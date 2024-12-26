WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction WWFC 21 % Chance of Winning MUFC 79 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Manchester United to the Molineux on Boxing Day in the Premier League. Both teams went into this game with contrasting results last week. Wolverhampton Wanderers only got their third win of the season as they beat Leicester City handsomely by 3 goals to nil. Guedes, Gomes and Cunha were all on the scoresheet for Vitor Perriera’s men. Wolves now are just 2 points off the safety places in the Premier League. Manchester United once again lost to Bournemouth by the same 3-0 scoreline at Old Trafford in back to back seasons. Huijsen scored with Manchester United conceding a goal yet again from a dead ball situation. Mazraoui brought down Kluivert in the box conceding a penalty. Kluivert stepped up to make it 2-0. Semenyo added another minute later to seal the game for Manchester United. The Red Devils at 1-0 down had tons of chances to equalise but failed to do so costing them the game in the end.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Manchester United, with the difference being massive. In the last 23 encounters in all competitions, Wolves have won 4; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester United winning 15 times.

Wolves last week performed very well against Leicester City that too away from home. They need to add wins to their belt now especially away from home. The relegation spots are still anybody’s game with Leicester City and Ipswich Town also struggling. A couple of wins here and there could change the tide entirely. For Manchester United, the only change is to avoid making mistakes. Their ability to concede from set pieces is shocking. Wolves have a worse record however than Manchester United when it comes to conceding from set pieces this season. Manchester United need to cut out the errors from their game and have to be more consistent in front of goal. This is a tricky game to call however with all things considered it is Manchester United who has the better chance of winning in this Boxing Day clash.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are minutely backing Manchester United to get back to winning ways and beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday. Wolves go into this game on the back of a better performance away from home as they beat Leicester City. Manchester United however lost 3-0 at home to AFC Bournemouth. We doubt that Manchester United will have better confidence as they do come into this having lost 3 of their last 5 games. Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this after a win hence it is surprising that the odds are so close between the two teams are that far. Wolves have some big flaws in defence that Manchester United would have enough to exploit according to the bookies. Hence the Red Devils are easy favourites to win this game on Thursday.

It remains to be seen how Wolverhampton Wanderers react to their new manager when it comes to playing at home. Their last win against Leicester City was only their third win of the season with it being their second away from home. Wolves in all this season have won only 1 game at the Molineux this season. They have only beaten Southampton at home this season. Failing at home is a major reason why Gary O’Neil got the sack as Wolves manager.

Manchester United in their last away game against Manchester City came from behind to win the game. They were not able to back that performance up as they lost to Bournemouth at home. The win against Manchester City was only their second win of the season after beating Southampton at St James’ Park. They have already lost 3 games away from home with defeats coming to the likes of West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal. United surprisingly at the moment have a better away record than at home.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect both Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to score in this game. Our call is for Manchester United to score two or more goals considering Wolves do look like a team that will concede goals and have not kept a clean sheet against Manchester United in any of their last 4 games. We do, however, also expect the home team to find the back of the net, as Wolves have had a good scoring record at the Molineux Stadium. Manchester United have conceded a goal in each of their last 4 away games.

In terms of goal scorers, we do back Amad Diallo to score or assist at any time in this game. Amad has been one of the focal attackers of this team and he also has the numbers to back him up. Amad has scored 4 goals and registered 6 assists in his last 11 games for Manchester United. He has also had a very good calendar in which he has 12 goal involvements. Only Bruno Fernandes has a better tally than Amad this year for Manchester United. Rasmus Hojlund is another name to back in this game. Hojlund was good in this fixture last season scoring from a Luke Shaw cross. We expect him to start this game and be a big threat come this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a very good attack capable of scoring against any team. Manchester United themselves are having trouble at the back with players making massive mistakes. Matheus Cunha is a good name to back when it comes to Wolves. The Brazilian is a constant threat in the box, and his finishing ability is top-class. Cunha has been involved in 9 goals in his last 9 games in which he has scored 6 and assisted 3. Cunha also found the back of the net in his last game against Leicester City. We do see him getting on target in this game against Manchester United.

In terms of bookings for this game, we back Manuel Ugarte to go into the referee’s book. Ugarte this season like many of Manchester United’s deep midfielders tends to get isolated which then results in some poor fouls. Ugarte naturally also has a tendency to go into the book. The Uruguayan midfielder has already been booked 4 times and is 1 game away from being suspended.

Final prediction:Manchester United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Yerson Mosquera Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Harry Maguire Defender Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Amad Diallo Midfielder Kobie Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:113

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:37

Manchester United wins:56

Matches are drawn:20

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.98.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.92.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.