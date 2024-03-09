WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction WWFC 45 % Chance of Winning FUL 55 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will lock horns against Fulham at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Wolverhampton Wanderers currently sit in the top half of the table in 10th place with 38 points from 27 games. The best possible scenario for Wolves would see them rise as high as the 8th spot if they win and the others around them lose. Fulham in their last 2 games have made big gains in their spot in the Premier League table. The Cottagers now find themselves in 13th place with 35 points from 27 games. A win in this game would see them get the 10th spot over Fulham if Chelsea loses their game this week. A loss would see them remain in 12th place. Wolves in their last game travelled to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in an encounter that was tough right from the first whistle for them. Wolves never got a proper footing in the game and it became even harder after Isak got the 1st goal as early as 14 minutes. Mario Lemina had the best opportunity of the game to equalise for Wolves from Bellgarde’s layoff but his attempt was over the crossbar. Gordon practically put the game to bed in the 33rd minute as Gordon doubled the home team’s advantage. Wolves once again had a chance in the 73rd minute to pull back however Dubravka made an excellent save to deny Bellegarde. Livramento made it 3-0 to leave Wolves with their 7th away loss of the season. Fulham welcomed Brighton & Hove Albion to Craven Cottage in their last Premier League game. Both teams in this game ended up having more or less the same stats with Brighton dominating the possession however it was Fulham who took their chances on the day and beat Brighton 3-0. Harry Wilson scored the 1st goal of the day in the 21st minute. Muniz worked very hard to get the ball through to Wilson on the right-hand side. The midfielder cut onto his left foot and found the bottom corner to beat Steele. Rodrigo Muniz doubled Fulham’s lead in the 32nd minute as the roles reversed with Wilson creating a lovely cross into the middle that Muniz headed in. Adama Traore scored on the counter against the run of play to give Fuham their 3rd on the night.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham hands down favours the team that is playing at home. In the last 23 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won 11 times, 8 games ended in a draw with Fulham winning just 4 times.

Wolves go into this game with quite an injury crisis that has once again prompted them to change their shape from a back 3 to a back 3. Their 2 top scorers Hwang and Cunha are out which is bound to hamper their attacking output as those two were their best marksmen. Neto is deputising there but he does not have the instinct of a striker with him being more of a creator than a finisher. This is bound to make things harder for Wolves.

Marco Silva’s men had constant problems in attack. They were occasionally playing quite well but their problem was always scoring goals. They have finally found their man in Muniz. That is enabling Fulham to play higher up the field with less pressure on their defence. In this game, however, Fulham will have a variety of Wolves’ wingbacks that love to get forward. What gives Fulham a slightly better chance of winning is their good goalscoring form. With Wolves, it is slightly unpredictable.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, the odds between these two teams are so close to being even with Wolverhampton Wanderers having a miniscule advantage over Fulham just due to playing at home. The form at the Molineux Stadium of Wolves in comparison to Fulham’s away form makes the home team going into this game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 46% of their home games at the Molineux in the Premier League. Their scoring stats are on an upward trajectory as they now score 1.54 goals on average from an expected ratio of 1.20 goals. They have failed to score in just 2 of their last 5 games going into this hence their scoring rate is quite good.

For Fulham, their away form has been quite bad this season. They have just a 15%-win ratio away from Craven Cottage this season. Their goal stats do not do them justice as well averaging just 1.00 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 1.21. Fulham in their last away game at Old Trafford won only their 2nd away game in all this season.

Therefore based on the stats above we expect both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham to find the back of the net in this season due to their scoring and conceding abilities.

The Cottagers have conceded 2.08 goals on average on their travels this season. Fulham have kept a clean sheet in just 15% of their games this season which should enable Wolves to score easily past Marco Silva’s men come Saturday. Likewise, for the Wolves, their scoring record is very good at home having failed to score in just 1 game at home all season. Hence both teams to score under 4 goals combined is our tip for this game. It is difficult to predict the number of goals each team might get due to the closeness of these two sides.

In terms of scoring first, both teams eerily have a dead-on identical record when it comes to finding the back of the net first. Both Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored first in 11 of their 27 games going into this. Our pick is for the Wolves to score 1st due to them playing at home.

In terms of scoring Wolves are having a problem in terms of fielding their attacking players due to an injury crisis. Both of their top scorers in Hwang and Cunha are out, prompting Pedro Neto to lead the line. Hence Neto will go into this game as the favourite to score in this game. It does however remain to be seen if Neto can do that role as he failed in the last game against Newcastle United. Wolverhampton Wanderers in that game failed to score a single goal.

For Fulham, we have to back their Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz. The Cottagers were having all sorts of problems upfront but the issues have not settled with Muniz being one of the most in-form strikers in the League. Muniz has netted 5 goals in each of his last 5 games with the Cottagers. The striker has an abundance of pace that could trouble the Wolves defence.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Totti Gomes Defender Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Tommy Doyle Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:97

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:45

Fulham wins:27

Matches are drawn:25

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.