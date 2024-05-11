WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction
WWFC
45%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
55%
England
Molineux Stadium
Crystal Palace have catapulted to 14th in the Premier League table thanks to their recent form. They are 3 points behind Wolves and a win by 4 goals would see them overtake them on goal difference. A top-half finish is nearly impossible but Palace will want to finish the season on a high. Their performance against Manchester United was simply fantastic. A brace from Olise and a goal each from Mateta and Mitchell saw Palace complete their first league double over Manchester United in their history. A commanding victory for Oliver Glasner and his team.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers do not tend to do very well against Crystal Palace in their recent games. The Old Gold have lost 5 of their last 6 games to the Eagles. The only time they ended up winning was in this same fixture last season. Wolves were 2-0 winners in this game.
- Crystal Palace have played Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 times and have won 6 of those games with a 55% win rate. With the criteria of at least playing 10 games against an opponent, Palace only has a better win record of 70% against Stoke City with Wolves coming next.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers do not end up doing well in their final home game of the season. The Old Gold have failed to win at the Molineux in their final game in any of their last 3 seasons in the Premier League. They have drawn 2 and lost 1 of those games.
- Crystal Palace do not do very well when it comes to playing their last away game of the season. The Eagles have not won any of their last away games in their last 4 seasons in the League. The last time they won their last away game of the season was in 18/18 against Cardiff but since then they have drawn 1 and lost 3.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning
The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace has been quite neck to neck with the latter having the marginal edge. In the last 16 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 7 games, and 1 game has ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning on 8 occasions.
Wolves in their last home game put on a good performance at home against Luton Town. Their attack has now made them more complete as a unit. That is also making their opponents drop deep at times which relieves pressure on their midfield and defence. The problem has always been with them conceding. Their defence will be tested to their max when they face Palace. The Eagles are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League and this is surely going to be a very tough game.
Crystal Palace have shown how dangerous they can be in their home games. They have been dominant in most instances. Their away form needs work, however. Against Liverpool, they were fortunate not to concede at least 4 that day. Even against Fulham, it took them a late winner to get a draw. Palace need to show that they can be as effective a team in away games as well. We believe they can scrape through in this game hence we back them with a better chance of winning.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, the odds between Wolves and Crystal Palace are quite close with the minor favourites being Crystal Palace in this game. Both these teams have had contrasting fortunes in their last couple of games. The form of the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium is worrisome as they have 3 defeats in their last 5 games at home. Wolverhampton Wanderers with all their injuries in terms of their record at home have fallen off. Their winning ratio has recently been on a downward trajectory with a 44% rate at the Molineux. Their scoring record at home is not one of the best but continues to be steady. Gary O’Neil’s team have scored an average of 1.39 goals per game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed to get at least a goal in each of their last 2 games after failing to score in the 2 games before that.
Crystal Palace go into this game with some great morale and form. The Eagles have just a 22%-win ratio away from Selhurst Park this season. Their goal stats away from home have been quite poor considering how attacking an outfit they are. Glasner’s men score 0.94 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 1.04. Crystal Palace until now in this season have failed to score in just 17% of their away games in the Premier League. The Eagles however now have all their attacker fit and hence are a different force in comparison to what they were earlier this season.
With all the facts and numbers above taken into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We back both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace to score at least a goal in this game. We cannot see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game.
The Eagles have conceded 1.72 goals on average on their travels this season as their defensive line does tend to switch off at times away from home. Wolves did indeed score in their last game at home, they have now scored in 83% of their games on average. Wolves have had their defensive issues as of late. O’Neil’s men have conceded 1.50 goals on average, keeping a clean sheet in just 17% of their games at the Molineux Stadium. Hence we back our claim that both teams will score here. Crystal Palace have a much better record in comparison to Wolverhampton Wanderers when it comes to scoring first. Wolves have scored first in 42% of their games this season in comparison to Crystal Palace who have broken the deadlock first in 50% of their games. We back the second favourites here and we believe that Wolves will be the first team to score in this game at home.
In terms of scoring Wolves, we back Hwang Hee-chan to continue to score in this game as he has found the back of the net in each of his last 2 games. He scored against Manchester City and Luton Town. If Hwang scores in this game, it will be the first time that he would have scored in 3 successive games for his team. The Korean has witnessed a stunning season scoring 12 goals,
For Crystal Palace, we back Michael Olise to score in this game. The Frenchman since his return from injury has been stunning. He scored a brace against Manchester United which has now made it 8 goals and 4 assists in his last 12 games for his team. We back him to go in as favourite to score against Wolves in this game.
Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Totti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Tommy Doyle
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan
Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Sam Johnstone
|
Goalkeeper
|
Joel Ward
|
Defender
|
Joachim Andersen
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Nathaniel Clyne
|
Defender
|
Will Hughes
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Richards
|
Midfielder
|
Jefferson Lerma
|
Midfielder
|
Micheal Olise
|
Attacker
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Eberechi Eze
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played:75
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:30
Crystal Palace wins:26
Matches are drawn:19
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Crystal Palace
Wolves on the other hand have slipped off as they had a few injuries to deal with suddenly. Gary O’Neil does not have the deepest of squads and that is what is costing him. They have the attackers in Hwang and Cunha but we believe their defence won't be capable enough to keep out the Eagles. Hence we back Crystal Palace to continue their winning ways in this game. Our prediction is a close 2-1 win for the Eagles on Saturday.
Parimatch