WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction
WWFC
60%
Chance of Winning
SHU
40%
England
Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game travelled to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. It turned out to be the perfect afternoon for them as the Wolves ended up playing an opponent that suited their style immensely. Wolves set up in a low block and every time they countered Spurs, they looked like scoring. The home team put the pressure on Wolves but were always wary of the likes of Neto and Sarabia on the break.
Wolves took a shock lead just before halftime as one of the shortest players on the pitch Joao Gomes converted a corner with his head and found the top corner leaving Vicario nowhere. As soon as the 2nd half started, the Spurs found their way back into the game as Kulusevski went on a good run and poked his effort from a narrow angle to beat Sa in goal. Wolves were waiting for the perfect counter and got it from a Spurs corner as Neto ran the length of the field and cut back onto his left foot to square a pass towards the centre to an incoming Gomes who hit the shot the first time to beat Vicario. Wolves held on to do the double over Spurs.
Sheffield United in short were trounced by Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game in their Premier League. It all started in the worst way possible for the Blades as Mason Holgate was sent off for a vile tackle on Mitoma. Holgate slid in with brute force with his foot meeting Mitoma’s knee. From then Brighton had a field day scoring 5 goals on the day. Sheffield United were restricted to just 1 shot on target.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record against Sheffield United at the Molineux Stadium in recent games. Wolves are unbeaten against the Blades in any of their last 8 home games winning 4 and drawing 4. Their last league loss to Sheffield United was in 2002 when these two sides were playing in League 1.
- Sheffield United were victorious against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the reverse fixture winning 2-1 at Bramall Lane. If the Blades are to win on Sunday it will be the first time since 1989/90 that they will have a league double over Wolves in a league.
- In their last 8 games in total, Wolves have won 5 games, drawn 1 and lost 2 games. Both of those losses however have come at the Molineux against Brentford and Manchester United. The last time Wolves lost 3 or more home games in a row was back in 2022 when they lost 4 successive games.
- Sheffield United won their last away game. If they beat Wolves, they will win consecutive away games for only the fifth time in their Premier League history.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning
The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United occasionally favours the home team in this encounter In the last 12 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won 7 times, 2 games ended in a dead rubber with Sheffield United winning just 3 times.
Wolves go into this game on the back of a stunning victory against Tottenham Hotspur. In that game, however, they played most of the game on the counterattack against Spursâ€™ high line which gave lots of spaces for the likes of Neto to run in. This game will see Sheffield United play deeper giving Wolves little to no space. Gary O’Neil’s team will have to be calculative in showing their abilities to break down a low block. It will be a role reversal from their last game.
Sheffield United were able to beat Wolves in the reverse tie by being organised in defence and good on the counter. The Blades have got their victories by doing that. If they can produce a performance like against Luton Town then they might have a chance. However, the Blades have been so inconsistent this season. Wolves are the far more consistent side and with all respect to Sheffield United, they also have the better individuals. Hence Wolves go into this game with a better chance of winning than Sheffield United.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the oddsmakers, Wolverhampton Wanderers go into this game as massive favourites to beat Sheffield United. Wolves are a team that does not tend to be on a downward spiral often however with Sheffield United that is the case. The home form of Wolves in comparison to the Blades’ away form makes the former favourites going into this game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 42% of their games at the Molineux this season. Their scoring stats keep being steady every game with them now scoring 1.58 goals on average from an expected ratio of 1.20 goals. Their last loss at home to Brentford was the first home game that Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to score in this season.
For Sheffield United, their away form is relegation-worthy. They have just an 8%-win ratio away from Bramall Lane this season. Their goal stats are poor as well averaging just 0.83 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 0.67. Sheffield United are outscoring their expected goals showing how less they do create. We expect the Wolves to easily score 2 or more goals in this game against Sheffield United due to their defence.
The Blades have conceded 2.42 goals on average on their travels this season. Sheffield United have not kept a clean sheet in any of their away games this season hence we do not see a world in which Wolves won't score in this game. The Blades however have also failed to score in 42% of their away games this season. Wolves have on the other hand kept a clean sheet in just 8% of their games at the Molineux. With Cameron Archer in their squad, we do expect Sheffield to get a solitary goal here.
In terms of scoring first, the home team has a way better record. Wolves have scored first in 40% of their total games this season. Sheffield United meanwhile have broken the deadlock in just 24% of their games hence we back Gary O’Neil’s side to score 1st.
For the Wolves going into this game, our money is on the Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan to score in this game. Hwang has been clinical in front of goal, scoring 10 of his League goals this season from a total of 13 shots on target. He has scored 10 goals from an expected goal ratio of 6.4 showing how good a season he is having. Create for Hwang and he will score which makes him a bankable asset here. He could also be on penalties which adds to his overall appeal. We also backed Pedro Neto to provide an assist in this game. Neto already has 6 assists to his name this season.
For Sheffield United, we back their most clear goal-scoring outlet in Cameron Archer. Ben Brereton Diaz could be missing this game allowing Archer to play more centrally. The striker’s pace on the counterattack could see him score come Sunday.
Final Prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Sheffield United.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
|
Pedro Neto
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D
Sheffield United Player List
Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst
Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu
Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies
Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz
Sheffield United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Wes Foderingham
|
Goalkeeper
|
Anel Ahmedhodzic
|
Defender
|
Chris Basham
|
Defender
|
Auston Trusty
|
Defender
|
Jayden Bogle
|
Defender
|
Luke Thomas
|
Defender
|
Oliver Norwood
|
Midfielder
|
Vinicius De Souza
|
Midfielder
|
Gustavo Hamer
|
Attacker
|
Ben Brereton Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Cameron Archer
|
Attacker
Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:119
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:41
Sheffield United wins:41
Matches are drawn:37
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.49.
Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.90.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sheffield United did go to Kenilworth Road and shock Luton Town to win their 1st away game however we feel the Wolves are a team with far superior quality. Gary O’Neil has got this team playing like a unit and it is really impressive to see how Wolves are evolving. With Sheffield United, there is no inspiration with them looking likely to be relegated. We back Wolverhampton Wanderers to go in as easy winners on Sunday in front of their home fans.
Parimatch