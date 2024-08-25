WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction WWFC 21 % Chance of Winning CHE 79 % Bet Now! Chelsea will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday as the two square off at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League. Chelsea in their last game played champions Manchester City and were convincingly beaten on the day. The best chances of the game for Chelsea fell to Nicholas Jackson. One shot was hit straight at Ederson, and the other did find its way into the back of the net, only for it to be ruled out as offside. Chelsea, as usual, were too easy to play in midfield. City got the best of them centrally as Haaland scored in the first half. A darting run from Kovacic through Chelsea’s midfield saw City double their lead. Maresca’s men followed up that game by winning midweek against Servette in the Conference League. Nkunku and Madueke were on the scoresheet for the Blues. Wolves opened their campaign against Arsenal at the Emirates. Gary O’Neil failed to capitalise on a positive start as they allowed Arsenal in the game following Havertz’s goal. The Wolves still kept pressing and did not take their chances as Bellegarde came close to troubling Raya in goal. Raya made a brilliant stop to deny Larsen. Wolves stayed in the game as Arsenal probed, but their resolve was broken after Saka got the second.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Chelsea, but the dominance is not that much. In the last 20 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Chelsea has won 10; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 6 times.

4 of those 6 victories for Wolves have come recently against Chelsea. We expect Gary O’Neil to sense blood and be ready for Chelsea. Wolves actually started off very well against Arsenal and did make the Emirates Stadium slightly nervy.

Chelsea as a team do still look very fragile, plus they go into this game having played midweek in the Europa League. Chelsea has a squad big enough to deal with many games, but the quality has always been an issue. Chelsea does have a better chance of winning against Wolves, but the margin of that is really close.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are clearly backing Chelsea to put 3 points on the board and open their account for the season by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Both Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers go into this game on the back of losses in their first game. They both faced tough opponents in Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively. Wolves did not do much to trouble Arsenal in that game, and that is why we believe that the bookies have placed them as clear underdogs in this game. Chelsea, on the other hand, did have their moments against Manchester City but were comfortably beaten on the day. The better quality of players in the Chelsea squad, we believe, has prompted the bookies to swing towards their way and make them favourites for this game.

Chelsea, as per their standards, were quite poor away from home, not only in terms of results but also their performances. Chelsea ended their away campaign last season in good form, as they won each of their last 2 games on the road. The Blues finished last season with a 37% win record away from home. They scored 1.74 goals on an average away from Stamford Bridge from an expected goal tally of 1.42.

Wolverhampton Wanderers did quite well at home in terms of their performances and results considering the squad they had. Gary O’Neil’s men won 42% of their games at home, winning 8 out of the total 19 games. They scored 1.37 goals from an expected goals tally of 1.33. Wolves have not been the most high-scoring teams in the Premier League but do have the quality.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers to score in this game. Our call is for Chelsea to get two goals considering Wolves conceded 1.58 goals on average at home last season. We do, however, expect Chelsea to find the back of the net, as Gary O’Neil’s men kept a clean sheet in just 16% of their games last season. Chelsea had a clean sheet rate of just 11% away from home, with Wolves scoring in 84% of their home games. We do not see Chelsea keeping a clean sheet in this game.

Chelsea have a much better record in comparison to Wolverhampton Wanderers when it comes to scoring first in recent games. Chelsea have broken the deadlock in 5 of their 10 games, whereas Wolves have been very poor, scoring first in just 2 of their 10 games. We will back the underdogs in this case and predict that Wolves will score first. We do believe that Chelsea will be off the blocks slower as they played midweek in the Conference League. Fresh legs should count for something in this one.

Hwang Hee-Chan will be one of the starters on Sunday against Chelsea. The Korean has a very good rate of testing opposition goalkeepers in the Premier League. Hwang last season averaged 0.78 shots on goal. We expect Hwang to trouble Chelsea’s defence. Our prediction is for Hwang to have 1 or more shots on target in this game.

Likewise for Chelsea, Cole Palmer was their best player when it came to taking shots. Palmer’s shot-on-target ratio was much better than that of Hwang’s. Palmer had a shot on goal average of 1.28. The Englishman in the last game also had 1 shot against Ederson. Hence our prediction is for Palmer to have 2 shots on goal. Cole Palmer is also our choice to go in as the favourite to score in this game for Chelsea.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, we back Jorgen Strand Larsen to go in as the favourite to score. Larsen started the last game and went in very close, only for David Raya to deny him. Chelsea notably do struggle defensively, and we can see Larsen giving them a tough time at the Molineux stadium.

Final prediction:Chelsea to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, W

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dorde Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Romeo Lavia Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Cole Palmer Attacker Christopher Nkunku Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, L, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:117

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:43

Chelsea wins:44

Matches are drawn:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.77.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.