WHU (West Ham United) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction WHU 25 % Chance of Winning LIV 75 % Bet Now! West Ham United are set to take on Liverpool in the early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League. West Ham United come into this game on the back of a humbling that has seen them slip to 8th in the table. Another loss coupled with wins for teams below them could see them drop as low as 10th place once the game week is over. The Hammers in their last game were convincingly beaten by Crystal Palace. Things started horribly for them as they went down as early as 6 minutes as Olise scored the opener. In 16 minutes between minutes 14 and 31, they conceded 3 goals including an own goal from their defender in Emerson. Antonio pulled one back for them just before half time but in the second half, they could not build on that as Mateta added to restore their 4-goal cushion. Dean Henderson made a howler giving the Hammers a gift to make the final scoreline look a tad bit better. Liverpool have further slipped away from the title race as they are now 3 points behind Arsenal with the same number of games. They are just a point ahead of Manchester City however the defending champions have 2 games in hand over them. Liverpool suffered their first loss to Everton in the Premier League since 2010. Jurgen Klopp’s men went behind as Jarrad Branthwaite slotted the ball in after a scruffy bit of play in the box. Liverpool had a raft of chances to get level as Darwin Nunez from a perfect scoring angle hit his shot straight at Pickford. Luis Diaz hit the post with a shot and Pickford also made some stunning saves to deny the Liverpool players. Calvert Lewin scored from a corner to make it 2-0 and end it for Liverpool.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams sees the Red team from Merseyside destroy the Irons of London. In the last 34 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 7 games, 5 games have ended in a draw with Liverpool winning 22 times.

West Ham are a team that are in turmoil at the moment. David Moyes is not able to get his team ready enough to battle in games. The Hammers at times look disinterested and disheartened. David Moyes needs to find a way to rally this team up as he is losing ground in terms of finishing in the top 10. The chance to qualify for Europe again also remains but no wins in recent games are hampering those prospects.

Concerning Liverpool, they also are having a very bad patch. Things are just not clicking for Jurgen Klopp and his men. The main problem for Liverpool in these games has been finishing off their chances. They have been in front of goal a lot of times but their output has badly failed them. West Ham could not have asked to play Liverpool at a better time and likewise, Liverpool could not have asked for a better opponent to play than a West Ham team that has not won any of their last 8 games at home. Both teams have a shout in this game with everything considered but we do expect Liverpool to prevail and have a better chance of winning on Saturday.

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West Ham United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this encounter as a very one-sided affair in terms of the odds between West Ham and Liverpool. The odds are that the Hammers and the Reds almost one-sidedly favour the latter to win the game. West Ham go into this game as clear underdogs in this game due to their current form and their recent disastrous record against Liverpool.

West Ham United have been better whilst playing away rather than at home. Their win percentage at the London Stadium is much lower than on the road. The Hammers have only a 35%-win rate at their home turf this season which is bound to see Moyes getting the sack come the end of the season. Their goal-scoring ratio tends to be decent thanks to Bowen and Kudus. The Hammers average 1.53 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.22. Liverpool, on the other hand, have recently been poor when they play away from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored 1.88 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 1.79. We expect this game to be a low-scoring affair but we also back both teams to score in this game. We also predict that Liverpool will score 2 goals in this game. The Hammers have conceded 1.47 goals in their home games this season on average. We also back West Ham United to score in this tie as they have failed to score in just 24% of their games this season. Liverpool have conceded 1.12 goals away from home this season and have kept a clean sheet in just 24% of their away this season. Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 3 away games going into this.

In terms of scoring first, Liverpool single-handedly beats West Ham United in the League this season. The Reds have found the back of the net first in 18 of their 34 games. West Ham United have a much lesser record as they have scored first in 15 of their 34 games. Liverpool going into this game has been shaky. They look like they are getting soaked under pressure. But in this game, we will back Liverpool to bounce back and get the early goal. Our pick is for them to score first here.

In terms of scoring for West Ham United, we back Michail Antonio as our pick to be the favourite to score in this game. The Englishman has a good scoring record and we can see his pace and power prove quite a problem for Liverpool. Antonio has had a good record with him managing to find the back of the net in each of his last 2 games in all competitions. A goal against Liverpool would see him score in 3 games straight for the first time since August 2021.

For Liverpool, we will have to back Mo Salah to get something in this game even though he is experiencing a horror patch of form. The reason we back Mo Salah is the quality and his record against West Ham. Only against Manchester United does Mo Salah have a better record in all competitions. Salah has scored 11 goals against the Hammers and this could well be the game that could act as a catalyst for him ending the season well.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat West Ham United.

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W

West Ham United vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:149

West Ham United wins:29

Fulham wins:83

Matches are drawn:37

West Ham United vs Liverpool Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.