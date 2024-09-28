WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction WWFC 31 % Chance of Winning LIV 69 % Bet now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League under the lights at the Molineux Stadium. Both teams go into this with contrasting form and results this season. The Wolves are fresh from another painful defeat last week. O’Neil’s team travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa. The Old Gold took the lead through Cunha’s clinical strike in the 25th minute. Statistically, Wolves actually did very well for the 70 minutes, but it soon came crumbling down after Watkins got the equaliser in the 73rd minute. Wolves’ defensive line further dropped, and Villa piled on the pressure. Konsa got the goal to put Villa in the lead in the 88th minute, with Jhon Duran finishing Wolves off with a third goal in the 4th minute of added time. Liverpool were rampant winners and got their Premier League chargeback on by beating Bournemouth by 3 goals to nil. The Cherries did have a lot of chances early on, but it was Luis Diaz who capitalised, beating Kepa for the first goal in the 25th minute. He then immediately doubled his tally with another well-taken finish. Darwin Nunez capped off the game in the first half after cutting in onto his weaker foot to make it 3-0. The Reds held on to Bournemouth in the second half to keep yet another clean sheet.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Liverpool, with the dominance being massive. In the last 22 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Liverpool has won 16; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers just winning 4 times.

It is hard to make a case for Gary O’Neil and his team going into this game. Yes, they do have the attacking talent to make it difficult for their opponents, but their defence cannot withstand pressure. Wolves, like many of the bottom teams, tend to start games well, but their ability to sustain a lead is what makes them vulnerable.

Liverpool have all the fundamentals of a team that can beat this Wolves side in pretty much every scenario. Liverpool looks much more composed as a team, and that will not allow Wolves many opportunities. The Reds are also a very good defensive unit, so it's hard to see how the Wolves outscore them. Hence, we believe that Liverpool easily has the better chance of winning at the Molineux Stadium.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are single handedly backing Liverpool to continue their dominance on the road this season by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. It has been a horrible start for Wolverhampton Wanderers as they sit bottom of the league and are facing a team that has got form back on their side. Liverpool’s defeat to Nottingham Forest is now looking just like a mere blip, as their results post-that game have been dominant. Wolves go into this game on the back of three successive losses, so it is really difficult to see how they get anything against Liverpool. The odds that the bookies have given are clearly justified. Liverpool have everything in their tank to beat Wolves on cruise control on Saturday.

Liverpool away from home have a perfect record not only in terms of results but also their performances, winning 2 out of their 2 games. The Merseyside Reds have kept clean sheets in both of those games, scoring 5 goals in total. One of those games was away at Old Trafford against Manchester United. They are overachieving in terms of expected goals, scoring an average of 2.5 goals from an xG of 1.51.

Wolverhampton Wanderers last season were very good at home, but this season it has been a total sham. They have not only lost the 2 games they have played, but the way they have lost those games is what is shocking. They have conceded 8 goals at home in 2 games and have scored just 3. They have conceded 4 goals on average from an xG against of 1.68, showing how weak their defence is.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Liverpool to win this game quite easily on Saturday under the lights at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Liverpool to get two or more goals considering Wolves conceded 4.00 goals on average at home this season. We do not expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to find the back of the net, as Gary O’Neil’s men kept a clean sheet in any of the games this season and did not concede in just 16% of their games last season. Liverpool have failed to concede in any of their opening two away games.

In most games, Mo Salah would be the favourite to score; however, the tide has tilted a little with Luis Diaz now having our backing. The Colombian has been in a brilliant run of form, scoring last week as well against Bournemouth. Luis Diaz is Liverpool’s top scorer with 5 goals in his last 5 games. The Colombian was also rested in the midweek Carabao Cup game, so we expect him to be fresh for this tie and completely outclass Wolves on the left.

We expect this game to be quite one-sided in terms of goals, but only for one team. We have expected Liverpool to keep a clean sheet, but we can easily see Wolves scoring here as well. Wolves’ games have seen over 2.5 goals scored in 3 of their last 5 games this season. Liverpool, meanwhile, have seen 2.5 goals scored in 2 of their last 5 games. Hence we back this fixture to be quite a high-scoring encounter as Wolves have defensive issues and Liverpool have a potent attack.

If Darwin Nunez ends up starting, then we expect him to threaten Wolverhampton Wanderers’s goalkeeper. Nunez has 48 shots in his last 24 games that he has played 90 minutes in. Even last week he had 2 attempts on target, including a goal scored. Wolves are going to offer Liverpool a lot of chances. If Nunez starts, then we back him to easily have 2 or more shots on target in this game.

We back Alexis MacAllister to win 2 or more fouls in this game on Saturday. The Argentinian runs the midfield for Liverpool as a box-to-box player and does get fouled a lot. He has been fouled a total of nine times in five games already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect MacAlister to be fouled 1 or more times in this game.

Final prediction:Liverpool to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, W

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:116

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:37

Liverpool wins:61

Matches are drawn:18

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.75.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.37.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.