Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth Match Prediction
WWFC
70%
Chance of Winning
AFCB
30%
England
Molineux Stadium
As the table stands Wolves have 6 wins, 5 draws and 11 losses in the 22 matchdays played. They are at the 15th spot in the table with 23 points. The last five matches for the Wolves were somewhat inspirational. In the last five matches, they won 3, drew and lost once. They are only one point away from the 14th spot which is annexed by Nottingham Forest. They are 28 points away from the league leaders Manchester City. The club despite having great players is facing the wrath of the English Premier League. The match between these two teams will be a nail-biting one because both of them will give everything on the pitch to restore the lost dignity.
As of now, AFC Bournemouth is battling relegation to the Championship from English Premier League. Out of the 22 games played they have won only four, drew six times and lost twelve times. They are in the 19th spot with just 18 points. The last 5 matchdays were disheartening for AFC Bournemouth fans as they had to witness no joy of winning but sorrow of three losses and two draws. They need to overtake Everton and Leeds to get a sigh of relief from relegation. The last time they played in the English Premier League was in the 2019-20 season, after that they just faced a backlash of relegation only.
Here is our analysis and predictions for the upcoming match between Wolves and AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League for the 2022-23 season.
Facts
- Wolves. In the 22 matches, Wolves have played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 17 goals in those 22 matches with an average of 0.7 goals scored per match. They have conceded more than what they have scored which is 31 goals in 22 matches which is not an excellent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.4 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 14 goals in the league as of now. The top-tier race is kind of out of their sight but the team with these good players will strive to finish at least at the fifth spot to participate in the Europa League.
- AFC Bournemouth. In the 22 matches, AFC Bournemouth has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 12 goals in those 22 matches with an average of 0.5 goals scored per match. They have also conceded more than what they have scored which is 44 goals in 22 matches which is a stat to be frowned upon. Their goals conceded average is 2 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 24 goals in the league as of now. The team is struggling to make it past the relegation zone but if they keep pushing hard they can make it out of the relegation zone.
Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth chances of winning
Since both teams are struggling to restore their lost dignity, the match will be quite fierce. The fixture will be a delight to the football fans as the two of the great teams of England will take on each other. Last campaign Wolves FC finished in the 10th spot with 51 points. Wolves FC is led by a wonderful coach Julien Lopetegui who has achieved some remarkable feats like UFC Super Cup runner twice once with Real Madrid and once with Sevilla and being a Europa League winner with Sevilla. While AFC Bournemouth is led by Garu O’Neil who was appointed the manager recently in November 2022. Wolves' style of play is that they use One- and two-touch possessions throughout their game, depending on their midfielders and their Centre Backs to open up attacking. Wolves have a better chance of winning because of the quality players and managers they have got. Wolves are most probable to win this English Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth with an 80/20 chance of winning.
Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League predictions and betting tips 2023
We predicted Wolves to win on the 23rd matchday against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. The scoreline we predicted in 2-0 in the favour of the hosts.
Final Prediction-Wolves to win this match against Afc Bournemouth
Wolves Vs AFC Bournemouth Match Toss Prediction
We predict that AFC Bournemouth will win the match toss against the Wolves in the English Premier League Fixture on Saturday
Wolves Player List
Wolves Squad-
Jose Sa, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nathan Collins, Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matija Sarkic, Yerson Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Sasa Kalajdzic, Jonny, Chiquinho, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Connor Ronan, Matheus Nunes, Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa, Adama Traore, Jackson Smith, Hugo Bueno, Chem Campbell
Predicted Starting 11-
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jose Sa
|
Keeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Maximilian Kilman
|
Defender
|
Rayan Ait- Nouri
|
Defender
|
Ruben Neves
|
Midflelder
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midflelder
|
Joao Moutinho
|
Midflelder
|
Matheus Nunes
|
Forward
|
Pablo Sarabia
|
Forward
|
Adama Traore
|
Forward
Wolves Team Form- W,W,L,D,W
AFC Bournemouth Player List
Mark Travers, Neto, Cameron Plain, Darren Randolph, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemoura, Rayn Federicks, Marco Sensi, Ben Greenwood, Jack Stephens, Matias Vina, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Kinsey Wellings, Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas, Philip Biling, Joe Rothwell. Marcus Travenier, Jack Wadham, Ferdinand Okoh, Daniel- Adu- Adjei, Hamed Traore, Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore, Jaidon Antony, Dominic Sadi, Michael Da Costa Gonzalez, Dango Outorra, Euan Pollock, Antonie Semeneo
Predicted Lineup-
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Neto
|
Keeper
|
Adam Smith
|
Defender
|
Jack Stephens
|
Defender
|
Marcos Sensei
|
Defender
|
Jordan Zemura
|
Defender
|
Lewis Cook
|
Midflelder
|
Jefferson Lerma
|
Midflelder
|
Philip Billing
|
Midflelder
|
Hamed Traore
|
Forward
|
Jaidon Anthony
|
Forward
|
Dominic Solanke
|
Forward
AFC Bournemouth Team Form- D, L, D, L, L
Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth Head to head
Matches Played- 7
Wolves Won- 2
AFC Bournemouth Won- 3
Draw- 2
Wolves Vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds
The odds are in favour of Wolves to win the match are 1.69 and for AFC Bournemouth to win is 5.50 and for the match to draw is 3.80. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Wolves
In addition to the quality players and manager Julien Lopetegui who has got some serious skills in winning, the match is in Molineux Stadium which serves as home to Wolves. The Home ground, home fans and the aura of the stadium will make it tough for AFC Bournemouth. Both the teams will be fighting and striving for the best result in their favour, but with top players in midfield and attack will run riots. The big names include Ruben Neves, Pablo Sarabia,` Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez.
Our Final Prediction- It tough Match but slightly Inclined in the favour of Wolves since the startBet Now!