WHU (West Ham United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
WHU
45%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
55%
England
London Stadium
Manchester United hosted Brentford at Old Trafford in their last game. United just before halftime were reduced to 10 men momentarily as De Ligt was told to leave the field to get medical treatment. Brentford took advantage of that and scored from a corner through Pinnock. United’s fightback in the second half was brilliant. Rashford’s cross was perfectly volleyed in by Garnacho to level the tie. Bruno’s side flick assist put Hojlund through 1v1 on goal, and the Danish striker did very well to chip the charging Brentford keeper to win the game for United.
Facts:
- West Ham United will go into this game with a good recent home history against Manchester United in the Premier League. Moving to the new London Stadium has been lucky for the Hammers, as they have beaten Manchester United in each of their last 2 Premier League games there. The last time West Ham had a better win record against the Red Devils than this was in a period between 1974 and 1997 where they won 4 home games on the bounce.
- Manchester United have recently struggled a lot when it comes to playing West Ham United at the new London Stadium. Erik Ten Hag’s men have a 50% loss record against the Hammers, losing 4 of their last 8 games played at the new stadium. Manchester United lost a total of 3 out of 20 games in West Ham’s previous stadium, which was Boleyn Ground.
- West Ham did not only win their last 2 home games against Manchester United in the Premier League, but they did it by defending valiantly. The Hammers in both those wins kept the Red Devils at bay by restricting them from scoring. A clean sheet for them on Sunday would be a new record, as the Hammers have never kept 3 consecutive clean sheets against the Red Devils.
- Manchester United go into this game with a pretty poor record when it comes to playing teams from London. The Red Devils have lost 10 of their last 17 games that they have played in England’s capital. Erik Ten Hag’s men have won just 2 games, with both wins coming against Fulham.
West Ham United vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between these two hands down favours the team from the red half of Manchester. In the last 41 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 8 games; 8 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester United winning 25 games.
West Ham United in their last game completely capitulated in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur. They did well to score first; however, the spaces in midfield are alarmingly concerning for Lopetegui. Playing through West Ham seems to be easy for any opponent at the moment. A big miss in this game for West Ham will be Mohammed Kudus, who got a red card against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United, on the other hand, are yet to show any progression in terms of the way they play the game. Their football most times is lackluster and boring. United also do not have the ability to kill teams off after scoring first, and that has been their major drawback. However, in terms of recent performances, they do edge West Ham United out, and that is why they do have a marginally better chance of winning on Sunday.
West Ham United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have labelled Manchester United as favourites this time when it comes to odds against West Ham United. Manchester United go into this game at the London Stadium as favourites here due to the fact that they are coming off a win against Brentford, which will give them confidence. Manchester United have also overall performed better in comparison to West Ham. Both Erik Ten Hag and Julien Lopetegui are managers under pressure. The Spaniard is, however, under more pressure as West Ham have yet to show any proper cohesion as a team. Hence the bookies are apprehensive of backing them even though they have recently done well against Manchester United at the London Stadium.
West Ham United in their last game were absolutely thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur in North London. The Hammers went into that game on the back of a 4-1 win to Ipswich Town and lost by exactly the same scoreline to Spurs. The win against the Tractor Boys at the London Stadium 2 weeks ago was their first of the season. They lost each of their first 3 games prior to that. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa have all won at the London Stadium already this season.
Manchester United, on the other hand, have looked better on the road than they have at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have just lost 1 game on the road, which came against Brighton & Hove Albion. Manchester United have, however, also won only 1 away game this season, which came against Southampton. They have drawn each of their last two games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be competitive and predict that Manchester United will win but by the slightest of margins. We also predict that the Red Devils will score two or more goals in this game. The Hammers have conceded two goals in three of their last four games at the London Stadium; hence, we do see the Manchester United attack doing well. West Ham United to score in this game will also be a given. The Red Devils have a very good record when it comes to keeping clean sheets. United have kept a clean sheet in each of their 3 away games going into this. However, West Ham have scored in 3 of their 4 away games. Hence, we back both teams to score on Sunday.
We see this game having a decent amount of goals. West Ham and Manchester United do not have a history of very high-scoring encounters. 3 out of the last 5 games between the two have seen a combined tally of under 2.5 goals scored. This season, however, with both teams struggling in defence, our call is for a slightly high-scoring game. Hence our prediction is for both teams to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals.
Alejandro Garnacho has made place on the left-hand side for Manchester United in recent games. The winger this season has already scored 2 goals in the Premier League, having recently netted against Brentford. Garnacho is highly involved in games and also is not shy to challenge the goalkeepers. The Argentine has nine shots already on target. Hence our prediction is for Garnacho to score in this game with and also register 1 plus shot on target. If Garnacho misses this game due to rotation, then we back Rasmus Hojlund to score. The Danish international will surely start in this game after being rested in the midweek European tie.
Jarrod Bowen has had the most shots per game amongst any player when it comes to West Ham this season. The winger has 7 shots on target already in 8 games. We do expect him to be busy in this game considering how many chances the Red Devils give to their opponents. Bowen to have 1 or more shots on target is our call.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat West Ham United
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham
Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Jean Clair Todibo
|
Defender
|
Max Kilman
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Guido Rodriguez
|
Midfielder
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
Midfielder
|
Crysensio Summerville
|
Attacker
|
Michael Antonio
|
Attacker
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, D
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Matthijs De Ligt
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Defender
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Manuel Ugarte
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Ramus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, D, W
West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:154
West Ham United wins:48
Manchester United wins:74
Matches are drawn:32
West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Odds
West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.92.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.36.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Parimatch