WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction
WWFC
79%
Chance of Winning
LUT
21%
England
Molineux Stadium
Luton Town on the flipside were spanked at home by a Brentford team who looked back to their best. The Hatters had only 3 shots on target in the entire game and were bombarded by a swarm of Bees as Brentford registered 21 shots with 9 on target. A brace for Wissa and one each for Pinnock, Lewis-Porter and Schade sealed the deal for Brentford. Luton Town needs to start winning games if they want to avoid the drop. They still are a point behind Forest who sit in the safety 17th position.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers have a really good record against Luton Town in recent games. They have not lost a single game to the Hatters in any of their last 8. Wolves have won 4 and drawn 4 of those 8 games. Luton visited the Molineux Stadium in a league encounter for the first time since 2006 where they lost 1-0. In a top-flight league game, this is their first meeting since 1984.
- Luton Town have lost both of their last 2 away games at Molineux. Both these defeats came in the year 2006. In the period between 1976 and 1995, Luton Town had won 4, drawn 1 and lost just 1 of their 6 games at Wolves’ home stadium.
- Wolves have not done very well in terms of goals against the promoted teams this season. They have played 5 games with this being the last one. In those 5 games, they have managed to score just 4 goals in total.
- Luton Town have lost both of their last game with identical scorelines. Manchester City and Brentford have beaten them with the same scoreline 5-1. Luton Town have never conceded 5 or more goals in 3 successive games in all tiers of English football. The last team to do so was West Ham United in 1965.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Chance of Winning
The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town has always been a one-sided affair in the 20th century. These two teams have not faced each other for a long time but whenever they have it is always Wolves that end up on top. In the last 3 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won all 3 with Luton Town not managing to win even a single game.
Wolves have fallen off in their recent games but we can understand why as their key players have been missing through injury. Wolves as a team have been bound by financial constraints with their squad not being the deepest when it comes to like-for-like replacements. They are missing 2 key attacking players Neto and Cunha. Most of the reliance now falls on the shoulders of Sarabia and Hwang. These two players need to find the goals. Not scoring is hampering their win prospects.
Luton Town on the other hand need to win. Their last win was way too long back and they cannot afford to lose games like this if they want to survive. They need to consistently get points. Defensively they need to do better as they are getting hammered by teams. Based on everything it is hard to see how Luton ended up getting anything against Wolves in this game. However, stranger things have happened in the Premier League.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, the odds between Wolves and Luton Town are quite one-sided as there are clear favourites in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both these teams form wise have not been the best this season. The form of the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in comparison to Luton Town away gives the home team the upper hand. Wolverhampton Wanderers with all their injuries and squad limitations have done well at home. They have recorded a winning ratio of 41% at the Molineux. With most of their attackers out they have failed to find the back of the net in recent games but their tally remains healthy. Gary O’Neil’s team have scored an average of 1.35 goals per game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to score in any of their last 2 games in the Premier League
Luton Town go into this game having played quite poorly on their travels. The Hatters have just a 12%-win ratio away from Kenilworth Road this season. Their goal stats have not been very bad as they are quite an attacking outfit in the Premier League. Edwards’ men score 1.29 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 0.78. Luton Town until now in this season have failed to score in 24% of their away games in the Premier League. The Hatters however have the knack of getting a goal out of nothing in games due to their good counter-attacking abilities.
With all the facts and numbers above taken into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We back both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town to score at least a goal in this game. We cannot see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game.
The Hatters have conceded 2.53 goals on average on their travels this season as they have the leakiest defence in the Premier League. Wolves did not score in their last home game but generally, they have scored in 82% of their games on average. Wolves have also been leaking goals recently. O’Neil’s men have conceded 1.65 goals on average, keeping a clean sheet in just 16% of their games at the Molineux Stadium. Hence our call is for both teams to score here. Wolves have a much better record in comparison to Luton Town when it comes to scoring first. Wolves have scored first in 41% of their games this season in comparison to Luton Town who have broken the deadlock first in just 29% of their games. We expect the home team Wolves to do well here and get the opening goal in this game against Luton Town.
In terms of scoring Wolves, we back Hwang Hee-chan to go into this game as a favourite to score. The Korean has just come in from injury and will go in that attacking area. Against a defence like Luton, he will get lots of space to run into. We believe that Hwang can be deadly in these situations. He is also their 2ndtop scorer this season only behind Cunha.
For Luton Town, we back their captain and top scorer Carlton Morris to find the back of the net. The striker has already netted on 9 occasions this season in the Premier League. Morris, if he scores in this game could become the first Luton player since Mick Harford in 1984/85 to reach double figures in a top-flight season. Morris has great appeal as a player-to-back. He is a threat in set-piece situations and is also on penalties making him a great asset to bank on.
Final Prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Totti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Tommy Doyle
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, D
Luton Town Player List
Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty
Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley
Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend
Luton Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thomas Kaminski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Teden Mengi
|
Defender
|
Alfie Doughty
|
Defender
|
Issa Kabore
|
Defender
|
Reece Burke
|
Defender
|
Luke Berry
|
Midfielder
|
Jordan Clark
|
Midfielder
|
Ross Barkley
|
Midfielder
|
Carlton Morris
|
Attacker
|
Pelly Ruddock
|
Midfielder
|
Tahith Chong
|
Attacker
Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, L
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played:33
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:14
Luton Town wins:13
Matches are drawn:6
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.97.
Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.65.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Hatters will be fired up as they still have quite a viable chance to stay up. A win for them here and a loss for their rivals could even see them go to the safety places. The problem is Luton’s away form. Wolves have been good at home and we believe that they will have enough to get the job done on Saturday. We predict a 2-1 win for Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Parimatch