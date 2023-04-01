WWFC (Wolves) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
NFFC
41%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
59%
England
The City Park Stadium
In the 28 matches played by the Wolves club in this season of the Premier League, they have won 7, drawn 6, and lost 15 matches. They are currently in the 13th position in the points table with 27 points to their name. They are in desperate need of sorting their defence department and play focusing more on the midfield to finish this Premier League season on a high. They don’t have any chances of featuring even in the Europa League but have the chance to gain some momentum before the season ends. They have a few comparatively easier matches to come and can still provide some happiness to their fans.
In the 27 matches played by the Nottingham Forest club in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have won 6, drawn 8, and lost 13 matches. They are currently placed at the 16th spot in the points table with 26 points to their name. Nottingham Forest needs to focus more on playing attacking football and scoring more goals rather than conceding. The home team in the upcoming match has also lost the chance to qualify for even the Europa League but can still turn it around and finish in the top 10 in the league points table. Having disappointed their fans a lot this season, they can still bring smiles to their faces by winning a few matches on the trot.
Here is our analysis, betting tips, and predictions for the upcoming match between Wolves and Nottingham Forest in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League.
Facts
- Wolves. In the 28 matches played by the Wolves club in this season of the Premier League, they have won 7, drawn 6, and lost 15 matches. They are currently in the 13th position in the points table with 27 points to their name. They have scored a total of 22 goals in their 28 matches with an average of 0.78 goals scored per match. They have conceded goals at an average of 1.46 goals per match conceding 41 goals in total in 28 matches. They have a negative goal difference of 19 right now in the league which is very difficult to cover this season. They would want to play a good brand of football and finish the season on a high note with some confidence for the next season.
- Nottingham Forest. In the 27 matches played by the Nottingham Forest club in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have won 6, drawn 8, and lost 13 matches. They are currently placed at the 16th spot in the points table with 26 points to their name. They have scored a total of 22 goals in their 27 matches with an average of 0.81 goals scored per match. They have conceded goals at an average of 1.81 goals per match conceding a total of 49 goals in just 27 matches. They have a negative goal difference of 27 in the league this time around. They need their defence to come to the shore and save them from being relegated. Their strikers need to play more attacking football so that they can score more goals and put pressure on the opposition.
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
Both these teams have disappointed their fans a lot in this season of the Premier League. They have played very poor football and have not been up to the mark. Wolves and Nottingham Forest, both the clubs have made defensive blunders in all their matches and have failed to score goals in their matches. These two teams have almost equal points in the Premier League 2022-23 points table and have equal squad strength.
The better team between these two will dominate the match on Saturday and we predict the Wolves club to be that team. They are expected to score more goals than Nottingham Forest on Saturday and take three points home. With a 70/30 chance of winning, the Wolves are the favourites to win the match on Saturday against Nottingham Forest.
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
We predict the Wolves club to come out on top in their fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Wolves are a better team than Nottingham Forest and also lead them in the head-to-head between both these teams. The scoreline is expected to be 3-1 in favour of the Wolves as we predict them to win the match by a margin of 2 goals.
Final Prediction– Wolves are predicted to win this forthcoming fixture against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Match Toss Prediction
We predict the Wolves club to win the toss against Nottingham Forest in the upcoming match on Saturday. Toss is an important factor in a football game as it lets the winning team decide whether they want to choose a side of their own or whether they want to kickstart the match.
Wolves Player List
Wolves Squad – Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, J Castro, Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Nathan Collins, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia, Toti Gomes, Daniel Bentley, Matheus Nunes, Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa, Adama Traore.
Wolves Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nelson Semedo
|
Defender
|
Craig Dawson
|
Defender
|
Max Kilman
|
Defender
|
J Castro
|
Defender
|
Ruben Neves
|
Midfielder
|
Mario Lemina
|
Midfielder
|
Joao Gomes
|
Midfielder
|
Pedro Neto
|
Forward
|
Raul Jimenez
|
Forward
|
Daniel Podence
|
Forward
Wolves Team Form (Last 5 matches) – L, L, W, L, D.
Nottingham Forest Player List
Nottingham Forest Squad – Keylor Navas, Serge Aurier, Felipe, Moussa Niakhate, Renan Lodi, Ryan Yates, Jonjo Shelvey, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White, E Dennis, Andre Ayew, Joe Worrall, Neco Williams, Jack Colback, Wayne Hennessey, Harry Toffolo, Sam Surridge, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa.
Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Keylor Navas
|
Goalkeeper
|
Serge Aurier
|
Defender
|
Felipe
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Renan Lodi
|
Defender
|
Ryan Yates
|
Midfielder
|
Jonjo Shelvey
|
Midfielder
|
Brennan Johnson
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
E Dennis
|
Midfielder
|
Andre Ayew
|
Forward
Nottingham Forest Team Form (Last 5 Matches) – L, L, D, L, D
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head
Matches Played – 17
Wolves Won – 9
Nottingham Forest Won – 5
Draw – 3
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Wolves winning the match are 2.4 whereas the odds in favour of Nottingham Forest winning the match are 1.81 and the odds of the match ending in a draw are 2.23. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Wolves
A nail-biting clash is expected to come the way of all football fans around the world when Wolves come up against Nottingham Forest at the City Park Stadium in Nottinghamshire, England. We feel that the Wolves have a better chance of winning this match seeing the current form of players and the position in the points table. Wolves have also been dominating Nottingham Forest in the past and the same is expected this time around. Nottingham Forest will give a tough fight to their opponents but the former is expected to dominate the proceedings in the match.
Our Final Prediction– Wolves to win this high-voltage clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.Bet Now!