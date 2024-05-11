WHU (West Ham United) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction WHU 73 % Chance of Winning LUT 27 % Bet Now! West Ham United will face off against Luton Town at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. West Ham United had a chance of solidifying their chances of getting a spot in their last game but miserably failed against a Chelsea team who were also vying for one of those European spots. West Ham looked lethargic in the entire game as Chelsea battered them completely. The Hammers had their chances but Bowen and co failed to capitalise on them and put any pressure whatsoever on Chelsea. The Blues were in second gear most of the game as they scored 5 goals and restricted West Ham into not scoring even 1. West Ham has a minor shout of getting 7th place however they will need to win both of their games and hope that Chelsea loses 3 games in a highly unlikely row. The scenario for Luton Town to survive also looks very glum. The Hatters failed to win their last game against Everton which has put them in a tougher situation now with games running out. They can still survive but it is entirely not in their hands as they have to hope that Forest above them choke. Luton are 18th on the table, 3 points behind Nottingham Forest who sit in the safety spot. They need to win both their game and they have to hope that Forest loses both. Even if they win both and Forest wins one then they will get relegated as they do not have enough of a goal difference to better the Tricky Trees. They had their chances in the last game against Everton but they failed to make it count. A win in that game would have made things very interesting but now only a miracle would see Luton Town playing in the Premier League next season.

West Ham United vs Luton Town Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams sees the Irons cut through the Hatters in the few games that they have played. In the last 2 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 1 game, and 1 game ended in a draw with Luton Town winning none.

West Ham this season in comparison to last has severely underachieved. The Hammers have come so far as they could under David Moyes but what the Scotsman has done for them cannot go unnoticed. We expect the players to give the former Manchester United manager a good send-off by playing to their best and winning the game in front of their home fans. Teams in their last home game of the season always want to do well and we do believe that West Ham United will bounce back from the defeat.

Luton Town now have no place to hide. Out of the 3 promoted teams, they have been the side that has indeed tried the most. Luton were everyone’s picks to finish bottom of the table but the fight they have put up has been extraordinary. Their still fighting at this stage is creditworthy. We know that Luton is going to start this game all guns blazing, the worry is always how exposed their defence will be in doing that. West Ham have the pace and power in Kudus and Bowen to take advantage of that. Everything favours West Ham when it comes to who has the better chance of winning come Saturday at the London Stadium.

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West Ham United vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this encounter as pretty straightforward in terms of who are the favourites to win this game. The odds between the Hammers and the Hatters almost one-sidedly favour the former to win the game. Luton Town go into this game as clear underdogs in this game due to them not performing well away from home and with West Ham being more resilient at home.

West Ham United are one of those unlikeliest of teams in the League this season that have based their better performances away from home. Their win percentage at the London Stadium is worse than their away record. The Hammers have only a 33%-win rate on their home turf this season. The Hammers have not seen their team win that much at home this season. They are finding more avenues to score goals thanks to Bowen, Kudus and Antonio. The Hammers average 1.56 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.23 at home. Luton Town, on the other hand, have had a poor record away from Kenilworth Road this season.

Rob Edwards’ men have scored 1.28 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 0.81. We expect this game to not produce many goals but we also back both teams to score in this game. We also predict that West Ham will score 2 goals in this game. The Hatters have conceded 2.50 goals in their away games this season on average. We also back Luton Town to score in this tie as they have failed to score in just 22% of their away games this season. West Ham has conceded 1.50 goals at home this season and has kept a clean sheet in just 22% of their games this season. West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 8 home games going into this.

In terms of scoring first, West Ham single-handedly gets the better of Luton Town in the League. The Hammers have found the back of the net first in 16 of their 36 games. The Hatters have a much poorer record as they have broken the deadlock first in 10 of their 36 games. Luton Town will go into this game with a lot of pressure. We can see them starting this game off with more intent but with their defence being so open we can see West Ham taking advantage of that and scoring first.

In terms of scoring for West Ham United, we back Jarrod Bowen as our pick to be the favourite to score in this game. Bowen was unlucky not to score against Chelsea in their drubbing as 2 of his attempts came off the post in that game. Bowen has a great attacking threat and data this season. The wide player has scored 16 Premier League goals this season. The last time a West Ham attacker scored more in a top-flight tally was way back in 1986/87 in Tony Cottee.

For Luton Town, we back Elijah Adebayo to go into this as a favourite to score. The Hatters were very unlucky with Adebayo missing a few crucial games through injury. Even though he missed so many games he still has 10 goals to his name this season. His goals-to-minutes ratio is really good plus he will go into this game with confidence having scored in his last game. We back the attacker to terrorise this West Ham defence.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Luton Town

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, W

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Fred Onyedinma Defender Daiki Hashioka Defender Issa Kabore Wingback Alfie Doughty Wingback Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, W

West Ham United vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:91

West Ham United wins:34

Luton Town wins:32

Matches are drawn:25

West Ham United vs Luton Town Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.86.

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.