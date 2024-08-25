WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction
WWFC
21%
Chance of Winning
CHE
79%
England
Molineux Stadium
Wolves opened their campaign against Arsenal at the Emirates. Gary O’Neil failed to capitalise on a positive start as they allowed Arsenal in the game following Havertz’s goal. The Wolves still kept pressing and did not take their chances as Bellegarde came close to troubling Raya in goal. Raya made a brilliant stop to deny Larsen. Wolves stayed in the game as Arsenal probed, but their resolve was broken after Saka got the second.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a fantastic record against Chelsea in the Premier League recently. The Old Gold have won each of their last 3 encounters with the Blues. Prior to this, the Wolves managed the same number of wins, albeit in 17 attempts, drawing 4 and losing 10 games. The last time they won more games in a row against Chelsea was in a period between 1938 and 1947.
- Chelsea have had a horrid record in recent Premier League games at the Molineux Stadium. The Blues have not tasted victory in any of their last four visits to black country. Chelsea have lost 3 and drawn 1 of the last 4 games. Their last win at Molineux came when Frank Lampard was their manager in 2019, as they won 5-2.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers’ home form in the calendar year of 2024 has been very poor. Gary O’Neil’s men have won only 3 of their last 9 games at their home stadium. They have lost a massive six games. No other team in the Premier League in 2024 has lost more home games than Wolves. In 2023, they lost only 4 home games out of 20.
- Chelsea have found it hard to keep clean sheets away from home in their recent Premier League games. Chelsea have now let in at least 1 goal in each of their last games on the road. This is their second-longest run without a clean sheet in away games. A run of 24 games in the period between 1993 and 1994 still continues to be on top.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers go into this game having lost each of their last 4 games in the Premier League, including last season. This is the longest losing run they have been on since a period in 2021 where they lost six games in a row.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Chelsea, but the dominance is not that much. In the last 20 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 10; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 6 times.
4 of those 6 victories for Wolves have come recently against Chelsea. We expect Gary O’Neil to sense blood and be ready for Chelsea. Wolves actually started off very well against Arsenal and did make the Emirates Stadium slightly nervy.
Chelsea as a team do still look very fragile, plus they go into this game having played midweek in the Europa League. Chelsea has a squad big enough to deal with many games, but the quality has always been an issue. Chelsea does have a better chance of winning against Wolves, but the margin of that is really close.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are clearly backing Chelsea to put 3 points on the board and open their account for the season by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Both Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers go into this game on the back of losses in their first game. They both faced tough opponents in Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively. Wolves did not do much to trouble Arsenal in that game, and that is why we believe that the bookies have placed them as clear underdogs in this game. Chelsea, on the other hand, did have their moments against Manchester City but were comfortably beaten on the day. The better quality of players in the Chelsea squad, we believe, has prompted the bookies to swing towards their way and make them favourites for this game.
Chelsea, as per their standards, were quite poor away from home, not only in terms of results but also their performances. Chelsea ended their away campaign last season in good form, as they won each of their last 2 games on the road. The Blues finished last season with a 37% win record away from home. They scored 1.74 goals on an average away from Stamford Bridge from an expected goal tally of 1.42.
Wolverhampton Wanderers did quite well at home in terms of their performances and results considering the squad they had. Gary O’Neil’s men won 42% of their games at home, winning 8 out of the total 19 games. They scored 1.37 goals from an expected goals tally of 1.33. Wolves have not been the most high-scoring teams in the Premier League but do have the quality.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals considering Wolves conceded 1.58 goals on average at home last season. We do, however, expect Chelsea to find the back of the net, as Gary O’Neil’s men kept a clean sheet in just 16% of their games last season. Chelsea had a clean sheet rate of just 11% away from home, with Wolves scoring in 84% of their home games. We do not see Chelsea keeping a clean sheet in this game.
Chelsea have a much better record in comparison to Wolverhampton Wanderers when it comes to scoring first in recent games. Chelsea have broken the deadlock in 5 of their 10 games, whereas Wolves have been very poor, scoring first in just 2 of their 10 games. We will back the underdogs in this case and predict that Wolves will score first. We do believe that Chelsea will be off the blocks slower as they played midweek in the Conference League. Fresh legs should count for something in this one.
Hwang Hee-Chan will be one of the starters on Sunday against Chelsea. The Korean has a very good rate of testing opposition goalkeepers in the Premier League. Hwang last season averaged 0.78 shots on goal. We expect Hwang to trouble Chelsea’s defence. Our prediction is for Hwang to have 1 or more shots on target in this game.
Likewise for Chelsea, Cole Palmer was their best player when it came to taking shots. Palmer’s shot-on-target ratio was much better than that of Hwang’s. Palmer had a shot on goal average of 1.28. The Englishman in the last game also had 1 shot against Ederson. Hence our prediction is for Palmer to have 2 shots on goal. Cole Palmer is also our choice to go in as the favourite to score in this game for Chelsea.
For Wolverhampton Wanderers, we back Jorgen Strand Larsen to go in as the favourite to score. Larsen started the last game and went in very close, only for David Raya to deny him. Chelsea notably do struggle defensively, and we can see Larsen giving them a tough time at the Molineux stadium.
Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Toti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Jorgen Strand Larsen
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, W
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen
Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys
Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Robert Sanchez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Benoit Badishile
|
Defender
|
Levi Colwill
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Romeo Lavia
|
Midfielder
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
|
Christopher Nkunku
|
Attacker
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:117
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:43
Chelsea wins:44
Matches are drawn:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.45.
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.77.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
Parimatch