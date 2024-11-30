WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction WWFC 55 % Chance of Winning AFCB 45 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves, with their last win against Fulham, made it out of the relegation spots as they now sit in 17th place with 9 points. Iwobi opened the scoring for Fulham; however, since then it was Gay O’Neil’s team that triumphed. Cunha equalised in the 31st minute, and Joao Gomes completed the turnaround in the 53rd minute. Fulham’s search for an equaliser led to the Wolves scoring 2 goals towards the end as Cunha got another one with Guedes adding salt to Fulham’s wounds by making it 4-1. AFC Bournemouth struggled to get going in their last home game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Joao Pedro’s early goal shocked them and made them question everything they did since then. Another early goal in the second half from Mitoma sunk them; however, Baleba being sent off gave Bournemouth a chance they failed to take. The Cherries could not break Brighton down. David Brooks did pull one back in the third minute of added time; however, that proved to be quite late as they slipped to their 5th defeat this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between the Old Gold and the Cherries is split dead even in recent games. In the last 10 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth has won 4; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also winning 4 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ form change has resulted because they now look more balanced as a unit. The attackers have taken a lot on themselves to pin the opposition back and keep them as far away from their goal as possible. Cunha has been a bright spark for them as he is a facilitator in this system. He links play, creates, and scores goals. Gar O’Neil could not have asked for a better response from his team in recent games.

AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, has struggled in both games post their victory against Manchester City. Their defence has looked shoddy, having conceded 2 to Brighton and 3 to Brentford. They failed to break down a 10-man Brighton team in their last game. Based on this we do see them having a slight less chance of winning in comparison to Wolves in this game.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have labelled this game at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday as a difficult one to predict. AFC Bournemouth has slightly better odds, but the difference between them and Wolverhampton Wanderers is minuscule. Bournemouth has the slight backing as they have been more consistent when it comes to the overall season until now. Wolves, on the other hand, have started getting results only recently. Hence the overall stability is taken into consideration with Bournemouth retaining the trust of the bookies.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a horrible start to their campaign but have turned it around in some style recently, having won both of their last 2 games. The Old Gold looked really good in their last home game, beating Southampton by even keeping a clean sheet. Their record at home prior to this win, however, was concerning. 4 straight defeats at home to start off were concerning. However, they played most of the top teams in those games. Wolves are now undefeated in any of their last 2 games at home, having drawn at Crystal Palace and won most recently against Southampton.

AFC Bournemouth goes into this game with not only a poor recent form but also a poor away record in the Premier League. The Cherries last won an away game back in August against Everton, and that remains their only win on the road this season. They have drawn 2 and lost 3 of the 6 games they have played on the road. It has been 4 games since their win at Goodison Park for Bournemouth.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to edge past AFC Bournemouth in this game come Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Wolverhampton Wanderers to get 2 or more goals considering Bournemouth has conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 3 games. We do, however, expect both teams to find the back of the net, as AFC Bournemouth has a decent scoring record away from home. The Cherries have scored in 4 of their 6 away games this season. Wolves, on the other hand, have also kept just 1 clean sheet at home, which came against Southampton, who generally are very poor at scoring. We do expect this game to have a fair share of goals. Wolves have seen 2.5 or more goals scored in each of their last 6 home games this season. 3 of Bournemouth’s 6 games have seen 2.5 or more goals being scored. We backed both teams to score here; hence, based on these numbers, we do see 2.5 or more goals being scored at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

In this game, we will back Matheus Cunha to score as he goes into this game with some momentum. The Brazilian was on target in his last game against Fulham and is looking really clinical in front of goal. Cunha, since he joined in January of 2023, has scored the most goals in comparison to any other player who has donned the Wolves jersey. Cunha has also had the most assists with 10. He has scored 21 goals. We back him in this game to get on the scoresheet as he is in a rich vein of form.

Evanilson, however, is a monster when it comes to testing the opposition goalkeepers. The Brazilian striker this season has scored 4 goals already thanks to his shots-to-goal ratio being high. Evanilson for AFC Bournemouth this season in the Premier League averages 2.2 shots per game. This is the second-highest tally for Bournemouth, only behind Antoine Semenyo, who averages 4.3 shots. Semenyo is set to miss this game due to a suspension; hence we back Evanilson to have 2 or more shots in this game for Bournemouth.

We back Marcos Senesi to make 3 or more tackles in this game on Saturday. The defender will have his work cut out for him stopping the likes of Cunha and Larsen. Senesi averages 3.1 tackles per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Senesi to make 2 or more tackles in this game.

Final prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Rodrigo Gomes Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Andre Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, L

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Marcus Tavernier Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Evanilson Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:7

AFC Bournemouth wins:8

Matches are drawn:4

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.78.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.