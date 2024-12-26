WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
WWFC
21%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
79%
England
Molineux Stadium
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers started off the Premier League era against Manchester United in top form. The Old Gold ended up losing just 2 of their first 5 games against the Red Devils in the Premier League with 3 wins to show for. Wolverhampton Wanderers have not managed to win any of their last 5 games against Manchester United having lost 4 games and drawn 1.
- Manchester United tend to do well when it comes to playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost just 1 of their last 8 game against the Old Gold with that defeat coming in 2022 when they lost at Old Trafford. Manchester United however have won the remaining 7 games including a league double last season.
- Manchester United in England’s top flight history have some of the best records when it comes to playing on the 26th of December. The Red Devils have the most number of wins and goals scored on boxing day than any other English team to date. Manchester United have won a total of 54 games and have scored a total of 202 goals in their English Football history on Boxing Day.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers most recently have done quite well when it comes to their recent Boxing Day performances. The Old Gold have won 5 of their last 7 games that have been played on the 26th of December. They remain undefeated having drawn the other 2 games out of the total 7. Before this spell, Wolves had only 1 win in 14 attempts on Boxing Day. They drew on 2 instances and lost a total of 11 games.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Manchester United, with the difference being massive. In the last 23 encounters in all competitions, Wolves have won 4; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester United winning 15 times.
Wolves last week performed very well against Leicester City that too away from home. They need to add wins to their belt now especially away from home. The relegation spots are still anybody’s game with Leicester City and Ipswich Town also struggling. A couple of wins here and there could change the tide entirely. For Manchester United, the only change is to avoid making mistakes. Their ability to concede from set pieces is shocking. Wolves have a worse record however than Manchester United when it comes to conceding from set pieces this season. Manchester United need to cut out the errors from their game and have to be more consistent in front of goal. This is a tricky game to call however with all things considered it is Manchester United who has the better chance of winning in this Boxing Day clash.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are minutely backing Manchester United to get back to winning ways and beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday. Wolves go into this game on the back of a better performance away from home as they beat Leicester City. Manchester United however lost 3-0 at home to AFC Bournemouth. We doubt that Manchester United will have better confidence as they do come into this having lost 3 of their last 5 games. Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this after a win hence it is surprising that the odds are so close between the two teams are that far. Wolves have some big flaws in defence that Manchester United would have enough to exploit according to the bookies. Hence the Red Devils are easy favourites to win this game on Thursday.
It remains to be seen how Wolverhampton Wanderers react to their new manager when it comes to playing at home. Their last win against Leicester City was only their third win of the season with it being their second away from home. Wolves in all this season have won only 1 game at the Molineux this season. They have only beaten Southampton at home this season. Failing at home is a major reason why Gary O’Neil got the sack as Wolves manager.
Manchester United in their last away game against Manchester City came from behind to win the game. They were not able to back that performance up as they lost to Bournemouth at home. The win against Manchester City was only their second win of the season after beating Southampton at St James’ Park. They have already lost 3 games away from home with defeats coming to the likes of West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal. United surprisingly at the moment have a better away record than at home.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to score in this game. Our call is for Manchester United to score two or more goals considering Wolves do look like a team that will concede goals and have not kept a clean sheet against Manchester United in any of their last 4 games. We do, however, also expect the home team to find the back of the net, as Wolves have had a good scoring record at the Molineux Stadium. Manchester United have conceded a goal in each of their last 4 away games.
In terms of goal scorers, we do back Amad Diallo to score or assist at any time in this game. Amad has been one of the focal attackers of this team and he also has the numbers to back him up. Amad has scored 4 goals and registered 6 assists in his last 11 games for Manchester United. He has also had a very good calendar in which he has 12 goal involvements. Only Bruno Fernandes has a better tally than Amad this year for Manchester United. Rasmus Hojlund is another name to back in this game. Hojlund was good in this fixture last season scoring from a Luke Shaw cross. We expect him to start this game and be a big threat come this game.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have a very good attack capable of scoring against any team. Manchester United themselves are having trouble at the back with players making massive mistakes. Matheus Cunha is a good name to back when it comes to Wolves. The Brazilian is a constant threat in the box, and his finishing ability is top-class. Cunha has been involved in 9 goals in his last 9 games in which he has scored 6 and assisted 3. Cunha also found the back of the net in his last game against Leicester City. We do see him getting on target in this game against Manchester United.
In terms of bookings for this game, we back Manuel Ugarte to go into the referee’s book. Ugarte this season like many of Manchester United’s deep midfielders tends to get isolated which then results in some poor fouls. Ugarte naturally also has a tendency to go into the book. The Uruguayan midfielder has already been booked 4 times and is 1 game away from being suspended.
Final prediction:Manchester United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Yerson Mosquera
|
Defender
|
Toti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Jorgen Strand Larsen
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Cunha
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Toby Collyer
Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Matthijs De Ligt
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Manuel Ugarte
|
Midfielder
|
Amad Diallo
|
Midfielder
|
Kobie Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Attacker
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, W
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:113
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:37
Manchester United wins:56
Matches are drawn:20
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.98.
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.92.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Parimatch