WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction WWFC 79 % Chance of Winning LUT 21 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Luton Town to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Wolves in recent games have lost momentum in their bid to finish in the top half after failing to win games. Wolves find themselves 12th on the table with 43 points from 34 games. They are still only 2 points from the 10th spot and a couple of wins for them could still put them in a strong position to finish in the top half. They could have done it in the last game against Bournemouth at home but failed to do so. Before the game, Bournemouth were a point behind them and a win there could have made quite a gap between the two. Instead, it was Bournemouth who were victorious. Semenyo’s goal was the difference in the end as Wolves dominated the 2nd half. Hwang had a goal ruled out by VAR as well plus towards the dying minutes Kilman’s equaliser was ruled out for offside. All in all a pretty unlucky day for Gary O’Neil’s team. Luton Town on the flipside were spanked at home by a Brentford team who looked back to their best. The Hatters had only 3 shots on target in the entire game and were bombarded by a swarm of Bees as Brentford registered 21 shots with 9 on target. A brace for Wissa and one each for Pinnock, Lewis-Porter and Schade sealed the deal for Brentford. Luton Town needs to start winning games if they want to avoid the drop. They still are a point behind Forest who sit in the safety 17th position.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town has always been a one-sided affair in the 20th century. These two teams have not faced each other for a long time but whenever they have it is always Wolves that end up on top. In the last 3 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won all 3 with Luton Town not managing to win even a single game.

Wolves have fallen off in their recent games but we can understand why as their key players have been missing through injury. Wolves as a team have been bound by financial constraints with their squad not being the deepest when it comes to like-for-like replacements. They are missing 2 key attacking players Neto and Cunha. Most of the reliance now falls on the shoulders of Sarabia and Hwang. These two players need to find the goals. Not scoring is hampering their win prospects.

Luton Town on the other hand need to win. Their last win was way too long back and they cannot afford to lose games like this if they want to survive. They need to consistently get points. Defensively they need to do better as they are getting hammered by teams. Based on everything it is hard to see how Luton ended up getting anything against Wolves in this game. However, stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds between Wolves and Luton Town are quite one-sided as there are clear favourites in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both these teams form wise have not been the best this season. The form of the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in comparison to Luton Town away gives the home team the upper hand. Wolverhampton Wanderers with all their injuries and squad limitations have done well at home. They have recorded a winning ratio of 41% at the Molineux. With most of their attackers out they have failed to find the back of the net in recent games but their tally remains healthy. Gary O’Neil’s team have scored an average of 1.35 goals per game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to score in any of their last 2 games in the Premier League

Luton Town go into this game having played quite poorly on their travels. The Hatters have just a 12%-win ratio away from Kenilworth Road this season. Their goal stats have not been very bad as they are quite an attacking outfit in the Premier League. Edwards’ men score 1.29 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 0.78. Luton Town until now in this season have failed to score in 24% of their away games in the Premier League. The Hatters however have the knack of getting a goal out of nothing in games due to their good counter-attacking abilities.

With all the facts and numbers above taken into consideration, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We back both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town to score at least a goal in this game. We cannot see any team keeping a clean sheet in this game.

The Hatters have conceded 2.53 goals on average on their travels this season as they have the leakiest defence in the Premier League. Wolves did not score in their last home game but generally, they have scored in 82% of their games on average. Wolves have also been leaking goals recently. O’Neil’s men have conceded 1.65 goals on average, keeping a clean sheet in just 16% of their games at the Molineux Stadium. Hence our call is for both teams to score here. Wolves have a much better record in comparison to Luton Town when it comes to scoring first. Wolves have scored first in 41% of their games this season in comparison to Luton Town who have broken the deadlock first in just 29% of their games. We expect the home team Wolves to do well here and get the opening goal in this game against Luton Town.

In terms of scoring Wolves, we back Hwang Hee-chan to go into this game as a favourite to score. The Korean has just come in from injury and will go in that attacking area. Against a defence like Luton, he will get lots of space to run into. We believe that Hwang can be deadly in these situations. He is also their 2ndtop scorer this season only behind Cunha.

For Luton Town, we back their captain and top scorer Carlton Morris to find the back of the net. The striker has already netted on 9 occasions this season in the Premier League. Morris, if he scores in this game could become the first Luton player since Mick Harford in 1984/85 to reach double figures in a top-flight season. Morris has great appeal as a player-to-back. He is a threat in set-piece situations and is also on penalties making him a great asset to bank on.

Final Prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Luton Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Totti Gomes Defender Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Tommy Doyle Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, D

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Teden Mengi Defender Alfie Doughty Defender Issa Kabore Defender Reece Burke Defender Luke Berry Midfielder Jordan Clark Midfielder Ross Barkley Midfielder Carlton Morris Attacker Pelly Ruddock Midfielder Tahith Chong Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, L, L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:33

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:14

Luton Town wins:13

Matches are drawn:6

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.97.

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.