WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction
WWFC
11%
Chance of Winning
MCI
89%
England
Molineux Stadium
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers last season have very fond memories of what transpired in this exact same fixture. The Old Gold were victorious against the Champions, winning 2-1 at the Molineux Stadium. Wolves will have the chance to register successive wins against Manchester City, something they have failed to achieve since 1996.
- Manchester City, as mentioned above, did end up losing at the Molineux Stadium last season, but their overall recent record against the Old Gold in the Premier League is quite good. Pep Guardiola and his men have won 7 out of their last 8 games, scoring a whopping 25 goals in the process. Wolves have been a punching bag for Manchester City at times.
- Wolves this season have started off their season on a very horrible note. Gary O’Neil is yet to get his first 3 points of the season, as it has been 7 games. This is the first time since the 2004/05 Championship season that Wolves have failed to win any of their first 7 league games of the season. Their longest winless run stands at 14 games, which happened in the 1983/84 season.
- Manchester City in the last 30 games of the Premier League have been an absolute beast in terms of their performances. They have won 24, drawn 6, and not lost a single game. A win for Manchester City in this game will be monumental as it will break the current joint record of 30 unbeaten games, which they also achieved between 2017 and 2018.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Manchester City, with the gap being quite huge. In the last 21 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Manchester City has won 14; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers just winning 4 games.
The Wolves have had a very tough start to their season. Most of the teams that they have played have been top-quality opponents; however, some of the performances have also not been up to the mark. Their attack has actually functioned quite well, with their defence being the massive issue. The Wolves will have to be sure at the back; otherwise, it could be another whitewash that would severely hamper their goal difference.
Manchester City do need to be a little careful, as they were quite lucky in their last 2 games in the Premier League. Newcastle United held them, and Fulham should have gotten more. City do leak on the transition, and Wolves do seem to be pretty good at that. However, even if that happens, it will be fine, as Pep Guardiola has the attack to easily outscore Gary O'Neil, and that is why Manchester City have a better chance of winning.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are single-handedly backing Manchester City to continue their good record away from home this season and overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Wolverhampton Wanderers continue to sit bottom of the league as losses from them keep piling up. Manchester City do go into this game on the back of a win, but their performances recently have been a little shaky. That does not affect the mindset of the oddsmakers in a single way. Manchester City should easily get past this struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers team.
Wolverhampton Wanderers this season have had an atrocious start to the season. Their best result has been a draw, and even that came away from home against Nottingham Forest. In terms of their home games, they have played 3 and have lost all of them. The 3 games have been played against top teams nonetheless. They were beaten badly by Chelsea, as the Blues put six goals past them. They surrendered a lead to Newcastle United in the final phase of the game and most recently lost to Liverpool even after equalising. Playing Manchester City does surely not make it easier.
The Citizens have actually been quite decent away from home this season. Their last away game against Newcastle United spoiled a perfect record as they were held to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park. Manchester City comfortably beat Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League. They followed it up by putting three goals past West Ham at the London Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men do go into this game with enough momentum.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Manchester City to win this game quite easily on Sunday in the first kickoff at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Manchester City to get 3 or more goals considering Wolves have conceded 3.33 goals on average at home this season. We do, however, expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to find the back of the net, as Gary O’Neil’s men have scored in every home game so far this season. Manchester City have conceded a goal in their last 2 away games. Overall, City have conceded at least a goal in each of their last 6 games, with their only clean sheet coming against Chelsea on the first match day.
In this game, we will back Haaland to score even though he has failed to score in any of his last 2. Erling Haaland has got a very good scoring record against the Old Gold in the Premier League. The Norwegian striker has scored 8 goals in 4 games against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. He averages 2 goals per game. At the Molineux Stadium, however, he has scored just 1 out of the total 8 goals. Wolves are defensively all over the place, and that is why we back Haaland to score at least 2 goals in this game.
We expect this game to be quite one-sided in terms of goals, but only for Manchester City. We do not expect City to keep a clean sheet; hence, we do see Wolves scoring here. Wolves’ games have seen over 2.5 goals scored in every home game this season. Manchester City, meanwhile, have seen 2.5 goals scored in 5 of their last 7 games. Hence we back this fixture to be quite a high-scoring encounter as Wolves have defensive issues and Liverpool have a potent attack.
We also predict that both teams will go into this game as favourites to get at least one goal in the first half of the game. Manchester City this season have conceded a total of 8 goals already in the Premier League. 6 out of those 8 goals have been scored in the first half by their opponents. 11 goals out of City’s 17 goals scored have also come in the first half. Hence, we do predict both teams to score in the first half.
We back Joao Gomes to commit 2 or more fouls in this game on Sunday. The Brazilian plays deep in midfield for Wolves and hence does end up committing a lot of fouls. He averages 2.4 fouls per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Gomes to commit 2 or more fouls in this game.
Final prediction:Manchester City to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Toti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Jorgen Strand Larsen
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, D
Manchester City Player List
Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno
Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan
Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Manchester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ederson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Manuel Akanji
|
Defender
|
Ruben Dias
|
Defender
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker
|
Defender
|
Matteo Kovacic
|
Midfielder
|
Rico Lewis
|
Midfielder
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Midfielder
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Attacker
|
Jeremy Doku
|
Attacker
|
Erling Haaland
|
Attacker
Manchester City Team Form(Last five games):W, D, D, W, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:130
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:50
Manchester City wins:55
Matches are drawn:25
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.05.
Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.32.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.90.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester City
Parimatch