WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction WWFC 19 % Chance of Winning ARS 81 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to do battle against Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium under the lights on Sunday in the Premier League. Arsenal lost the plot last week in the Premier League as they once again buckled under pressure losing to Aston Villa at home. The Gunners started off the game strongly with Havertz and Jesus missing golden opportunities to put their team ahead. However, in the 2nd half, they could not break Villa’s defensive resolve and ended up conceding 2 times. Zinchenko was pulled out of possession as Bailey scored the opener in the 84th minute. Arsenal in the process of searching for an equaliser got done on the counterattack as Watkins scored Villa’s second. The Gunners are now 2 points off the top after failing to capitalise on City’s win and Liverpool’s loss. Wolves were involved in a very entertaining affair at the City Ground as they faced off against Nottingham Forest. Wolves got the lead through Cunha in the 40th minute with the Brazilian striker scoring his 1st goal since his return from injury. Gibbs-White got their equaliser just before halftime to make things interesting. The second half began on a more positive note with both teams pushing for a goal. Forest got theirs first as Murillo scored after a scrappy spell of play from the Tricky Trees. Cunha leapt onto the rescue again 5 minutes later as he header in from a set piece to level things. Sa made some good saves in the end to deny the home team. Wolves in the end were lucky to get a point and had their goalkeeper to thank. Wolves now find themselves 11th on the Premier League table just a point off a top-half spot in 10th.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal is as one-sided as it can get with the latter having a haul of wins over the home team this week. In the last 17 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won just 3 times, 3 games ended in a draw with Arsenal winning 11 times.

Wolves have overall been quite decent when they play at home however their recent performances have not been that good. They have just 2 wins from their last 5 games at home and lost 3 in the process. Overall they have also not won any of their last 4 games drawing 2 and losing 2. It remains to be seen how they could cope with a wounded Arsenal team but their past and recent form makes things look bleak for Gary O’Neil’s team.

Arsenal on the other hand have been shocked twice and their morale has to have taken a big hit. In the space of a few days, they have lost the lead at the top of the Premier League and have been knocked out of the Champions League. The Gunners will have to be strong mentally and not fall off like last season. With all things considered, they do have a better chance of winning in this game.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds between the Gunners and Wolves are extremely one-sided with Arsenal having a massive advantage over the hosts due to their better overall record in the Premier League this season. The form of the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in comparison to Arsenal gives the Gunners the upper hand. Their win ratio away is better than the Wolves at home. Wolverhampton Wanderers as per their standards have produced quite a competitive home record winning 47% of their games in the Premier League at the Molineux. Wolves continue to be amongst the goals even though they have missed most of their attackers in this recent spell. That should now improve with a few returning. Gary O’Neil’s team have scored an average of 1.53 goals per game. They have scored in each of their last 5 games at home going into this game against Arsenal.

Arsenal this season have vastly improved on their travels in comparison to last season. The Gunners have a 63%-win ratio away from North London this season. Their goal stats continue to be one of the best in the Premier League. Arteta’s men score 2.31 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 1.71. Arsenal in the entirety of this season have failed to score in just 3 of their away games this season in the Premier League. However, they have been struggling to score goals recently with them not netting in each of their last 2 games in all competitions.

With all the facts and numbers above taken into consideration, we back both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal to score at least a goal in this game. We cannot see any team restricting the other completely.

Mikel Arteta’s team have conceded 0.69 goals on average on their travels this season but they are looking shaky in games, especially with the title pressure mounting. Wolves also tend to find the back of the net in 93% of their home games hence do expect them to bypass the Gunners’ strong defence. On the flipside, Wolves concede goals by themselves as well. They have conceded 1.3 goals on average keeping a clean sheet in just 20% of their home games. Hence, why we back both teams in this game to score. Arsenal dominate Wolves by 31% this season when it comes to scoring first in games. The Gunners have scored first in 75% of their games this season in comparison to Wolves who have broken the deadlock in just 44% of their games. We expect Arsenal to start strong here and predict that the Gunners will go into the lead first.

In terms of scoring Wolves, we back top scorer Matheus Cunha to have an anytime goal or assist in this game. Cunha before his injury was a beast, his return to this team is bound to bring goals as his numbers speak for themselves. Cunha has 9 goal involvements in his last 9 games scoring 6 and assisting 3. Cunha is someone who also likes to drop deep and facilitate play hence he has our backing to get a return in this game.

For Arsenal, we will back the out-of-form Bukayo Saka to get something in this game. Saka has not returned in any of his last 2 games in all competitions but continues to have a good away scoring record this season. Saka has been involved in 13 away goals this season scoring 8 and assisting 5. In his last 7 away games, he has scored 7 goals and has an assist. His numbers are phenomenal plus his being on penalties and set pieces makes him a good banker.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Totti Gomes Defender Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Tommy Doyle Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, L, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:123

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:32

Arsenal wins:63

Matches are drawn:28

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.10.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.75.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.