WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction WWFC 45 % Chance of Winning MUFC 55 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to lock horns against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Friday. Manchester United sits in 8th place in the League with 32 points from 21 games. Wolves meanwhile are 11th on the table with 29 points from 21 games. A win for Wolves against Manchester United would see them go over the Red Devils on goal difference. Manchester United in their last game welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford. Manchester United got off to the best possible start as Rasmus Hojlund thumped in a rocket of a shot to beat Vicario in the 3rd minute. Rashford had a chance to double the lead in the 8th minute but his effort was wide. Dalot cleared Bentancur’s header off the line as United looked terrible while defending corners. Spurs finally scored and it came from a corner as Porro’s swinging cross met Richarlison’s head to make it 1-1. Udogie nearly gave United the lead by scoring an own goal. Hojlund and Rashford had a brilliant interchange that saw the latter cut in and drive his shot past Vicario to give United the lead going into the break. A minute after the restart, Bentancur scored for Tottenham as they bypassed Manchester United's midfield to get back into the game. United had a chance through McTominay but his shot from a promising position went wide. The Scotsman also had the best opportunity to win the game for Man Utd as he sandwiched himself between two Spurs defenders and Garancho’s cross was perfect. McTominay however could not keep his effort down heading the ball over the goal. United & Spurs had to settle for a draw. Wolves on the other hand travelled to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion. Wolves looked electric right from the start as Sarabia had an early chance. Pedro Neto and Sarabia had golden chances in the 1st half to give Wolves the lead. Cunha then should have scored in the 1st minute after added time. Chances went begging on both sides as Brighton also missed some real sitters. Towards the end of the game, Cunha missed another couple of chances but the game ended in a 0-0 draw even though Wolves looked like the much better side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Wolves and Manchester United is highly one-sided as the record massively favours the Red Devils. In the last 22 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Manchester United have won on 14 occasions, 4 games ended in a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning just 4 times.

Wolverhampton Wanderers go into this game with their best shot of getting a win against Manchester United. The Red Devils have had one of their worst starts to a Premier League season and have already lost 9 games in total this season. Wolves’ quick buildup could cause Manchester United trouble. Another way they could take advantage of Manchester United is their set pieces. The Red Devils have been very poor at defending corners and Wolves need to target that going into this game.

Manchester United on the other hand need to get their act together. Players returning will help them massively but they also need to stop making mistakes in midfield. They often get outrun and they also need to start picking up their markers better. We do believe that they will get stronger with players returning hence we give them a slightly better chance of winning.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as very slim odds-on favourites to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday at the Molineux Stadium. Manchester United has the backing of the bookies but we do Wolves to make things very difficult for them.

It is surprising to see how Manchester United are still the favourite with the bookies even with their form being so poor. Manchester United will go into this game with a little bit of confidence after a number of their key players returned from injury.

Their win in the FA Cup should also give them confidence. Wolves have been one of the in-form teams of the Premier League going into this tie. They were also very unlucky in their last game against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United overall have been very poor in front of goal this season. Goals are not free-flowing under Ten Hag this season. The Red Devils are finding the net occasionally with their attackers scrapping for goals. Their scoring record away is less than a goal this baffling season. Manchester United have scored 0.90 goals on average away from Old Trafford this season. The Red Devils have scored just 1 goal in their last 5 games when they play away.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 1.60 goals on average at the Molineux this season. Wolves this season have won their earlier games by smaller margins but are steadily starting to score more goals in this game.

Based on these numbers, our prediction is for both teams to score in this game. We expect this game to have goals. We also believe this will be a game where the winner will be decided by a single goal. Hence our prediction is for Manchester United to win this game by a goal.

Erik Ten Hag’s men have kept several clean sheets on the road. Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 40% of their away games this season. Wolves however have scored in every home game this season. Hence, we do expect both teams to score in this game. Wolves do tend to concede at home as they have kept a clean sheet in just 20% of their games this season. They do present teams with chances to score hence we do believe that Manchester United scored here.

We however back Wolves to have more shots on Manchester United’s goal. O’Neil’s men are averaging 8.8 shots per game when they play at home. Manchester United have an identical record when it comes to shots but we believe that Manchester United will be on the back foot here. Hence, we believe Wolves to have 10 or more shots.

Both Wolves and Manchester United also have identical records when it comes to scoring first. Both teams have scored 1st in 9 of their 21 games. However, in this game, we backed Manchester United to take the lead.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, we back Matheus Cunha to go in as the favourite to score in this game. Cunha is one striker who is in great form having 7 goal involvements in his last 6 home games. He was also on target in each of his last 2 games at home. Cunha’s speed could pose Manchester United some problems going into this game.

For Manchester United, we back Rasmus Hojlund to score in this game. Hojlund has found his goal-scoring momentum after scoring in 3 of his last 5 games in all competitions. Hojlund’s pace and clinical ability could dent Wolverhampton Wanderers’ chances. Marcus Rashford if he starts could also be one to watch out for. The Englishman has a good record against Wolves scoring last time in this fixture last season. He also has 2 goals and 1 assist in his last 3 PL games.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Raphael Varane Defender Luke Shaw Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:112

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:55

Manchester United wins:37

Matches are drawn:20

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.