WHU (West Ham United) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction WHU 14 % Chance of Winning MCI 86 % Bet Now! West Ham United will lock horns with Manchester City at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Both these teams go into this game with an unbeaten record this season. Manchester City were excellent against Fulham last week winning by 5 goals to 1 at the Etihad Stadium. Julian Alvarez broke the deadlock to make it 1-0 in the 31st minute after Haaland squared Kovacic’s through ball in the middle. Fulham quickly equalised after Ederson failed to palm away Jimenez’s effort from a corner. The ball fell into the lap of Tim Ream who slotted the ball in the back of the net. Manchester City got lucky to score just before the break after Nathan Ake scored from Phil Foden’s corner to make it 2-1. Replays suggested that the Fulham keeper was obstructed by Manuel Akanji but VAR did not overrule the decision giving City the lead at halftime. The Citizens did not look back after that as Erling Haaland made it 3-1 after he capitalised on Ream’s mistake to score past Leno. 12 minutes later City were awarded a penalty after Issa Diop pushed Julian Alvarez in the box. Haaland calmly slotted in his second of the night to make it four for City. The Norwegian put the cherry on the top in the fifth minute of injury time as Gomez crossed from the by-line to find Haaland free who shot first time to score his third and City’s fifth on the night. West Ham United did the job at Kenilworth Road as they maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-1 win against Luton Town last Friday. West Ham was the better side on the day having more possession, shots and attempts on goal on the day. West Ham took the lead in the 37th minute through Jarrod Bowen. The Englishman headed in Paqueta’s brilliant cross at the back post. Luton had a fantastic chance to equalise in the 57th minute after a mix-up between Aguerd and Areola. Luton striker Adebayo failed to capitalise on the mistake, having poked the ball wide. West Ham doubled their lead in the 85th minute after Zouma rose highest to head the ball in from a Ward-Prowse corner. Luton Town pulled one back in the 2nd minute of added time after Morris headed the ball in the box to find Andersen who found the back of the net to set up an intriguing end to the game. West Ham was very lucky to have not conceded a penalty in the dying seconds of the game as the ball looked to have struck Ward-Prowse in the arm. VAR did not deem it to be a penalty giving West Ham the three points on the day.

West Ham United vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Manchester City has been dominant when it comes to their recent head-to-head record against West Ham United. In the last 35 games between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester City has won 25 fixtures; 7 fixtures have ended in a draw with West Ham United winning just 3 times. West Ham’s last win against Manchester City came in a Carabao Cup game having won on penalties.

West Ham will have a clear tactical plan against Manchester City on Saturday. The Hammers will look to have a low defensive line with little to no space for Manchester City to get through. The problem only is if they could be able to sustain so much pressure in 90 minutes.

West Ham proved they could do it against Brighton winning 3-1 with only 21% possession in the entire game. West Ham will look to make most of the dead-ball situations from corners and freekicks. James Ward-Prowse is a master technician in that aspect. The Hammers have deadly pace in their attack through Bowen, Benrahma and Antonio. David Moyes will want his team to counterattack when City lose the ball.

Manchester City on the other hand love to break teams down when they hold a low defensive line. This game has all the ingredients to be an attack vs defence training drill. City are going to dominate possession. An early goal for City will kill the tie for West Ham. The Hammers’ best chance of getting something from the game is to stay in it.

We however believe that Manchester City as a team just have too much quality in comparison to West Ham hence, we predict the former to have a better chance of winning.

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West Ham United vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City venture into this game as heavy odds-on favourites to win against West Ham on Saturday at the London Stadium.

West Ham have looked like a very well-oiled side ever since the new season has begun. The Hammers seem to have made the right signings and have made them look better. David Moyes’ side was always a danger on the counterattack and set-pieces, they now look even better in those aspects. James Ward-Prowse has been a revolution for West Ham. The former Southampton man has been excellent in the Premier League of late.

Ward-Prowse has scored 2 goals and has 4 assists in his last 5 games in the League having scored or assisted at least once in all of those five games. Ward-Prowse will be a dangerman that City will have to keep a strong eye on especially on corners and set-pieces. Michail Antonio has been really good in terms of scoring and is an option to consider.

We predict that West Ham will score against Manchester City on Saturday. City are a complete side but sometimes they do switch off enabling the opposition to wipe off their clean sheet.

Erling Haaland is a cheat code when it comes to scoring. The Norwegian got his first hat trick of the season last week and looks dangerous. Haaland has an identical goal-scoring record in his first four games as last season. Haaland scored 2 in his first game, none in his second, 1 goal in his third game and a hat trick in his fourth. Last season Haaland scored a hattrick in his fifth game against Forest. It remains to be seen if Haaland’s mirroring continues like last season. Julian Alvarez is a man to back if you are looking for a differential player to score for Manchester City for a higher return.

Manchester City winning this game by two goals is our prediction.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat West Ham

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker Said Benrahma Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Midfielder Phil Foden Midfielder Julian Alvarez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five-games): W, D, W, W, W

West Ham United vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:119

West Ham United wins:38

Manchester City wins:62

Matches are drawn:19

West Ham United vs Manchester City Betting Odds

The odds of West Ham United winning are set at 6.90. Manchester City is the outright favourite to win with their odds being set at 1.57. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.77. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.