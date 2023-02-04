Wolves vs Liverpool Prediction for the match
WWFC
30%
Chance of Winning
LIV
70%
England
Molineux
Wolves are currently placed in the 17th position on the Premier League points table. They have the same points as 18th-placed Bournemouth but are ahead based on Goal difference. They have only 17 points from 20 games and are on the verge of being relegated. It will take a valiant effort from their side to remove their chances of being relegated from the Premier League. They have a chance to stay in the league if they perform well in the rest of their matches as they are only a point behind the 14th, 15th, and 16th-placed teams on the points table.
Liverpool has not been even close to their best in the Premier League so far. They are easily one of the top-5 teams in the league but are in the 9th position currently on the points table. They have performed poorly this season and hence have lost some of the crucial matches. They have 29 points from 19 matches in the league so far. They have a chance of being again in the top-5 teams if they play really good football starting from this match itself.
Facts
- The Wolves team has lost 11 out of their 20 matches played till now in this season of the Premier League. They have 4 wins and 5 draw matches to their name along with those 11 losses.
- Liverpool on the other hand has lost 6 out of the 19 matches played this season. They have won 8 and drawn 5 out of those 19 matches. They have a positive Goal difference of 9 goals and 29 points.
Statistics on Wolves vs Liverpool
Wolves
The defence of this team has been really poor this season as they have conceded 30 goals in just 20 matches. The defence is seen as clueless on the ground more often than not. Their strikers have also not been able to score many goals but the defence needs to do better if they are to win this match against Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium.
Liverpool
Liverpool has disappointed their fans a lot this season with their poor performance. Though they have a positive goal difference, they have conceded a lot more goals than what is expected from them. They have also had some concerns with their squad but that cannot be used as an excuse for the poor performance.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Liverpool
Considering the experience, skillsets, position on the points table, and many other factors we would like to predict Liverpool to take this clash against the Wolves team which is going to be played at the Molineux Stadium on 4th February 2023.Bet Now!