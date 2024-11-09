WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs SHFC (Southampton) Match Prediction
WWFC
83%
Chance of Winning
SHFC
17%
England
Molineux Stadium
A massive confusion in Wolves’ defensive box saw them fail to clear the ball decisively. The ball then landed at Chalobah’s feet, leaving Sa stranded outside the goal. The former Chelsea man did well to finish and give Palace the lead. Wolves came back as Strand Larsen once again showed his poaching skills to tap in the equaliser. Guedes then assisted Gomes to put the Wolves ahead only 5 minutes after they equalised. However, they failed to defend a corner as Guehi headed in to make it 2-2. Both teams shared the points at the Molineux.
Facts:
- Wolverhampton Wanderers have a fantastic Premier League record against Southampton. The Old Gold go into this game against Southampton having won 5 straight games on the bounce. Historically for Wolverhampton Wanderers, this is their longest winning streak against any opponent in the Premier League.
- Southampton met Wolverhampton Wanderers for the first time in the Premier League way back in 2002, in which they ended up winning by keeping a clean sheet. However, since then they have always struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their 11 games since then.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers are still looking for that elusive first win of the season in the Premier League. Gary O’Neil’s team is now 10 games without a win with 3 draws and 7 losses to their name. This is now officially Wolves’ second worst start to a league season, as their worst one came in the 1983/84 season, where they failed to register a win in any of their first 14 games.
- Southampton, with their first win of the season, eased a lot of pressure off Russell Martin's shoulders. The Saints before this win had a horror record in the Premier League as they failed to win any of their last 22 games. Southampton surprisingly also kept a clean sheet in this game, which ended a 21-game run of conceding.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Chance of Winning
The head-to-head record between these two teams does favour Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the gap between the two being very one-sided. In the last 14 encounters between these two sides in all competitions, Southampton has won 2; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 10 games.
Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last game were good when it came to their attack; however, they struggled defensively. Both their goals were conceded through dead ball situations as Palace’s defenders took advantage of them. Luckily for Wolves, Southampton have been the worst attack in the Premier League period. Their defence should have more in them to keep out Russell Martin’s men.
Southampton did indeed get their first win of the season; however, now the challenge will be to be more consistent. The Saints need to rack up wins, especially away from home, if they want to stay up in the Premier League. Winning against teams like Wolves who are in and around them would aid their survival hopes, as such games are labelled as 6 pointers. Southampton in their last few years in the Premier League have never provided stability; hence, we do not see how they win on Saturday at the Molineux. The Wolves have a better chance of winning come Saturday.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips
Most of the oddsmakers and betting websites are easily backing Wolverhampton Wanderers to finally get their first win of the season over Southampton at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Southampton go as minor second favourites due to Wolves’ better performance at home in their last game. Southampton’s win in their last game against Everton has still not swayed the heads of the bookies. Southampton still go into this game as underdogs due to their poor away record.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a horrible start to their campaign, especially when it comes to their home form. At the Molineux, where they were so successful last season, but this campaign has been another story altogether. The Wolves have lost 4 of their first 5 games at home. The fixture list has not been kind to them as they have already faced the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Manchester City, who all sit in the top 6 of the Premier League. In their most recent home game, they drew to Crystal Palace, which hopefully for their manager is a sign of better things to come.
Southampton should go into this game with a massive bounce as they finally got their first win of the season. The Saints before this were in a pretty similar place to the Wolves, with a lot of inconsistent performances that led to losses. Southampton’s away record, however, is similar yet slightly worse off than Wolves’ home record. Russell Martin’s men have 5 losses from 5 away games. They go into this game against Wolves with some massive issues when it comes to playing away from home.
Based on the numbers above, these are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Wolverhampton Wanderers to win this game by a very fine margin come Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. Our call is for Wolverhampton Wanderers to get 2 or more goals considering Southampton have conceded 2.20 goals whilst playing on the road. We do, however, expect both teams to find the back of the net, as Southampton have a decent scoring record away from home. The Saints have scored in 3 of their last 5 away games this season. The Wolves, on the other hand, have also not kept a clean sheet in any of their home games this season. We do expect this game to be a high-scoring encounter. The Wolves have seen 2.5 or more goals scored in each of their 5 home games this season. 3 of Southampton’s 5 away games have seen both teams score a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals. Hence, based on these numbers, we do expect to see the same number at the Molineux stadium. Therefore, our prediction is for both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton to score 2.5 or more goals on Saturday.
In this game, we will back Strand Larsen to score as he goes into this game with some momentum. The Norwegian was on target in his last game against Crystal Palace and is playing higher than that of Matheus Cunha. Wolves adopt a 2 striker formula in which one is advanced and another is slightly withdrawn. At the moment, Cunha is playing slightly off Strand Larsen, keeping the latter closer to goal. Hence we see Strand Larsen exploiting the Southampton defence on Saturday.
Matthew Cunha, however, is a monster when it comes to testing the opposition goalkeepers. The Brazilian striker this season has scored 4 goals already, but his shots-to-goal ratio is much higher. Cunha this season in the Premier League averages 2.9 shots per game. This is the highest tally amongst any player in both of the squads. We do see Wolves doing most of the attacking in this game; hence, we back Cunha to let fly and add to his goal tally. Cunha to have 2 or more shots in this game is our call.
We back Joao Gomes to make 3 or more tackles in this game on Saturday. The midfielder plays a role that is more box-to-box, and hence he does end up with a lot of tackles. Gomes averages 3.5 tackles per game already in the Premier League. Hence, as per the closest average, we expect Gomes to make 2 or more tackles in this game.
Final prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat Southampton.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List
Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King
Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima
Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Luke Cundle, Jean Bellegarde
Attackers: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Tawanda Chirewa, Goncalo Guedes, Enso Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Nathan Fraser.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Toti Gomes
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait-Nouri
|
Defender
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Jean Bellegarde
|
Midfielder
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Attacker
|
Jorgen Strand Larsen
|
Attacker
|
Hwang Hee-chan
|
Attacker
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, L
Southampton Player List
Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu, Aaron Ramsdale
Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek
Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling, Matheus Fernandes
Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.
Southampton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Yukinari Sugawara
|
Defender
|
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|
Defender
|
Jan Bedranek
|
Defender
|
Ryan Manning
|
Defender
|
Kyle Walker-Peters
|
Defender
|
Flynn Downes
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Aribo
|
Midfielder
|
Tyler Dibling
|
Attacker
|
Matheus Fernandes
|
Attacker
|
Cameron Archer
|
Attacker
Southampton Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, L
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Head-To-Head
Matches Played:74
Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:28
Southampton wins:28
Matches are drawn:18
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Betting Odds
Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.96.
Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.75.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.88.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Their performance against Crystal Palace had many positives; hence, we back them to win against Southampton on Saturday. The Saints did indeed win their first game in the Premier League, but that was a home game. Their away performances have been consistently bad, as they have lost every game on the road. Based on this, we do back Wolves to finally get their first win of the season against Southampton. Our score prediction for this game is a 3-1 for the Old Gold at the Molineux on Saturday.
Parimatch