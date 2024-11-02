WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction WWFC 47 % Chance of Winning CPFC 53 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off against Crystal Palace at the Molineux Stadium in the last game on Saturday. Both teams are struggling this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Crystal Palace came into this with a big win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game. Mateta’s solitary goal in the 31st minute was enough to get them the 3 points. That has pushed Oliver Glasner’s men to 17th in the League. The Wolves continue to remain 19th with 2 points in 9 games. 1 of those 2 points came in their last game as they held Brighton to a draw at the Amex Stadium. Brighton was 2 to the good in the 85th minute; however, Wolves made a late comeback. Ait-Nouri scored in the 88th minute, with Cunha scoring the equaliser against the run of play in the 3rd minute of injury time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Crystal Palace, but the gap between the two is surprisingly quite close. In the last 18 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace has won 10; 1 game has ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 7 games.

The Wolves continue to struggle defensively, and that continues to be their demise this season. This is a very problematic worry for Gary O'Neil, as every solution he has put out has not worked. Even playing a backup has made them very open and vulnerable in terms of transition. If Wolves do not learn to close spaces, then this is just not a worry for this game, but it could also lead to them getting relegated.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have got their attack feeling much better as two of their most prolific attackers, Eberechi Eze and Jean Phillipe Mateta, combined to score. This will be a massive psychological boost for the Eagles. Eze and Mateta are Crystal Palace’s best players. Their not being up to scratch has been worrying Palace, but if that changes, then it could be good news for them and bad news for their opponents.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are minorly backing Crystal Palace to continue their unlikely winning form and beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium under the lights on Saturday. Wolverhampton Wanderers go as minor second favourites here as they are yet to win a game in the Premier League. They drew in the last second against a tough opposition in Brighton, but that has not swayed the bookies into making them favourites. Crystal Palace are slightly tipped to win this game as they beat Tottenham Hotspur at home.

No one can deny that Wolverhampton have had one of their worst starts to a Premier League season. When it comes to their best results, both have been draws, and both have come away from home. At the Molineux, they have not accumulated a single point, and that is one of the reasons that the bookies have gone against the home team. The Wolves have played 4 games at the Molineux this season and have lost all of them. The only caveat here is that all of the home games they have played until now were against top teams, including the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Crystal Palace will go into this game with a massive bounce as they finally got their first win of the season. The Eagles before this were in a pretty similar place to the Wolves, with a lot of inconsistent performances. Crystal Palace’s away record, however, is similar yet slightly better than Wolves’ home record. Oliver Glasner’s men have 1 draw and 3 losses from 4 away games. Their only point came at Stamford Bridge, as they held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. They have been beaten by the likes of Everton, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Crystal Palace to win this game by a very fine margin come Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Crystal Palace to get 2 or more goals considering Wolves have conceded 2.26 goals on average in front of their home fans this season. We do, however, expect both teams to find the back of the net, as Wolves have a very good scoring record at home. The Old Gold have scored in each of their 4 home games this season. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have also not kept a clean sheet in any of their away games this season. We do expect this game to be a high-scoring encounter. Each of the Wolves' 4 home games has seen a total of 2.5 or more goals scored. 2 of Crystal Palace’s 4 away games have seen both teams score a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals. Hence, based on these numbers, we do expect to see some goals at the Molineux; hence, our prediction is for both Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers to score 2.5 or more goals on Saturday.

In this game, we will back Matheus Cunha to score as he goes into this game in fantastic form. Matheus Cunha has got a very good scoring record for the Old Gold in the Premier League. The Brazilian striker already has four goals to his name this season. Wolves, however, do not benefit from his scoring. Cunha since his arrival has scored in 15 Premier League games for Wolves but has ended up on the winning side in just 3 of those 15 games with 3 draws and 9 losses. His injury-time winner in the last game also could get Wolves just a draw against Brighton.

We do also predict Wolverhampton Wanderers will go into this game as favourites to get at least one goal in the first half of the game. Wolves this season have scored a total of 3 goals already in their first half from 4 home games in the Premier League. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have conceded 2 goals from 4 away games in the first half. They have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 2 away games when it comes to the first 45 minutes. Still, we do back Wolves to at least get 1 goal in the first half.

We back Daniel Munoz to make 3 or more tackles in this game on Saturday. The wingback plays a role that makes him attack as well as defend, and hence he does end up a lot of tackles. Munoz averages 3.7 tackles per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Munoz to make 2 or more tackles in this game.

Final prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, L

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:66

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:27

Crystal Palace wins:20

Matches are drawn:19

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.78.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.27.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.