21
Matches are drawn:20
West Ham United vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds
West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.81.
Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.25.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Ham United
Parimatch