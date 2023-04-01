The City Park Stadium in Nottinghamshire, England is going to host a very important clash on Saturday 1st April from 7:30 pm IST between Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The match is very important from the perspective of both teams as they are in a very difficult position in the points table. Both teams have a difference of only a single point between them in the points table but are three positions apart. We are expecting a nail-biting clash between these teams on Saturday as the league is in a very crunch situation now and it is a do-or-die situation for all of the teams.

In the 28 matches played by the Wolves club in this season of the Premier League, they have won 7, drawn 6, and lost 15 matches. They are currently in the 13th position in the points table with 27 points to their name. They are in desperate need of sorting their defence department and play focusing more on the midfield to finish this Premier League season on a high. They don’t have any chances of featuring even in the Europa League but have the chance to gain some momentum before the season ends. They have a few comparatively easier matches to come and can still provide some happiness to their fans.

In the 27 matches played by the Nottingham Forest club in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have won 6, drawn 8, and lost 13 matches. They are currently placed at the 16th spot in the points table with 26 points to their name. Nottingham Forest needs to focus more on playing attacking football and scoring more goals rather than conceding. The home team in the upcoming match has also lost the chance to qualify for even the Europa League but can still turn it around and finish in the top 10 in the league points table. Having disappointed their fans a lot this season, they can still bring smiles to their faces by winning a few matches on the trot.

Here is our analysis, betting tips, and predictions for the upcoming match between Wolves and Nottingham Forest in the 2022-23 season of the Premier League.