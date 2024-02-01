WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
WWFC
45%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
55%
England
Molineux Stadium
Manchester United in their last game welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford. Manchester United got off to the best possible start as Rasmus Hojlund thumped in a rocket of a shot to beat Vicario in the 3rd minute. Rashford had a chance to double the lead in the 8th minute but his effort was wide. Dalot cleared Bentancur’s header off the line as United looked terrible while defending corners. Spurs finally scored and it came from a corner as Porro’s swinging cross met Richarlison’s head to make it 1-1.
Udogie nearly gave United the lead by scoring an own goal. Hojlund and Rashford had a brilliant interchange that saw the latter cut in and drive his shot past Vicario to give United the lead going into the break. A minute after the restart, Bentancur scored for Tottenham as they bypassed Manchester United's midfield to get back into the game. United had a chance through McTominay but his shot from a promising position went wide.
The Scotsman also had the best opportunity to win the game for Man Utd as he sandwiched himself between two Spurs defenders and Garancho’s cross was perfect. McTominay however could not keep his effort down heading the ball over the goal. United & Spurs had to settle for a draw.
Wolves on the other hand travelled to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion. Wolves looked electric right from the start as Sarabia had an early chance. Pedro Neto and Sarabia had golden chances in the 1st half to give Wolves the lead. Cunha then should have scored in the 1st minute after added time.
Chances went begging on both sides as Brighton also missed some real sitters. Towards the end of the game, Cunha missed another couple of chances but the game ended in a 0-0 draw even though Wolves looked like the much better side.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers do not have the best record against Manchester United in any of their last 7 Premier League games. They have lost 6 games and in the last three, they have lost without even scoring a single goal. They last won against Manchester United in the Premier League in 2021 when they beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford.
- Manchester United have emerged as the winning side in each of their last 3 visits to the Molineux Stadium. Before these 3 games, they drew 1, won 2 and lost 3 of their six visits there. Manchester United last lost at the Molineux Stadium way back in 2019 in the Premier League.
- Since 5th December 2023, Liverpool have collected the most possible points from their fixtures with 17 points. With 4 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw since then, Wolves are 2nd on the list with 14 points collected.
- Manchester United come into this game having lost each of their 2 away games at West Ham and Nottingham Forest. If they lose to Wolves, they will have lost 3 consecutive games for the 1st time since 2022 where they lost 7 away games in a row.
- Wolves started this season by losing both of their opening home games this season. Since then, however, they have gone unbeaten in 8 games, winning 5 and drawing 3.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Wolves and Manchester United is highly one-sided as the record massively favours the Red Devils. In the last 22 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester United have won on 14 occasions, 4 games ended in a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning just 4 times.
Wolverhampton Wanderers go into this game with their best shot of getting a win against Manchester United. The Red Devils have had one of their worst starts to a Premier League season and have already lost 9 games in total this season. Wolves’ quick buildup could cause Manchester United trouble. Another way they could take advantage of Manchester United is their set pieces. The Red Devils have been very poor at defending corners and Wolves need to target that going into this game.
Manchester United on the other hand need to get their act together. Players returning will help them massively but they also need to stop making mistakes in midfield. They often get outrun and they also need to start picking up their markers better. We do believe that they will get stronger with players returning hence we give them a slightly better chance of winning.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as very slim odds-on favourites to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday at the Molineux Stadium. Manchester United has the backing of the bookies but we do Wolves to make things very difficult for them.
It is surprising to see how Manchester United are still the favourite with the bookies even with their form being so poor. Manchester United will go into this game with a little bit of confidence after a number of their key players returned from injury.
Their win in the FA Cup should also give them confidence. Wolves have been one of the in-form teams of the Premier League going into this tie. They were also very unlucky in their last game against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
Manchester United overall have been very poor in front of goal this season. Goals are not free-flowing under Ten Hag this season. The Red Devils are finding the net occasionally with their attackers scrapping for goals. Their scoring record away is less than a goal this baffling season. Manchester United have scored 0.90 goals on average away from Old Trafford this season. The Red Devils have scored just 1 goal in their last 5 games when they play away.
On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 1.60 goals on average at the Molineux this season. Wolves this season have won their earlier games by smaller margins but are steadily starting to score more goals in this game.
Based on these numbers, our prediction is for both teams to score in this game. We expect this game to have goals. We also believe this will be a game where the winner will be decided by a single goal. Hence our prediction is for Manchester United to win this game by a goal.
Erik Ten Hag’s men have kept several clean sheets on the road. Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 40% of their away games this season. Wolves however have scored in every home game this season. Hence, we do expect both teams to score in this game. Wolves do tend to concede at home as they have kept a clean sheet in just 20% of their games this season. They do present teams with chances to score hence we do believe that Manchester United scored here.
We however back Wolves to have more shots on Manchester United’s goal. O’Neil’s men are averaging 8.8 shots per game when they play at home. Manchester United have an identical record when it comes to shots but we believe that Manchester United will be on the back foot here. Hence, we believe Wolves to have 10 or more shots.
Both Wolves and Manchester United also have identical records when it comes to scoring first. Both teams have scored 1st in 9 of their 21 games. However, in this game, we backed Manchester United to take the lead.
For Wolverhampton Wanderers, we back Matheus Cunha to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Cunha is one striker who is in great form having 7 goal involvements in his last 6 home games. He was also on target in each of his last 2 games at home. Cunha’s speed could pose Manchester United some problems going into this game.
For Manchester United, we back Rasmus Hojlund to score in this game. Hojlund has found his goal-scoring momentum after scoring in 3 of his last 5 games in all competitions. Hojlund’s pace and clinical ability could dent Wolverhampton Wanderers’ chances. Marcus Rashford if he starts could also be one to watch out for. The Englishman has a good record against Wolves scoring last time in this fixture last season. He also has 2 goals and 1 assist in his last 3 PL games.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Attacker
|
Pedro Neto
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:112
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:55
Manchester United wins:37
Matches are drawn:20
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Manchester United look devoid of confidence, especially in front of goal. The only shining light for them going into this game is the return of the likes of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez. The two players who were so crucial for them last season have missed most of the games for the Red Devils this season. Both of them returning gives United some steel in the centre which could work to their advantage.
Wolves have been brilliant at home in their last 5 games. They are undefeated in any of those, winning 4 and drawing 1. Wolves also pulled Manchester United close in the reverse fixture so will be surely up for this considering it is at the Molineux Stadium.
Matheus Cunha has been a fantastic presence upfront even without Hwang. However, we do back Manchester United to be much better with their returning players and get the victory against Wolves on Friday. Our prediction is for Manchester United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1.
Parimatch