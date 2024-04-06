WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction WWFC 57 % Chance of Winning WHU 43 % Bet Now! Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to welcome West Ham United to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. Wolves are still sitting in 10th position in the Premier League at the time of writing this with 42 points from 30 games. They could be replaced by Chelsea if the Blues beat Manchester United on Friday. Wolves also have a fair shout of playing European football if they can go on a run. They are just 3 points behind that Conference League spot as the difference between all teams above them is very fine. A loss in this game would see them slip up as the margins are so tight. West Ham is in a similar situation, they are 3 points ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers however they have played a game more. If they lose this game to Wolves then they will be level on points with them. If Wolves win the game in hand, they will go over them. Hence this becomes a very crucial tie for both teams’ hopes to get a European spot and also finish in the top half of the league. Gary O’Neil has done a fantastic job for Wolves after the turmoil they were in last season. Moyes on the other hand will want West Ham to continue to remain in Europe even next season. Wolves in their last game travelled to Turf Moor to face off against Burnley. They did get off to a bad start as Bruun Larsen opened the scoring for the hosts. Wolves started the game in a lethargic fashion. Wolves hit back through their wing back in Ait-Nouri who did very well to head in Sarabia’s cross from a set piece. Ait-Nouri in the second half could have scored again but Muric was there to deny him once again. Jose Sa made some good saves to get the Wolves a point in this game. West Ham United on the other hand welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium. West Ham were sleeping early on in the game as Brennan Johnson scored from a swift move to give Spurs the lead. West Ham came back through a set piece as Kurt Zouma did very well to head in from a corner. Antonio had the best chance for West Ham to get them in the lead but he hit his shot straight at Vicario when he was put through. Both teams had to settle for a draw in the end.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent competitive record between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United is very tight with the team from London having a marginal edge. In the last 16 matchups between these two teams in all competitions, Wolverhampton Wanderers has won 7 times, 1 game ended in a draw with West Ham United winning 8 times.

Wolves in their last game against Burnley did not look up to the mark. Kompany’s men were easily the better side tactically in that game. In the second half especially Wolves dropped off. At home, however, they have dominated games better. Wolves will need to take the ascendency in this game. West Ham like playing without the ball so it will be important that Wolves also do better in possession.

West Ham United in this game will need to correct all the wrongs that they have done in their last couple of games. David Moyes will need to set up better defensively as teams have easily managed to breach them lately. Attacking wise they have been really good but defensively sometimes they do look like a team that could throw away a big lead as well. They have always been a team that has been inconsistent away hence their chance of winning this game is slightly lower.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, the odds between the Hammers and Wolves are extremely close with Wolverhampton Wanderers having a slight advantage over the visitors due to their home record and the latter’s away form. The form of the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in comparison to West Ham’s inconsistencies gives them the upper hand. Wolverhampton Wanderers have been reasonably good at the Molineux this season winning 46% of their games in the Premier League. Even without the likes of Cunha and Hwang, their scoring ability has not taken a massive hit. Wolves have scored an average of 1.57 goals per game. They have also failed to score in just 1 of their last 5 games going into this.

For West Ham United, their away form has been way below average. The Hammers have a 40%-win ratio away from the London Stadium this season. Their goal stats are more than decent as they average 1.60 goals on average from an expected goal ratio of 1.13. West Ham goes into this having failed to score in 2 of their last 5 away games.

With the above numbers taken into consideration, we expect both Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United to score at least a goal in this game with both teams having their fair share of defensive liabilities.

David Moyes’ team have conceded 2.13 goals on average on their travels this season. The Hammers have kept a clean sheet in just 7% of their games this season. With Wolves scoring in 93% of their home games we do expect them to bypass West Ham’s defence. Likewise, for the Wolves, they have conceded 1.5 goals on average keeping a clean sheet in just 21% of their home games. Hence, we can see this game having quite a few goals. West Ham edge Wolves by 8% this season when it comes to scoring first in games. The difference between the two sides is not much. We can see Wolves starting this game on a quick note and piling pressure on West Ham. Hence we back Wolves to get the opener in this game.

In terms of scoring Wolves, we back Pablo Sarabia to get a goal in this game. The Spaniard has been their most important player after Cunha and Hwang got injured. Sarabia has also had a very good record when he plays at home for his team. Sarabia has scored 3 goals and assisted 4 in each of his last 10 home games. Backing Sarabia for an anytime goal or an anytime assist should be a great punt going into this.

For West Ham United, it is Jarrod Bowen that continues to shine and he has our backing to go in as favourite to score. Jarrod Bowen has a goal contribution in 12 of his last 14 games away from home in West Ham colours. Bowen loves playing an away game. He has 8 goals and 4 assists in those games. Bowen also to be an anytime goal scorer is our pick in this game.

Final Prediction:Wolverhampton Wanderers to beat West Ham United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Totti Gomes Defender Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Tommy Doyle Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, L, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michael Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:72

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:24

West Ham United wins:34

Matches are drawn:14

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.