WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction WWFC 45 % Chance of Winning CPFC 55 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will square off against Crystal Palace at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. The Wolves still have a top-half finish to play for. They remain in the hunt to finish as high as 9th however they will need the teams over them to falter. 10th does look like a good possibility as they are just 2 points behind Bournemouth who occupy that spot. Wolves in their last game travelled to the Etihad Stadium. They were completely battered by Erling Haaland in the first half with many of their mistakes. They gave away 2 penalties in the first half that the Norwegian converted. Hwang did get a consolation but it was a massive loss with Haaland ending the night with 4 goals and Alvarez getting 1. Wolves on the day lost 5-1 to City. Crystal Palace have catapulted to 14th in the Premier League table thanks to their recent form. They are 3 points behind Wolves and a win by 4 goals would see them overtake them on goal difference. A top-half finish is nearly impossible but Palace will want to finish the season on a high. Their performance against Manchester United was simply fantastic. A brace from Olise and a goal each from Mateta and Mitchell saw Palace complete their first league double over Manchester United in their history. A commanding victory for Oliver Glasner and his team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace has been quite neck to neck with the latter having the marginal edge. In the last 16 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 7 games, and 1 game has ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning on 8 occasions.

Wolves in their last home game put on a good performance at home against Luton Town. Their attack has now made them more complete as a unit. That is also making their opponents drop deep at times which relieves pressure on their midfield and defence. The problem has always been with them conceding. Their defence will be tested to their max when they face Palace. The Eagles are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League and this is surely going to be a very tough game.

Crystal Palace have shown how dangerous they can be in their home games. They have been dominant in most instances. Their away form needs work, however. Against Liverpool, they were fortunate not to concede at least 4 that day. Even against Fulham, it took them a late winner to get a draw. Palace need to show that they can be as effective a team in away games as well. We believe they can scrape through in this game hence we back them with a better chance of winning.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds between Wolves and Crystal Palace are quite close with the minor favourites being Crystal Palace in this game. Both these teams have had contrasting fortunes in their last couple of games. The form of the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium is worrisome as they have 3 defeats in their last 5 games at home. Wolverhampton Wanderers with all their injuries in terms of their record at home have fallen off. Their winning ratio has recently been on a downward trajectory with a 44% rate at the Molineux. Their scoring record at home is not one of the best but continues to be steady. Gary O’Neil’s team have scored an average of 1.39 goals per game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed to get at least a goal in each of their last 2 games after failing to score in the 2 games before that.

Crystal Palace go into this game with some great morale and form. The Eagles have just a 22%-win ratio away from Selhurst Park this season. Their goal stats away from home have been quite poor considering how attacking an outfit they are. Glasner’s men score 0.94 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 1.04. Crystal Palace until now in this season have failed to score in just 17% of their away games in the Premier League. The Eagles however now have all their attacker fit and hence are a different force in comparison to what they were earlier this season.

With all the facts and numbers above taken into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We back both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace to score at least a goal in this game. We cannot see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game.

The Eagles have conceded 1.72 goals on average on their travels this season as their defensive line does tend to switch off at times away from home. Wolves did indeed score in their last game at home, they have now scored in 83% of their games on average. Wolves have had their defensive issues as of late. O’Neil’s men have conceded 1.50 goals on average, keeping a clean sheet in just 17% of their games at the Molineux Stadium. Hence we back our claim that both teams will score here. Crystal Palace have a much better record in comparison to Wolverhampton Wanderers when it comes to scoring first. Wolves have scored first in 42% of their games this season in comparison to Crystal Palace who have broken the deadlock first in 50% of their games. We back the second favourites here and we believe that Wolves will be the first team to score in this game at home.

In terms of scoring Wolves, we back Hwang Hee-chan to continue to score in this game as he has found the back of the net in each of his last 2 games. He scored against Manchester City and Luton Town. If Hwang scores in this game, it will be the first time that he would have scored in 3 successive games for his team. The Korean has witnessed a stunning season scoring 12 goals,

For Crystal Palace, we back Michael Olise to score in this game. The Frenchman since his return from injury has been stunning. He scored a brace against Manchester United which has now made it 8 goals and 4 assists in his last 12 games for his team. We back him to go in as favourite to score against Wolves in this game.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Totti Gomes Defender Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Tommy Doyle Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Micheal Olise Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:75

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:30

Crystal Palace wins:26

Matches are drawn:19

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.