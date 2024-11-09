WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction WWFC 83 % Chance of Winning SHFC 17 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Southampton to the Molineux Stadium in a bid to win their first game of the season on Saturday. Wolves alongside Ipswich Town are the only two teams left to register their first wins of the season, as Southampton did so last week against Everton. An 85th-minute strike from Adam Armstrong sent St Marys’ into a frenzy as the Saints won their first Premier League tie in 22 recent attempts. They are 19th in the league table over Wolves who find themselves bottom as they failed to win their last game against Crystal Palace. A massive confusion in Wolves’ defensive box saw them fail to clear the ball decisively. The ball then landed at Chalobah’s feet, leaving Sa stranded outside the goal. The former Chelsea man did well to finish and give Palace the lead. Wolves came back as Strand Larsen once again showed his poaching skills to tap in the equaliser. Guedes then assisted Gomes to put the Wolves ahead only 5 minutes after they equalised. However, they failed to defend a corner as Guehi headed in to make it 2-2. Both teams shared the points at the Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Chance of Winning

The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the gap between the two being very one-sided. In the last 14 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Southampton has won 2; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 10 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game were good when it came to their attack; however, they struggled defensively. Both their goals were conceded through dead ball situations as Palace’s defenders took advantage of them. Luckily for Wolves, Southampton have been the worst attack in the Premier League period. Their defence should have more in them to keep out Russell Martin’s men.

Southampton did indeed get their first win of the season; however, now the challenge will be to be more consistent. The Saints need to rack up wins, especially away from home, if they want to stay up in the Premier League. Winning against teams like Wolves who are in and around them would aid their survival hopes, as such games are labelled as 6 pointers. Southampton in their last few years in the Premier League have never provided stability; hence, we do not see how they win on Saturday at the Molineux. The Wolves have a better chance of winning come Saturday.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are easily backing Wolverhampton Wanderers to finally get their first win of the season over Southampton at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Southampton go as minor second favourites due to Wolves’ better performance at home in their last game. Southampton’s win in their last game against Everton has still not swayed the heads of the bookies. Southampton still go into this game as underdogs due to their poor away record.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a horrible start to their campaign, especially when it comes to their home form. At the Molineux, where they were so successful last season, but this campaign has been another story altogether. The Wolves have lost 4 of their first 5 games at home. The fixture list has not been kind to them as they have already faced the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Manchester City, who all sit in the top 6 of the Premier League. In their most recent home game, they drew to Crystal Palace, which hopefully for their manager is a sign of better things to come.

Southampton should go into this game with a massive bounce as they finally got their first win of the season. The Saints before this were in a pretty similar place to the Wolves, with a lot of inconsistent performances that led to losses. Southampton’s away record, however, is similar yet slightly worse off than Wolves’ home record. Russell Martin’s men have 5 losses from 5 away games. They go into this game against Wolves with some massive issues when it comes to playing away from home.

Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to win this game by a very fine margin come Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Wolverhampton Wanderers to get 2 or more goals considering Southampton have conceded 2.20 goals whilst playing on the road. We do, however, expect both teams to find the back of the net, as Southampton have a decent scoring record away from home. The Saints have scored in 3 of their last 5 away games this season. The Wolves, on the other hand, have also not kept a clean sheet in any of their home games this season. We do expect this game to be a high-scoring encounter. The Wolves have seen 2.5 or more goals scored in each of their 5 home games this season. 3 of Southampton’s 5 away games have seen both teams score a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals. Hence, based on these numbers, we do expect to see the same number at the Molineux stadium. Therefore, our prediction is for both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton to score 2.5 or more goals on Saturday.

In this game, we will back Strand Larsen to score as he goes into this game with some momentum. The Norwegian was on target in his last game against Crystal Palace and is playing higher than that of Matheus Cunha. Wolves adopt a 2 striker formula in which one is advanced and another is slightly withdrawn. At the moment, Cunha is playing slightly off Strand Larsen, keeping the latter closer to goal. Hence we see Strand Larsen exploiting the Southampton defence on Saturday.

Matthew Cunha, however, is a monster when it comes to testing the opposition goalkeepers. The Brazilian striker this season has scored 4 goals already, but his shots-to-goal ratio is much higher. Cunha this season in the Premier League averages 2.9 shots per game. This is the highest tally amongst any player in both of the squads. We do see Wolves doing most of the attacking in this game; hence, we back Cunha to let fly and add to his goal tally. Cunha to have 2 or more shots in this game is our call.

We back Joao Gomes to make 3 or more tackles in this game on Saturday. The midfielder plays a role that is more box-to-box, and hence he does end up with a lot of tackles. Gomes averages 3.5 tackles per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Gomes to make 2 or more tackles in this game.

Final prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Toti Gomes Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, L

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling, Matheus Fernandes

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Ryan Manning Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder Joe Aribo Midfielder Tyler Dibling Attacker Matheus Fernandes Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:74

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:28

Southampton wins:28

Matches are drawn:18

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.96.

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.