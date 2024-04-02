WHU (West Ham United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction WHU 63 % Chance of Winning TOT 37 % Bet Now! West Ham United are set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium on Wednesday under the lights in the Premier League. West Ham go into this game still at 7th spot on the table having lost slight ground over Manchester United who sit 4 points ahead of them with a game in hand. They visited St James’ Park in their last game where they went behind early thanks to Isak’s penalty. West Ham played some brilliant football to come back into the game. Antonio equalised by running into space latching onto Paqueta’s beauty of a pass to equalise. Kudus before halftime unleashed a powerful shot that Dubravka couldn’t keep out making it 2-1. Bowen after the break charged on the counter to give West Ham a 3-1 lead. However, the visitors lost it by then as by the end of the game it was Newcastle United who ended up overturning the game thanks to a goal from Isak and a brace from Barnes. Tottenham Hotspur maintained their push for the Champions League with a late winner in their game against Luton Town. The Hatters started off the game on the front foot after Chong gave them an early lead. Spurs had a lot of chances to equalise with their best chance coming through Son who hit both posts with his attempt. The introduction of Brennan Johnson changed the game in the 2nd half as he made an immediate impact with his teasing cross coming embarrassingly off Kabore to go in as an own goal making it 1-1. Spurs kept the pressure on and finally got their winner through their captain Son Heung-min. Brennan Johnson was once again the creator as he set up the ball perfectly for the Korean to take a shot that deflected off a Luton player and beat Kaminski giving his team all the 3 points.

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two London rivals is quite close but it is the team from North London that has more wins. In the last 36 matches played by these two teams, West Ham has won 12 games, 6 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning 12 times.

West Ham in their last game against Newcastle United were fantastic in most spells of the game. Their attacking play was on point as Bowen and Kudus continued to impress. However, David Moyes will once again want his defence to deal with pressure better. Letting slip a 2 goal lead right at the end would have hurt. West Ham can be a tough side to break down and Moyes will want exactly that heading into this game.

Spurs were lucky against Luton in their last game. Failing to break down one of the worst defences in the league would be concerning to Postecoglou. If West Ham’s defence turns up it could be quite difficult for Spurs. However when you have the likes of Son, Maddison and Richarlison in your squad then you automatically go into this game against West Ham with a slightly better chance of winning.

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West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The odd makers and the betting websites with their odds have labelled this tie to be quite a competitive one with the difference between these Spurs and West Ham not that much. Spurs go into this game with a win and West Ham with a gut-wrenching loss however the odds are quite fair in this instance considering how the former won and the latter lost.

West Ham United have been less than average when they play at the London Stadium this season. The Hammers have a 40%-win rate when they play in front of their fans this season. Their record in front of goal is steady but not great as they average 1.67 goals from an expected goal ratio of 1.20. Spurs on the other hand have been below par when they play away from home themselves.

Postecoglou’s men have scored 2.14 goals on average from an expected goal tally of 1.53. We expect this game to be a tight affair however we do back Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals against West Ham. The Hammers have conceded 2 or more goals in 10 of their last 20 games in the Premier League. We also back David Moyes’ team to score in this tie as they have already scored in 80% of their games at the London Stadium this season. Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 1.64 goals away from home this season. They conceded 3 in their last away game against Fulham. With Bowen and Kudus, we can see Spurs easily conceding in this game as they have kept a clean sheet in just 29% of their away games this season.

In terms of scoring first, Tottenham Hotspur marginally edges West Ham United in the League this season. Spurs have found the back of the net first in 18 of their 29 games. West Ham United do not have the worst of records as they have scored first in 15 of their 30 games. This is a tough one to call however we will go against the favourites here and predict that West Ham will break the deadlock in this game. Spurs have conceded first in each of their last 2 games in the League and we can see West Ham starting this game quickly.

In terms of scoring for West Ham United, we back Jarrod Bowen to continue his scoring run and score against Spurs on Wednesday. The Wideman has been in brilliant form for the Hammers this season. His goal against Newcastle United in his last game was the 15th of the season with only legend Paolo Di Canio ahead of him in terms of the highest goals scored in a campaign by a West Ham player. Di Canio has 16, the next goal for Bowen equals the record and we can see him getting that on Wednesday.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we once again have to go safe and back Son Heung-min to score on Wednesday. The South Korean bagged the winner against Luton Town and should have had more goals to his name. With Richarlison back we can see Son moved back to the left where he is at his best. That could propel him to get on the scoresheet.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat West Ham United.

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, L

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:222

West Ham United wins:67

Tottenham Hotspur wins:101

Matches are drawn:54

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.10.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.11.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.