Wolves and AFC Bournemouth are going one on one in the prestigious English Premier League. It will be a delight to watch since both of the clubs will fight for their dignity. The match is going to be played on Saturday, 18th of February at 2:00 am IST. The game is to be played at the Molineux stadium which is home to the Wolves.

As the table stands Wolves have 6 wins, 5 draws and 11 losses in the 22 matchdays played. They are at the 15th spot in the table with 23 points. The last five matches for the Wolves were somewhat inspirational. In the last five matches, they won 3, drew and lost once. They are only one point away from the 14th spot which is annexed by Nottingham Forest. They are 28 points away from the league leaders Manchester City. The club despite having great players is facing the wrath of the English Premier League. The match between these two teams will be a nail-biting one because both of them will give everything on the pitch to restore the lost dignity.

As of now, AFC Bournemouth is battling relegation to the Championship from English Premier League. Out of the 22 games played they have won only four, drew six times and lost twelve times. They are in the 19th spot with just 18 points. The last 5 matchdays were disheartening for AFC Bournemouth fans as they had to witness no joy of winning but sorrow of three losses and two draws. They need to overtake Everton and Leeds to get a sigh of relief from relegation. The last time they played in the English Premier League was in the 2019-20 season, after that they just faced a backlash of relegation only.

Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Wolves and AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League for the 2022-23 season.