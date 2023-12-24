WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction WWFC 27 % Chance of Winning CHE 73 % Bet Now! Chelsea is all set to face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday. Chelsea sits in 10th place in the League with 22 points from 17 games. Wolves meanwhile have 19 points from 17 games and sit in the 13th spot. Both teams come into this game with contrasting form. Chelsea came into this with an easy win whereas Wolves had a convincing loss. Wolves in their last Premier League game travelled to London to face West Ham United. They were blown away in the first half by a brisk performance from West Ham. The Hammers took the lead in the 23rd minute from Kudus. 9 minutes later, Kudus struck again to worsen Wolves’ wounds. They had no answer for West Ham as they should have gone into the half conceding more. Wolves in the second half thought they pulled one back through Sarabia after some great interplay from Hwang and Semedo but the goal was ruled out as replays proved that Sarabia was offside. Wolves had further chances through Cunha and Lemina to reduce the deficit to half but their chances went begging. West Ham put Wolves finally to the sword as Bowen scored their third to settle for a tie. Wolves’ fourth consecutive away loss. Chelsea on the other hand welcomed bottom club Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge. Sheffield United had the first best chance of the game as Archer’s effort was inches wide of goal. Nicolas Jackson was put through on goal but keeper Foderingham did well to sniff out danger and clear the ball before the striker could touch it. The Senegalese striker’s shot 5 minutes after that was also another close sniff for goal. 9 minutes after halftime, Chelsea broke the deadlock. Sterling’s low cross was inch perfect to the arriving Cole Palmer on the right who clinically converted with a low drilled shot. Palmer turned creator this time and in the 61st minute put in an accurate cross to the awaiting Jackson in the box who converted into an open net to double Chelsea’s lead. Chelsea should have extended their advantage but Foderingham in Sheffield United’s goal was there to deny him.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Wolves and Chelsea is fairly one-sided and does favour the team from London. In the last 18 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Chelsea has reigned supreme with 10 wins, 4 games ended in a dead rubber with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning on just 1 occasion.

Chelsea in their last game we calm, composed and collected on the ball. They did have chances to take the lead in the first half but were again wasteful on many occasions. Chelsea is getting there though with many of their attacking players due to return.

The likes of Nkunku and Broja will add to the likes of Palmer, Sterling and Mudryk who are already in form. Chelsea will get chances against Wolves; however, they won’t be as many as they got against Sheffield United. The Blues will have to be wary of Wolves’ attack.

The likes of Hwang and Cunha upfront can cause the Chelsea defence a lot of problems. The challenge however remains if Wolves can restrict Chelsea from scoring. Their defence has recently conceded a lot of goals. If Wolves can get their backline organised then they have everything in their frontline to hurt Chelsea.

Teams have often defended deep and hit Chelsea on the counter. Wolves will have their home support to back them up as well. Based on current form, however, the better chance of winning has to lie with Chelsea.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as clear favourites to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Chelsea has the backing of the bookies but we do expect this game to be a very competitive one.

Chelsea after a while has gone into a consecutive game as favourites with the bookies. Chelsea will go into this game with a little bit of confidence after dispatching Sheffield United over the weekend and beating Newcastle United on penalties in the Carabao Cup midweek. Wolves have had a bad run of form going into this game. They were also convincingly beaten in their last game in the Premier League

The Blues overall have looked much better in front of goal this season. They have improved their record in front of goal. Chelsea is finding the net more frequently with their attackers chipping in with goals. Their scoring record is similar to that of their home record. Chelsea have scored 1.63 goals on an average away from home this season. The Blues have scored 10 goals in their last 5 games when they play away.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 1.38 goals on average at home. Wolves are a team that does not tend to score a lot of goals as a team. They also do not win games by big margins.

Based on these numbers, our prediction is for both teams to score under 4 goals combined in this game. We also believe that the winner in this game will win by a single goal. Hence our prediction is for Chelsea to win this game by a goal.

Pochettino’s men do not keep many clean sheets on the road. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in just 25% of their home games this season with Wolves scoring in 100% of their home games this season. We do expect both teams to score in this game based on stats. Wolves have kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their games this season with Chelsea scoring in 75% of their away games. Both teams to score in this game is our call.

In terms of shots, we do expect the Blues to have more shots on the Wolves’ goal. Pochettino’s men are averaging 11.5 shots per game when they play away. Wolves are a side that likes to play deep hence we envision Chelsea having more shots. Chelsea to have more than 10 shots in this game is our call.

Both Chelsea and Wolves have poor records this season when it comes to scoring first. Chelsea have scored first in just 5 of their 17 games with Wolves taking the lead in 6 of their 17. In this case, we back Wolves to break the deadlock against Chelsea considering it is a home game for them.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, we back Hwang Hee-chan to go into this game as favourite to score against Chelsea on Sunday. The Korean striker has been in fantastic form this season scoring 8 goals. Hwang is Wolves’ top scorer this season and has scored 6 out of those total 8 goals at home this season. Only Mo Salah has scored more goals for his team at home than Hwang this season.

For Chelsea once again the favourite to score in this game has to be Cole Palmer. The Englishman has 6 goals and 3 assists to his name this season with Chelsea. Palmer was also on target in his last Premier League game against Sheffield United and goes into this game with form and confidence. Palmer playing centrally could hurt the Wolves who have been struggling defensively this season.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Hee-Chan Hwang Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five-games): L, D, W, L, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Dorde Petrovic, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, W, L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:115

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:41

Chelsea wins:44

Matches are drawn:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.99.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.