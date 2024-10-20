WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction WWFC 11 % Chance of Winning MCI 89 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will duel against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Wolves could not have gone into a worse fixture to turn their fortunes around as they look to get their first elusive win of the season. Gary O’Neil’s men have 6 losses from their 7 games. Their last loss was against Brentford in an absolute goal fest. Scoring 3 goals on the day was not enough for Wolves, as they were beaten 5-3 by Brentford. Manchester City before the international break got back on track in terms of their title hunt. They beat Fulham in narrow fashion thanks to a well-timed brace from Kovacic and a goal for Doku. City still conceded 2 goals on the day, and more could have gone in if Adama Traore and his compatriots were more clinical in front of goal. City are well in the hunt for their 5th title, as they are just a point behind their rivals in Liverpool, who play 4th-placed Chelsea exactly after this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Manchester City, with the gap being quite huge. In the last 21 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Manchester City has won 14; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers just winning 4 games.

The Wolves have had a very tough start to their season. Most of the teams that they have played have been top-quality opponents; however, some of the performances have also not been up to the mark. Their attack has actually functioned quite well, with their defence being the massive issue. The Wolves will have to be sure at the back; otherwise, it could be another whitewash that would severely hamper their goal difference.

Manchester City do need to be a little careful, as they were quite lucky in their last 2 games in the Premier League. Newcastle United held them, and Fulham should have gotten more. City do leak on the transition, and Wolves do seem to be pretty good at that. However, even if that happens, it will be fine, as Pep Guardiola has the attack to easily outscore Gary O'Neil, and that is why Manchester City have a better chance of winning.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are single-handedly backing Manchester City to continue their good record away from home this season and overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Wolverhampton Wanderers continue to sit bottom of the league as losses from them keep piling up. Manchester City do go into this game on the back of a win, but their performances recently have been a little shaky. That does not affect the mindset of the oddsmakers in a single way. Manchester City should easily get past this struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers this season have had an atrocious start to the season. Their best result has been a draw, and even that came away from home against Nottingham Forest. In terms of their home games, they have played 3 and have lost all of them. The 3 games have been played against top teams nonetheless. They were beaten badly by Chelsea, as the Blues put six goals past them. They surrendered a lead to Newcastle United in the final phase of the game and most recently lost to Liverpool even after equalising. Playing Manchester City does surely not make it easier.

The Citizens have actually been quite decent away from home this season. Their last away game against Newcastle United spoiled a perfect record as they were held to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park. Manchester City comfortably beat Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League. They followed it up by putting three goals past West Ham at the London Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men do go into this game with enough momentum.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to win this game quite easily on Sunday in the first kickoff at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Manchester City to get 3 or more goals considering Wolves have conceded 3.33 goals on average at home this season. We do, however, expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to find the back of the net, as Gary O’Neil’s men have scored in every home game so far this season. Manchester City have conceded a goal in their last 2 away games. Overall, City have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 6 games, with their only clean sheet coming against Chelsea on the first match day.

In this game, we will back Haaland to score even though he has failed to score in any of his last 2. Erling Haaland has got a very good scoring record against the Old Gold in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker has scored 8 goals in 4 games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. He averages 2 goals per game. At the Molineux Stadium, however, he has scored just 1 out of the total 8 goals. Wolves are defensively all over the place, and that is why we back Haaland to score at least 2 goals in this game.

We expect this game to be quite one-sided in terms of goals, but only for Manchester City. We do not expect City to keep a clean sheet; hence, we do see Wolves scoring here. Wolves’ games have seen over 2.5 goals scored in every home game this season. Manchester City, meanwhile, have seen 2.5 goals scored in 5 of their last 7 games. Hence we back this fixture to be quite a high-scoring encounter as Wolves have defensive issues and Liverpool have a potent attack.

We also predict that both teams will go into this game as favourites to get at least one goal in the first half of the game. Manchester City this season have conceded a total of 8 goals already in the Premier League. 6 out of those 8 goals have been scored in the first half by their opponents. 11 goals out of City’s 17 goals scored have also come in the first half. Hence, we do predict both teams to score in the first half.

We back Joao Gomes to commit 2 or more fouls in this game on Sunday. The Brazilian plays deep in midfield for Wolves and hence does end up committing a lot of fouls. He averages 2.4 fouls per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Gomes to commit 2 or more fouls in this game.

Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Rico Lewis Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games):W, D, D, W, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:130

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:50

Manchester City wins:55

Matches are drawn:25

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.05.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.32.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.