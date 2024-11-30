WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction
WWFC
55%
Chance of Winning
AFCB
45%
England
Molineux Stadium
AFC Bournemouth struggled to get going in their last home game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Joao Pedro’s early goal shocked them and made them question everything they did since then. Another early goal in the second half from Mitoma sunk them; however, Baleba being sent off gave Bournemouth a chance they failed to take. The Cherries could not break Brighton down. David Brooks did pull one back in the third minute of added time; however, that proved to be quite late as they slipped to their 5th defeat this season.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent games have not done very well when it comes to facing off against Bournemouth. The Cherries have gotten the better of the Old Gold in their last 3 games. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 1 and lost 2 of their last 3 to the Cherries. Prior to this run, Wolves were unbeaten in their first 5 games against Bournemouth, winning 3 and drawing 2 games.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth have faced each other only four times at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League. However, in all of those four games, the winner has won by defending well. The winners of all 4 games have won by keeping a clean sheet. Wolves won the opening 2 games by a scoreline of 2-0 and 1-0. However, Bournemouth, in the most recent two games, have won them both by a 1-0 scoreline.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a run of stability after a long time thanks to their recent performances. Wins against Southampton and Fulham have seen them win 2 successive games in a row. They now have 2 wins in 2 games, which is the same amount they had in 22 games before this spell. They lost 15 and drew 5.
- AFC Bournemouth had a splendid record when it came to playing away games in November and December last season. In that period the Cherries won four consecutive games on the road. However, since then it has all gone downhill. AFC Bournemouth have won just 3 away games in 16 since that period. The good news, however, is that 1 of those 3 wins came against Wolves at the Molineux last season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between the Old Gold and the Cherries is split dead even in recent games. In the last 10 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, AFC Bournemouth has won 4; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also winning 4 games.
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ form change has resulted because they now look more balanced as a unit. The attackers have taken a lot on themselves to pin the opposition back and keep them as far away from their goal as possible. Cunha has been a bright spark for them as he is a facilitator in this system. He links play, creates, and scores goals. Gar O’Neil could not have asked for a better response from his team in recent games.
AFC Bournemouth, on the other hand, has struggled in both games post their victory against Manchester City. Their defence has looked shoddy, having conceded 2 to Brighton and 3 to Brentford. They failed to break down a 10-man Brighton team in their last game. Based on this we do see them having a slight less chance of winning in comparison to Wolves in this game.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites have labelled this game at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday as a difficult one to predict. AFC Bournemouth has slightly better odds, but the difference between them and Wolverhampton Wanderers is minuscule. Bournemouth has the slight backing as they have been more consistent when it comes to the overall season until now. Wolves, on the other hand, have started getting results only recently. Hence the overall stability is taken into consideration with Bournemouth retaining the trust of the bookies.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a horrible start to their campaign but have turned it around in some style recently, having won both of their last 2 games. The Old Gold looked really good in their last home game, beating Southampton by even keeping a clean sheet. Their record at home prior to this win, however, was concerning. 4 straight defeats at home to start off were concerning. However, they played most of the top teams in those games. Wolves are now undefeated in any of their last 2 games at home, having drawn at Crystal Palace and won most recently against Southampton.
AFC Bournemouth goes into this game with not only a poor recent form but also a poor away record in the Premier League. The Cherries last won an away game back in August against Everton, and that remains their only win on the road this season. They have drawn 2 and lost 3 of the 6 games they have played on the road. It has been 4 games since their win at Goodison Park for Bournemouth.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to edge past AFC Bournemouth in this game come Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Wolverhampton Wanderers to get 2 or more goals considering Bournemouth has conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 3 games. We do, however, expect both teams to find the back of the net, as AFC Bournemouth has a decent scoring record away from home. The Cherries have scored in 4 of their 6 away games this season. Wolves, on the other hand, have also kept just 1 clean sheet at home, which came against Southampton, who generally are very poor at scoring. We do expect this game to have a fair share of goals. Wolves have seen 2.5 or more goals scored in each of their last 6 home games this season. 3 of Bournemouth’s 6 games have seen 2.5 or more goals being scored. We backed both teams to score here; hence, based on these numbers, we do see 2.5 or more goals being scored at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.
In this game, we will back Matheus Cunha to score as he goes into this game with some momentum. The Brazilian was on target in his last game against Fulham and is looking really clinical in front of goal. Cunha, since he joined in January of 2023, has scored the most goals in comparison to any other player who has donned the Wolves jersey. Cunha has also had the most assists with 10. He has scored 21 goals. We back him in this game to get on the scoresheet as he is in a rich vein of form.
Evanilson, however, is a monster when it comes to testing the opposition goalkeepers. The Brazilian striker this season has scored 4 goals already thanks to his shots-to-goal ratio being high. Evanilson for AFC Bournemouth this season in the Premier League averages 2.2 shots per game. This is the second-highest tally for Bournemouth, only behind Antoine Semenyo, who averages 4.3 shots. Semenyo is set to miss this game due to a suspension; hence we back Evanilson to have 2 or more shots in this game for Bournemouth.
We back Marcos Senesi to make 3 or more tackles in this game on Saturday. The defender will have his work cut out for him stopping the likes of Cunha and Larsen. Senesi averages 3.1 tackles per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Senesi to make 2 or more tackles in this game.
Final prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat AFC Bournemouth.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Gomes
|
Defender
|
Toti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Andre
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Attacker
|
Jorgen Strand Larsen
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, L
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen
Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo
Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams
Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Goalkeeper
|
Adam Smith
|
Defender
|
Illia Zabarnyi
|
Defender
|
Marcos Senesi
|
Defender
|
Milos Kerkez
|
Defender
|
Ryan Christie
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Scott
|
Midfielder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Tavernier
|
Attacker
|
Justin Kluivert
|
Attacker
|
Evanilson
|
Attacker
AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head
Matches Played:19
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:7
AFC Bournemouth wins:8
Matches are drawn:4
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.78.
AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Parimatch