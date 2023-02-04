Relegation-threatened Wolves are going to take on the dangerous Liverpool team at the Molineux Stadium, which is the home ground for the Wolves team. This will be the first match for both of these teams in February and they both would want to start the month on a high note.

Wolves are currently placed in the 17th position on the Premier League points table. They have the same points as 18th-placed Bournemouth but are ahead based on Goal difference. They have only 17 points from 20 games and are on the verge of being relegated. It will take a valiant effort from their side to remove their chances of being relegated from the Premier League. They have a chance to stay in the league if they perform well in the rest of their matches as they are only a point behind the 14th, 15th, and 16th-placed teams on the points table.

Liverpool has not been even close to their best in the Premier League so far. They are easily one of the top-5 teams in the league but are in the 9th position currently on the points table. They have performed poorly this season and hence have lost some of the crucial matches. They have 29 points from 19 matches in the league so far. They have a chance of being again in the top-5 teams if they play really good football starting from this match itself.