WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction
WWFC
31%
Chance of Winning
LIV
69%
England
Molineux Stadium
Liverpool were rampant winners and got their Premier League chargeback on by beating Bournemouth by 3 goals to nil. The Cherries did have a lot of chances early on, but it was Luis Diaz who capitalised, beating Kepa for the first goal in the 25th minute. He then immediately doubled his tally with another well-taken finish. Darwin Nunez capped off the game in the first half after cutting in onto his weaker foot to make it 3-0. The Reds held on to Bournemouth in the second half to keep yet another clean sheet.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers have a horrible record when it comes to facing Liverpool in the Premier League. The Old Gold has lost a total of 16 games against the Merseyside Reds in the Premier League, which is the most against any opponent. Wolves have been beaten in 14 of the last 15 games they have played against Liverpool. They have only one win to show, which came in 2023.
- Liverpool have a brilliant defensive record against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Reds have kept a clean sheet in 13 out of the 20 games they have played with a 65% rate. With a criterion of a minimum of 20 games played, this is the second highest rate of clean sheets a team has against another. Only Chelsea’s record of 67% against Middlesborough is higher.
- Wolves this season are one of the few sides yet to win a Premier League game this season. The Old Gold have drawn 1 and lost 4 of their 5 games this season. Wolves, however, have had worse starts to the season than this in 2 Premier League campaigns. They did not win any of their first 6 games in the 2019/20 season and any of the first 7 games in the 2003/04 season.
- Liverpool have started the season on quite a positive note, winning 5 of their first 6 games, with the defeat to Nottingham Forest being the only stain. The Liverpool defence has buckled up considerably, as all their wins this season have been by not conceding. Before these 6 games, Liverpool conceded in 10 consecutive games, letting in 16 goals in total.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Liverpool, with the dominance being massive. In the last 22 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Liverpool has won 16; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers just winning 4 times.
It is hard to make a case for Gary O’Neil and his team going into this game. Yes, they do have the attacking talent to make it difficult for their opponents, but their defence cannot withstand pressure. Wolves, like many of the bottom teams, tend to start games well, but their ability to sustain a lead is what makes them vulnerable.
Liverpool have all the fundamentals of a team that can beat this Wolves side in pretty much every scenario. Liverpool looks much more composed as a team, and that will not allow Wolves many opportunities. The Reds are also a very good defensive unit, so it's hard to see how the Wolves outscore them. Hence, we believe that Liverpool easily has the better chance of winning at the Molineux Stadium.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are single handedly backing Liverpool to continue their dominance on the road this season by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. It has been a horrible start for Wolverhampton Wanderers as they sit bottom of the league and are facing a team that has got form back on their side. Liverpool’s defeat to Nottingham Forest is now looking just like a mere blip, as their results post-that game have been dominant. Wolves go into this game on the back of three successive losses, so it is really difficult to see how they get anything against Liverpool. The odds that the bookies have given are clearly justified. Liverpool have everything in their tank to beat Wolves on cruise control on Saturday.
Liverpool away from home have a perfect record not only in terms of results but also their performances, winning 2 out of their 2 games. The Merseyside Reds have kept clean sheets in both of those games, scoring 5 goals in total. One of those games was away at Old Trafford against Manchester United. They are overachieving in terms of expected goals, scoring an average of 2.5 goals from an xG of 1.51.
Wolverhampton Wanderers last season were very good at home, but this season it has been a total sham. They have not only lost the 2 games they have played, but the way they have lost those games is what is shocking. They have conceded 8 goals at home in 2 games and have scored just 3. They have conceded 4 goals on average from an xG against of 1.68, showing how weak their defence is.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Liverpool to win this game quite easily on Saturday under the lights at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Liverpool to get two or more goals considering Wolves conceded 4.00 goals on average at home this season. We do not expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to find the back of the net, as Gary O’Neil’s men kept a clean sheet in any of the games this season and did not concede in just 16% of their games last season. Liverpool have failed to concede in any of their opening two away games.
In most games, Mo Salah would be the favourite to score; however, the tide has tilted a little with Luis Diaz now having our backing. The Colombian has been in a brilliant run of form, scoring last week as well against Bournemouth. Luis Diaz is Liverpool’s top scorer with 5 goals in his last 5 games. The Colombian was also rested in the midweek Carabao Cup game, so we expect him to be fresh for this tie and completely outclass Wolves on the left.
We expect this game to be quite one-sided in terms of goals, but only for one team. We have expected Liverpool to keep a clean sheet, but we can easily see Wolves scoring here as well. Wolves’ games have seen over 2.5 goals scored in 3 of their last 5 games this season. Liverpool, meanwhile, have seen 2.5 goals scored in 2 of their last 5 games. Hence we back this fixture to be quite a high-scoring encounter as Wolves have defensive issues and Liverpool have a potent attack.
If Darwin Nunez ends up starting, then we expect him to threaten Wolverhampton Wanderers’s goalkeeper. Nunez has 48 shots in his last 24 games that he has played 90 minutes in. Even last week he had 2 attempts on target, including a goal scored. Wolves are going to offer Liverpool a lot of chances. If Nunez starts, then we back him to easily have 2 or more shots on target in this game.
We back Alexis MacAllister to win 2 or more fouls in this game on Saturday. The Argentinian runs the midfield for Liverpool as a box-to-box player and does get fouled a lot. He has been fouled a total of nine times in five games already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect MacAlister to be fouled 1 or more times in this game.
Final prediction:Liverpool to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Toti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Jorgen Strand Larsen
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, W
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Diogo Jota
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played:116
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:37
Liverpool wins:61
Matches are drawn:18
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.75.
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.37.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.55.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
Parimatch