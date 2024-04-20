WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction
WWFC
19%
Chance of Winning
ARS
81%
England
Molineux Stadium
Wolves were involved in a very entertaining affair at the City Ground as they faced off against Nottingham Forest. Wolves got the lead through Cunha in the 40th minute with the Brazilian striker scoring his 1st goal since his return from injury. Gibbs-White got their equaliser just before halftime to make things interesting. The second half began on a more positive note with both teams pushing for a goal. Forest got theirs first as Murillo scored after a scrappy spell of play from the Tricky Trees. Cunha leapt onto the rescue again 5 minutes later as he header in from a set piece to level things. Sa made some good saves in the end to deny the home team. Wolves in the end were lucky to get a point and had their goalkeeper to thank. Wolves now find themselves 11th on the Premier League table just a point off a top-half spot in 10th.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this having lost 5 back-to-back games against Arsenal in the Premier League. In this run at home, they have lost both home games by not even scoring a single goal. This horrible patch came after a league double over Arsenal in 2020/21.
- Arsenal have their joint-best scoring record against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and scoring in this game could make it their best tally. Arsenal have scored in 32 straight games against Wolves and West Bromwich Albion. A goal on Sunday will make it 33 games and a record-scoring run for Arsenal.
- Arsenal go into this game having kept clean sheets in many of them. They have failed to concede a single goal in any of their last 5 away games. This is their joint record tally of clean sheets achieving the same number in 1997. Liverpool in the 2014/15 season was the last team in the Premier League to record 6 clean sheets in a row.
- Arsenal’s defeat against Aston Villa was the first time they lost in 2024. Since the start of last season, they have lost back-to-back games only 2 times with 1 coming at the end of last season against Brighton and Forest and the other earlier this season after losing to West Ham and Fulham consecutively.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Chance of Winning
The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal is as one-sided as it can get with the latter having a haul of wins over the home team this week. In the last 17 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won just 3 times, 3 games ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 11 times.
Wolves have overall been quite decent when they play at home however their recent performances have not been that good. They have just 2 wins from their last 5 games at home and lost 3 in the process. Overall they have also not won any of their last 4 games drawing 2 and losing 2. It remains to be seen how they could cope with a wounded Arsenal team but their past and recent form makes things look bleak for Gary O’Neil’s team.
Arsenal on the other hand have been shocked twice and their morale has to have taken a big hit. In the space of a few days, they have lost the lead at the top of the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Champions League. The Gunners will have to be strong mentally and not fall off like last season. With all things considered, they do have a better chance of winning in this game.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, the odds between the Gunners and Wolves are extremely one-sided with Arsenal having a massive advantage over the hosts due to their better overall record in the Premier League this season. The form of the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in comparison to Arsenal gives the Gunners the upper hand. Their win ratio away is better than the Wolves at home. Wolverhampton Wanderers as per their standards have produced quite a competitive home record winning 47% of their games in the Premier League at the Molineux. Wolves continue to be amongst the goals even though they have missed most of their attackers in this recent spell. That should now improve with a few returning. Gary O’Neil’s team have scored an average of 1.53 goals per game. They have scored in each of their last 5 games at home going into this game against Arsenal.
Arsenal this season have vastly improved on their travels in comparison to last season. The Gunners have a 63%-win ratio away from North London this season. Their goal stats continue to be one of the best in the Premier League. Arteta’s men score 2.31 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 1.71. Arsenal in the entirety of this season have failed to score in just 3 of their away games this season in the Premier League. However, they have been struggling to score goals recently with them not netting in each of their last 2 games in all competitions.
With all the facts and numbers above taken into consideration, we back both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal to score at least a goal in this game. We cannot see any team restricting the other completely.
Mikel Arteta’s team have conceded 0.69 goals on average on their travels this season but they are looking shaky in games, especially with the title pressure mounting. Wolves also tend to find the back of the net in 93% of their home games hence do expect them to bypass the Gunners’ strong defence. On the flipside, Wolves concede goals by themselves as well. They have conceded 1.3 goals on average keeping a clean sheet in just 20% of their home games. Hence, why we back both teams in this game to score. Arsenal dominate Wolves by 31% this season when it comes to scoring first in games. The Gunners have scored first in 75% of their games this season in comparison to Wolves who have broken the deadlock in just 44% of their games. We expect Arsenal to start strong here and predict that the Gunners will go into the lead first.
In terms of scoring Wolves, we back top scorer Matheus Cunha to have an anytime goal or assist in this game. Cunha before his injury was a beast, his return to this team is bound to bring goals as his numbers speak for themselves. Cunha has 9 goal involvements in his last 9 games scoring 6 and assisting 3. Cunha is someone who also likes to drop deep and facilitate play hence he has our backing to get a return in this game.
For Arsenal, we will back the out-of-form Bukayo Saka to get something in this game. Saka has not returned in any of his last 2 games in all competitions but continues to have a good away scoring record this season. Saka has been involved in 13 away goals this season scoring 8 and assisting 5. In his last 7 away games, he has scored 7 goals and has an assist. His numbers are phenomenal plus his being on penalties and set pieces makes him a good banker.
Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Totti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Tommy Doyle
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, L, W
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Raya
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Jakub Kiwior
|
Defender
|
Declan Rice
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Jorginho
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Kai Havertz
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, D, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Head-To-Head
Matches Played:123
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32
Arsenal wins:63
Matches are drawn:28
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.10.
Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.40.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arsenal
The Gunners will know that another defeat will end their title hopes and hence they will need to get their form back on track. Wolves have their attackers coming back and at home this season they have overall been quite good. The Molineux is not an easy place to go to and Wolves tend to turn up when the big boys come to town. We still predict that Arsenal will win this tie but not emphatically. Our prediction is a 2-1 Arsenal win.
Parimatch