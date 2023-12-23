WHU (West Ham United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) match Prediction WHU 55 % Chance of Winning MUFC 45 % Bet Now! Manchester United are set to travel to the capital on Saturday as they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium. At the moment of writing this, Manchester United sit in 7th position on the Premier League table with 28 points from 17 games. West Ham United are just a point behind them with 27 points from 17 games sitting in 8th place. West Ham United in their last Premier League game welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to the London Stadium. Ward-Prowse and Paqueta had early chances but Wolves managed to absorb the pressure. They couldn’t sustain any longer as West Ham took the lead through Kudus. The Hammers hit on the counter with Paqueta incisively finding Kudus over the top on the right with a long ball. Kudus cut onto his left and finished in the bottom corner. West Ham doubled their lead in the 32nd minute with the same player combination once again. Paqueta made another switch onto the pacey Kudus who once again kept his composure and struck another brilliant low drilled shot to beat Bentley in goal. Wolves did start to apply a little more pressure and had a goal ruled out by VAR as well in the second half. West Ham finally ended the tie with a third goal from Jarrod Bowen. Paqueta got his third assist of the night as he played a brilliant one-two with Bowen who finally received the pass on the right and unleashed a shot across goal to beat Bentley for the third time. Manchester United in their last game travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool in a tough encounter. Liverpool was over Manchester United for most of the game, especially at the start. United ended up conceding a lot of corners from which Liverpool had 2 good chances. Manchester United defended deep and were very well organised, reducing Liverpool to half chances. United's only good chance in the 1st half came as Antony’s shot was blocked. In the 2nd half, Manchester United had a great chance with Mainoo piercing a pass through to Garnacho which put him in behind and through on Liverpool’s goal. However, Alexander Arnold tracked back and put in a vital touch before Garnacho could pull the trigger. United’s best chance came in the 68th minute as McTominay played Hojlund through on goal. The Danish striker took the pass on his weaker right foot and instead of going across goal hit his attempt straight at Allison. United towards the end held on to get a hard-earned point from Anfield.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester United and West Ham United is fairly one-sided favouring the former. In the last 39 matches played between these two sides, the Hammers have won on 7 occasions, 8 games have ended in a draw and Manchester United have emerged victorious 24 times.

West Ham United started the season on a very shaky note however their recent run of form has catapulted them up to 8th place just a point behind the Red Devils. West Ham was quite goal-shy but the switch of Bowen upfront and Kudus on the left has brought in a significant attacking threat.

West Ham however will now face a stubborn defence in Manchester United that were able to keep Salah & co out last Sunday. West Ham playing midweek in the Carabao Cup could also cause a factor of tiredness going into Saturday’s game.

For Manchester United, they will have to add a more attacking nature to their game. They had only 2 good chances in the entire game against Liverpool which is quite less. West Ham United with all due respect to them should be a relatively easier opponent to play against. With a full week of rest, we expect Manchester United to be fresh coming into this game.

The addition of Bruno Fernandes from suspension will give them more creativity going into this game. The margins here are very thin, West Ham United go into this game with a slightly better chance of winning due to playing at home and their recent form. However, this will be a very close matchup.

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West Ham United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

With every betting source taken into consideration, the odds between West Ham United and Manchester United going into this game are quite close. West Ham United have the minute edge when it comes to the odds due to their last home win whereas Manchester United drew at Anfield. Manchester United as of late have had a decent record whilst playing at West Ham United. The Hammers however have had some famous wins at home over the Red Devils as well.

David Moyes’ team goes into this game with some newly built momentum. West Ham won their 4th home game of the season in their last game and are slowly making the most of their support. The Hammers average 1.75 points per game at home this season.

Manchester United on the other hand averages 1.63 points away from home this season winning 3, drawing 1 and losing just 1 of their last 5 away games. United have lost fewer games away than they have lost at home this season. Erik Ten Hag’s team could be tough to break down when they play away.

West Ham United are now amping up their attacking game with the likes of Mohamed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. The Hammers are now averaging 1.88 goals at home this season. United on the other hand have been really good defensively when they play away conceding just 0.88 goals on average.

Based on these readings we predict that there could be some customary and yet some different outcomes. We do not expect this game to be very high-scoring as both teams generally have yet to win games this season by extra huge margins. We expect both teams to not score over 4 goals combined in this game. We believe that the winner will win the game by a single goal.

Manchester United have now failed to score in 38% of their away games this season. West Ham United on the contrary have kept a clean sheet at home in just 25% of their games this season. We do not expect any side to keep their tally clean in this game. Based on these statistics we do expect both teams to score in this game at the London Stadium.

In terms of scoring first, picking a team for this one is quite challenging. West Ham United have scored first in 10 of their 17 games this season. United meanwhile is not far behind and has scored first in 8 of their 17 games. The Red Devils have scored 1st in more away games than home games. Hence here we do predict that Manchester United will take the lead against West Ham on Saturday.

In terms of scoring for West Ham, there are two picks to choose from. Jarrod Bowen, now playing centrally for the Hammers, has already scored 10 Premier League goals. The man who has replaced him on the right flank in Kudus is their 2nd top scorer behind Bowen with 5 goals.

Both these players are genuine threats up front for West Ham and their speed could be a big problem for the likes of Varane and Evans. If we have to pick one then we will go with Bowen as he plays more centrally and could be up against Evans who is slow.

For Manchester United, the goals do not seem to come, especially for their attacking players. United do not have a talisman like last season who is scoring the bulk of the goals hence it becomes difficult to predict. We’ll go with a left-field pick over here and say that we think Rasmus Hojlund will open his Premier League account on Saturday.

Hojlund was close to scoring for Manchester United and perhaps had the best chance on the night. His pace and pressing could be a problem for the West Ham defence.

Final Prediction:West Ham United to beat Manchester United

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Raphael Varane Defender Johnny Evans Defender Luke Shaw Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): D, L, W, L, W

West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:152

West Ham United wins:47

Manchester United wins:73

Matches are drawn:32

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.