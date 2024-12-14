WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs IPST (Ipswich Town) Match Prediction WWFC 61 % Chance of Winning IPST 39 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Ipswich Town in an early six-pointer at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are looking to get a much-needed win to ease the pressure of relegation. Both these teams are level on points with 9 points each. Ipswich Town sit in 18th, one place ahead of Wolves, who are in 19th due to a better goal difference. Both teams in their last week of games failed to make any ground in terms of getting closer to the safety spots. Wolves in their last game were beaten by 2 goals to 1 at the London Stadium against West Ham United. Matt Doherty scored at a crucial time to equalise after Soucek gave the hosts the lead. Wolves’ defence once again caved into pressure and conceded 3 minutes after they equalised to Jarrod Bowen. The wait for Ipswich Town’s first home win of the season continued as Bournemouth became the fourth side to be victorious at Portman Road this season. Conor Chaplin gave the hosts the perfect start by scoring in the 21st minute; however, they crumbled right towards the end, with Unal scoring in the 87th minute and Outtara finding the winner in the 5th minute of added time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Wolverhampton Wanderers by the slightest of margins. In the last 13 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 3 times; 6 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 4 games.

Gary O’Neil continues to be under massive pressure as he lost his last game against West Ham, which many thought would be the end of his managerial tenure. At the moment of writing, he is still at his job. A defeat or even a draw in this game would surely be the end. Wolves need to win this game to get over Ipswich and give them a chance in terms of their survival this season.

Kieran McKenna himself needs to do more if he wants to see another season in the Premier League. Games like these need to be won. The problem with Ipswich Town is their failure to hold onto leads. Ipswich needs to be more clinical in games and kill them off. The Tractor Boys are too wasteful in important scenarios of the game. They also concede goals at crucial intervals. Issues like these make them second favourites here, and that is why Wolverhampton Wanderers have a better chance of winning this game on Saturday.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are easily backing Wolverhampton Wanderers to finally get their second home win of the season over Ipswich Town at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Ipswich Town goes as minor second favourites due to Wolves’ better performance at home compared to theirs away. Both teams have lost their last 3 games going into this; hence, the bookies have favoured the team that is playing at home in this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ horrible start to their campaign continues as they go into this with yet another defeat. Even at their home stadium, it does not tend to get better. The Wolves have lost 5 of their first 7 games at home. Last season Wolves went toe to toe with some of the biggest teams in the Premier League, beating the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Spurs at home. This season the Wolves fans have grown tired of some of the lacklustre displays.

Ipswich Town themselves are on a massive downer when it comes to their last few games. The Tractor Boys are in a pretty similar place to the Wolves, with a lot of inconsistent performances that have led to 3 successive losses. Ipswich Town’s away record, however, is similar to Wolves’ home record. Kieran McKenna’s men have lost 4, drawn 2, and won 1 of their 7 away games until now. They go into this game against Wolves with some massive issues when it comes to playing away from home.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to win this game by a small margin come Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Wolverhampton Wanderers to get 2 or more goals, considering Ipswich Town has conceded 2.14 goals while playing on the road. We do, however, expect both teams to find the back of the net, as Ipswich Town has a decent scoring record away from home. The Tractor Boys have scored in 4 of their last 5 away games this season. Gary O’Neil’s Wolves, on the other hand, have also not kept a clean sheet in any of their home games this season. We do expect this game to be a high-scoring encounter. The Wolves have seen 2.5 or more goals scored in each of their 4 games heading into this. Ipswich Town, in their last game, had a combined tally of over 2.5 goals scored. Hence, based on these numbers, we do expect to see the same number at the Molineux stadium. Therefore, our prediction is for both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals on Saturday.

In this game, we will back Strand Larsen to score, as his record at the Molineux Stadium is very good. The Norwegian has scored 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 7 games at home for Wolves. Strand Larsen has a goal contribution in 6 of his last 7 games in front of his home fans. Strand Larsen is the striker who plays closer to goal and is the focus point. Ipswich Town have had their problems against big strikers, and hence we see Strand Larsen exploiting their defence on Saturday.

Liam Delap, however, is a monster for Ipswich Town when it comes to shooting for a goal in the Premier League. The English striker this season has scored 6 goals already, with his shots-to-goal ratio being quite healthy. Delap this season in the Premier League averages 1.8 shots per game. This is the second highest tally amongst any player in both of the squads, with him being only behind Cunha. Wolves often hand their opposition teams chances to attack at them, and that is why we can see Delap letting fly. Our prediction is for Delap to have 1 shot on target in this game.

We back Sam Morsy to make 1 or more fouls in this game on Saturday. The midfielder plays a role that is more of a deep-lying defensive role, and hence he does end up committing a lot of fouls to protect his team from dangerous transitions. Morsy averages 1.9 fouls per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Morsy to make 1 or more fouls in this game.

Final prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Ipswich Town.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L. W, W

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:86

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:29

Ipswich Town wins:32

Matches are drawn:25

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.96.

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.82.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.