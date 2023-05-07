WHU (West Ham United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction WHU 35 % Chance of Winning MUFC 65 % Bet Now! West Ham United and Manchester United are to take on each other at the London Stadium on Sunday with both sides fighting to achieve their goals this season. West Ham sits in 15th spot in the Premier League table with 34 points having played 34 games. Manchester United sit in 4th place with 63 points having played 33 games. West Ham has had a tremulous season this calendar year. The Hammers are flirting with relegation having just a 4-point cushion from the relegation spot. West Ham however should be safe this season as another 4 points from their final four games could seal their safety for next season. West Ham United still have the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City to play this season which could be six-pointers. The Hammers also faced a major blow before their game against Manchester City as a virus swept over the player’s camp. The likes of Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek all missed the game through illness. West Ham were comfortably beaten by Manchester City in their last game. The Hammers did well to contain City 0-0 at half-time. City however came roaring in the 2nd half. Ake opened the scoring for the hosts in the 49th minute, Haaland made it 2-0 in the 70th minute and Phil Foden rounded up the proceedings for Manchester City in the 85th minute to hand West Ham United a 3-0 loss. Manchester United suffered their 8th loss of the season as Brighton left it late to win 1-0 at the Amex Stadium. The Red Devils started well and should have taken the lead in the 2nd minute itself after Antony scuppered a simple chance. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were both put in but they hit their shots straight at the goalkeeper. Brighton dominated the 2nd half in terms of possession and David De Gea just had to make one brilliant save to deny Alexis Mac Allister from long range. However, in the last minute of extra time, the ball from a cross hit Luke Shaw's flailing arm in the air which resulted in a penalty for the hosts. Mac Allister slotted the spot-kick in style to hand Brighton a famous win over The Red Devils.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United has dominated West Ham United in their recent head-to-head record. In the last 38 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 24 games; 8 games have ended in a draw with West Ham winning only 6 times. The Hammers' last win over Manchester United at home was in 2019.

Manchester United have been stumbling away from home this season. If Manchester United had a slightly better away record this season they would have been challenging for the title this season because their home record this season is impeccable. The Red Devils have won 7, drawn 3 and lost 7 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 41% and collect 1.41 points away from home. Manchester United have 1 win, 3 losses and 1 draw in their last 5 away games.

West Ham have been in relegation form throughout this season. The Hammers have won 6 games, drawn 4 and lost 7 at the London Stadium this season. They have an average win rate of just 35% and average 1.29 points at home this season. The Hammers have just won 1 game in their last 5 at home. Though Manchester United have been dreadful this season, all 7 of their away losses this season have come against teams who are in the top 9. Manchester United's 7 away wins have all come against sides in the lower bottom half of the league. Therefore, Manchester United have a slightly better chance of winning in comparison to West Ham.

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West Ham United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Manchester United tends to score 1.24 goals on average at home this season. Manchester United do not tend to score a lot of goals away from home this season. The Red Devils have just scored 3 goals once when they played Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this season. Backing Manchester United to not scoring above two goals can gain returns. Marcus Rashford will be the odds-on favourite to score against the Hammers on Sunday. Rashford has not hit the ground running on all cylinders but is always a threat to any team. The English International has scored 32 goals and has assisted 11 for club and country so far. Rashford was also on target for Manchester United in the reverse fixture.

West Ham’s main threat in terms of goal-scoring comes from set pieces. The Hammers have scored 5 goals from the corner flag in their last 7 games. Backing West Ham to get a goal from a set-piece is a risk but the rewards could be big. Don’t back West Ham to score more than 2 goals in this game. The Hammers only average 1.29 goals at home this season. This game has everything in it to be a narrow victory for any side. A punt can be taken on both sides to score a combined 3 goals or less in the match. This won’t be a high-scoring encounter.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat West Ham United

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Lukasz Fabianski Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Angelo Ogbonna Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder Declan Rice Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Attacking Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker Pablo Fornals Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, D

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bisakka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony Dos Santos, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role David De Gea Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Antony Dos Santos Attacker Jadon Sancho Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, W

West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:151

West Ham United wins:46

Manchester United wins:73

Matches are drawn:32

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Odds

The odds of West Ham winning are set at 3.60. Manchester United are slight favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.11. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.87. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.