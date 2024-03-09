WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction

WWFC

45%

Chance of Winning

FUL

55%

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England

Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers will lock horns against Fulham at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Wolverhampton Wanderers currently sit in the top half of the table in 10th place with 38 points from 27 games. The best possible scenario for Wolves would see them rise as high as the 8th spot if they win and the others around them lose.

Fulham in their last 2 games have made big gains in their spot in the Premier League table. The Cottagers now find themselves in 13th place with 35 points from 27 games. A win in this game would see them get the 10th spot over Fulham if Chelsea loses their game this week. A loss would see them remain in 12th place.

Wolves in their last game travelled to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in an encounter that was tough right from the first whistle for them. Wolves never got a proper footing in the game and it became even harder after Isak got the 1st goal as early as 14 minutes. Mario Lemina had the best opportunity of the game to equalise for Wolves from Bellgarde’s layoff but his attempt was over the crossbar. Gordon practically put the game to bed in the 33rd minute as Gordon doubled the home team’s advantage. Wolves once again had a chance in the 73rd minute to pull back however Dubravka made an excellent save to deny Bellegarde. Livramento made it 3-0 to leave Wolves with their 7th away loss of the season.

Fulham welcomed Brighton & Hove Albion to Craven Cottage in their last Premier League game. Both teams in this game ended up having more or less the same stats with Brighton dominating the possession however it was Fulham who took their chances on the day and beat Brighton 3-0. Harry Wilson scored the 1st goal of the day in the 21st minute. Muniz worked very hard to get the ball through to Wilson on the right-hand side. The midfielder cut onto his left foot and found the bottom corner to beat Steele. Rodrigo Muniz doubled Fulham’s lead in the 32nd minute as the roles reversed with Wilson creating a lovely cross into the middle that Muniz headed in. Adama Traore scored on the counter against the run of play to give Fuham their 3rd on the night.

Facts:

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers have a steady recent record against Fulham at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves have not lost any of their last 7 games at home to the Cottagers winning 5 and drawing 2. The last time Fulham won at Molineux in the league was way back in 1985 when they won 4-0.
  • Fulham in the reverse fixture ended up winning this game 3-2 which was a very competitive affair. If the Cottagers are to win on Saturday then they would register their 1st double over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their history. Fulham have never been able to do a league double over Wolves in 44 attempts.
  • Brentford were the only team earlier this month that restricted Wolverhampton Wanderers from scoring at home this season. Wolves have played a total of 13 home games at the Molineux this season and have scored in 12 of those games.
  • Fulham came into this game on the back of consecutive victories over Brighton and Manchester United. The last time they had a better run than 2 straight victories was between December and January last season when they won 4 in a row.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham hands down favours the team that is playing at home. In the last 23 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won 11 times, 8 games ended in a draw with Fulham winning just 4 times.

Wolves go into this game with quite an injury crisis that has once again prompted them to change their shape from a back 3 to a back 3. Their 2 top scorers Hwang and Cunha are out which is bound to hamper their attacking output as those two were their best marksmen. Neto is deputising there but he does not have the instinct of a striker with him being more of a creator than a finisher. This is bound to make things harder for Wolves.

Marco Silva’s men had constant problems in attack. They were occasionally playing quite well but their problem was always scoring goals. They have finally found their man in Muniz. That is enabling Fulham to play higher up the field with less pressure on their defence. In this game, however, Fulham will have a variety of Wolves’ wingbacks that love to get forward. What gives Fulham a slightly better chance of winning is their good goalscoring form. With Wolves, it is slightly unpredictable.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, the odds between these two teams are so close to being even with Wolverhampton Wanderers having a miniscule advantage over Fulham just due to playing at home. The form at the Molineux Stadium of Wolves in comparison to Fulham’s away form makes the home team going into this game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 46% of their home games at the Molineux in the Premier League. Their scoring stats are on an upward trajectory as they now score 1.54 goals on average from an expected ratio of 1.20 goals. They have failed to score in just 2 of their last 5 games going into this hence their scoring rate is quite good.

For Fulham, their away form has been quite bad this season. They have just a 15%-win ratio away from Craven Cottage this season. Their goal stats do not do them justice as well averaging just 1.00 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 1.21. Fulham in their last away game at Old Trafford won only their 2nd away game in all this season.

Therefore based on the stats above we expect both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham to find the back of the net in this season due to their scoring and conceding abilities.

The Cottagers have conceded 2.08 goals on average on their travels this season. Fulham have kept a clean sheet in just 15% of their games this season which should enable Wolves to score easily past Marco Silva’s men come Saturday. Likewise, for the Wolves, their scoring record is very good at home having failed to score in just 1 game at home all season. Hence both teams to score under 4 goals combined is our tip for this game. It is difficult to predict the number of goals each team might get due to the closeness of these two sides.

In terms of scoring first, both teams eerily have a dead-on identical record when it comes to finding the back of the net first. Both Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored first in 11 of their 27 games going into this. Our pick is for the Wolves to score 1st due to them playing at home.

In terms of scoring Wolves are having a problem in terms of fielding their attacking players due to an injury crisis. Both of their top scorers in Hwang and Cunha are out, prompting Pedro Neto to lead the line. Hence Neto will go into this game as the favourite to score in this game. It does however remain to be seen if Neto can do that role as he failed in the last game against Newcastle United. Wolverhampton Wanderers in that game failed to score a single goal.

For Fulham, we have to back their Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz. The Cottagers were having all sorts of problems upfront but the issues have not settled with Muniz being one of the most in-form strikers in the League. Muniz has netted 5 goals in each of his last 5 games with the Cottagers. The striker has an abundance of pace that could trouble the Wolves defence.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player

Role

Jose Sa

Goalkeeper

Nelson Semedo

Defender

Craig Dawson

Defender

Maximilian Kilman

Defender

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Defender

Totti Gomes

Defender

Mario Lemina

Midfielder

Jean Bellegarde

Midfielder

Pablo Sarabia

Attacker

Tommy Doyle

Attacker

Pedro Neto

Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player

Role

Bernd Leno

Goalkeeper

Kenny Tete

Defender

Tosin Adarabaioyo

Defender

Calvin Bassey

Defender

Antonee Robinson

Defender

Joao Palhinha

Midfielder

Tom Cairney

Midfielder

Alex Iwobi

Midfielder

Andreas Pereira

Attacker

Rodrigo Muniz

Attacker

Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:97

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:45

Fulham wins:27

Matches are drawn:25

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Fulham

Since the odds are so close on this game with the Wolves having the slight edge it shows that this game could swing anywhere and even the bet makers are not sure about the direction. There is a genuine case for both teams to win this but the encounter is bound to be very tight. Fulham come into this on the back of two big victories against Brighton and Man Utd. That is bound to give them a big lift form-wise heading into this game. Wolves on the other hand are having an injury crisis with 3 of their most form players being on the treatment table in Hwang, Cunha and Gomes. These 3 players alongside Neto were crucial in the Wolves’ ability to score goals. Against Newcastle United, Wolves looked flat with Neto on his upfront in a position that he doesn’t play. Hence we back Fulham slightly in this game as they looked a more settled team going into this game with their frontman scoring. Our prediction is a 2-1 Fulham win.
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