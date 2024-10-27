WHU (West Ham United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction WHU 45 % Chance of Winning MUFC 55 % Bet Now! West Ham United will lock horns with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at the London Stadium. The Hammers will want to get back to winning ways after they were badly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in North London. The Hammers got off to a perfect start as Bowen’s cross found Kudus perfectly in the box. The Ghanaian winger calmly finished past Vicario to give West Ham the lead. Kulusevski equalised with a well-taken left-foot finish to take it to 1-1 at halftime. 3 goals in the space of 8 minutes killed the tie in the second half. Bissouma put the hosts ahead with another goal from a cutback. Areola and Todibo had a horror moment at the back, which saw the former score an own goal. Son added Spurs’ fourth on his return from injury, marking a perfect comeback. Manchester United hosted Brentford at Old Trafford in their last game. United just before halftime were reduced to 10 men momentarily as De Ligt was told to leave the field to get medical treatment. Brentford took advantage of that and scored from a corner through Pinnock. United’s fightback in the second half was brilliant. Rashford’s cross was perfectly volleyed in by Garnacho to level the tie. Bruno’s side flick assist put Hojlund through 1v1 on goal, and the Danish striker did very well to chip the charging Brentford keeper to win the game for United.

West Ham United vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two hands down favours the team from the red half of Manchester. In the last 41 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 8 games; 8 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester United winning 25 games.

West Ham United in their last game completely capitulated in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur. They did well to score first; however, the spaces in midfield are alarmingly concerning for Lopetegui. Playing through West Ham seems to be easy for any opponent at the moment. A big miss in this game for West Ham will be Mohammed Kudus, who got a red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are yet to show any progression in terms of the way they play the game. Their football most times is lackluster and boring. United also do not have the ability to kill teams off after scoring first, and that has been their major drawback. However, in terms of recent performances, they do edge West Ham United out, and that is why they do have a marginally better chance of winning on Sunday.

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West Ham United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled Manchester United as favourites this time when it comes to odds against West Ham United. Manchester United go into this game at the London Stadium as favourites here due to the fact that they are coming off a win against Brentford, which will give them confidence. Manchester United have also overall performed better in comparison to West Ham. Both Erik Ten Hag and Julien Lopetegui are managers under pressure. The Spaniard is, however, under more pressure as West Ham have yet to show any proper cohesion as a team. Hence the bookies are apprehensive of backing them even though they have recently done well against Manchester United at the London Stadium.

West Ham United in their last game were absolutely thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur in North London. The Hammers went into that game on the back of a 4-1 win to Ipswich Town and lost by exactly the same scoreline to Spurs. The win against the Tractor Boys at the London Stadium 2 weeks ago was their first of the season. They lost each of their first 3 games prior to that. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa have all won at the London Stadium already this season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have looked better on the road than they have at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have just lost 1 game on the road, which came against Brighton & Hove Albion. Manchester United have, however, also won only 1 away game this season, which came against Southampton. They have drawn each of their last two games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect this game to be competitive and predict that Manchester United will win but by the slightest of margins. We also predict that the Red Devils will score two or more goals in this game. The Hammers have conceded two goals in three of their last four games at the London Stadium; hence, we do see the Manchester United attack doing well. West Ham United to score in this game will also be a given. The Red Devils have a very good record when it comes to keeping clean sheets. United have kept a clean sheet in each of their 3 away games going into this. However, West Ham have scored in 3 of their 4 away games. Hence, we back both teams to score on Sunday.

We see this game having a decent amount of goals. West Ham and Manchester United do not have a history of very high-scoring encounters. 3 out of the last 5 games between the two have seen a combined tally of under 2.5 goals scored. This season, however, with both teams struggling in defence, our call is for a slightly high-scoring game. Hence our prediction is for both teams to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals.

Alejandro Garnacho has made place on the left-hand side for Manchester United in recent games. The winger this season has already scored 2 goals in the Premier League, having recently netted against Brentford. Garnacho is highly involved in games and also is not shy to challenge the goalkeepers. The Argentine has nine shots already on target. Hence our prediction is for Garnacho to score in this game with and also register 1 plus shot on target. If Garnacho misses this game due to rotation, then we back Rasmus Hojlund to score. The Danish international will surely start in this game after being rested in the midweek European tie.

Jarrod Bowen has had the most shots per game amongst any player when it comes to West Ham this season. The winger has 7 shots on target already in 8 games. We do expect him to be busy in this game considering how many chances the Red Devils give to their opponents. Bowen to have 1 or more shots on target is our call.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat West Ham United

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Crysensio Summerville Attacker Michael Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, D

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Christian Eriksen Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Ramus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, D, W

West Ham United vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:154

West Ham United wins:48

Manchester United wins:74

Matches are drawn:32

West Ham United vs Manchester United Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.92.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.36.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.