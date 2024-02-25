WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction WWFC 60 % Chance of Winning SHU 40 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers are all set to host Sheffield United at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League. Wolverhampton Wanderers currently sit in 11th place with 35 points from 25 games. A win on Sunday and teams around them drop points could see Wolves rise as high as 8th spot. Sheffield United continue to remain bottom of the Premier League with 13 points from 25 games level with Burnley who sit one position higher with a better goal difference. A win could propel Sheffield United to go above Burnley if the latter drop points. Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game travelled to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. It turned out to be the perfect afternoon for them as the Wolves ended up playing an opponent that suited their style immensely. Wolves set up in a low block and every time they countered Spurs, they looked like scoring. The home team put the pressure on Wolves but were always wary of the likes of Neto and Sarabia on the break. Wolves took a shock lead just before halftime as one of the shortest players on the pitch Joao Gomes converted a corner with his head and found the top corner leaving Vicario nowhere. As soon as the 2nd half started, the Spurs found their way back into the game as Kulusevski went on a good run and poked his effort from a narrow angle to beat Sa in goal. Wolves were waiting for the perfect counter and got it from a Spurs corner as Neto ran the length of the field and cut back onto his left foot to square a pass towards the centre to an incoming Gomes who hit the shot the first time to beat Vicario. Wolves held on to do the double over Spurs. Sheffield United in short were trounced by Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game in their Premier League. It all started in the worst way possible for the Blades as Mason Holgate was sent off for a vile tackle on Mitoma. Holgate slid in with brute force with his foot meeting Mitoma’s knee. From then Brighton had a field day scoring 5 goals on the day. Sheffield United were restricted to just 1 shot on target.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United occasionally favours the home team in this encounter In the last 12 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won 7 times, 2 games ended in a dead rubber with Sheffield United winning just 3 times.

Wolves go into this game on the back of a stunning victory against Tottenham Hotspur. In that game, however, they played most of the game on the counterattack against Spursâ€™ high line which gave lots of spaces for the likes of Neto to run in. This game will see Sheffield United play deeper giving Wolves little to no space. Gary O’Neil’s team will have to be calculative in showing their abilities to break down a low block. It will be a role reversal from their last game.

Sheffield United were able to beat Wolves in the reverse tie by being organised in defence and good on the counter. The Blades have got their victories by doing that. If they can produce a performance like against Luton Town then they might have a chance. However, the Blades have been so inconsistent this season. Wolves are the far more consistent side and with all respect to Sheffield United, they also have the better individuals. Hence Wolves go into this game with a better chance of winning than Sheffield United.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Wolverhampton Wanderers go into this game as massive favourites to beat Sheffield United. Wolves are a team that does not tend to be on a downward spiral often however with Sheffield United that is the case. The home form of Wolves in comparison to the Blades’ away form makes the former favourites going into this game. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 42% of their games at the Molineux this season. Their scoring stats keep being steady every game with them now scoring 1.58 goals on average from an expected ratio of 1.20 goals. Their last loss at home to Brentford was the first home game that Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to score in this season.

For Sheffield United, their away form is relegation-worthy. They have just an 8%-win ratio away from Bramall Lane this season. Their goal stats are poor as well averaging just 0.83 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 0.67. Sheffield United are outscoring their expected goals showing how less they do create. We expect the Wolves to easily score 2 or more goals in this game against Sheffield United due to their defence.

The Blades have conceded 2.42 goals on average on their travels this season. Sheffield United have not kept a clean sheet in any of their away games this season hence we do not see a world in which Wolves won't score in this game. The Blades however have also failed to score in 42% of their away games this season. Wolves have on the other hand kept a clean sheet in just 8% of their games at the Molineux. With Cameron Archer in their squad, we do expect Sheffield to get a solitary goal here.

In terms of scoring first, the home team has a way better record. Wolves have scored first in 40% of their total games this season. Sheffield United meanwhile have broken the deadlock in just 24% of their games hence we back Gary O’Neil’s side to score 1st.

For the Wolves going into this game, our money is on the Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan to score in this game. Hwang has been clinical in front of goal, scoring 10 of his League goals this season from a total of 13 shots on target. He has scored 10 goals from an expected goal ratio of 6.4 showing how good a season he is having. Create for Hwang and he will score which makes him a bankable asset here. He could also be on penalties which adds to his overall appeal. We also backed Pedro Neto to provide an assist in this game. Neto already has 6 assists to his name this season.

For Sheffield United, we back their most clear goal-scoring outlet in Cameron Archer. Ben Brereton Diaz could be missing this game allowing Archer to play more centrally. The striker’s pace on the counterattack could see him score come Sunday.

Final Prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Sheffield United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:119

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:41

Sheffield United wins:41

Matches are drawn:37

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.49.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.