Fulham vs Chelsea Match Prediction FUL 45 % Chance of Winning CHE 55 % Bet Now! Fulham are all set to host Chelsea at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Tuesday. Chelsea currently sits in 14th place and Fulham have 3 points more than them and sits in 11th place. Fulham in their last game in the Premier League travelled to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. The Cottagers started the game positively as their left-back broke forward and found Andreas Periera in the middle. The Brazilian’s effort was saved by Johnstone. Fulham were all over Palace in the starting 15 minutes of the game as Willian cut in onto his favourite right foot from the wing to unleash a curling attempt that just missed the goal. The best chance of the half fell to Mexican striker Raul Jimenez who was through on goal after being fed brilliantly by Harrison Reed. Jimenez’s attempt was once again saved by Johnstone. The Cottagers finished the first half as the much better side. Palace claimed that Harrison Reed’s challenge was worthy of a penalty in the 57th minute but the referee wasn’t convinced much to the relief of the visiting fans. The Cottagers should have taken the lead this time through Andreas Pereira. The attacking midfielder was staring at an open goal but he could not reach to convert Jimenez’s cross. Palace keeper Johnstone was fantastic again as he once again made a fine stop to deny Fulham the probable winning goal towards the end of the game. In the end, Fulham failed to make the most of their chances and left Selhurst Park with just a point. Midweek in the Carabao Cup, Fulham beat Norwich City 2-1 with goals from Alex Iwobi and Carlos Vinicius. Chelsea welcomed Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge in their last match in the Premier League. Villa started the game on the stronger foot with Chelsea’s first real chance coming only in the 24th minute. Mudryk released striker Jackson on the left and saw him on one with the keeper. Martinez however made a sharp save to deny Chelsea the lead. 11 minutes later Chelsea had another chance to take the lead but Enzo’s attempt was rushed and went wide of the target. Villa should have taken the lead in the 39th minute but Chelsea keeper Sanchez did well to keep the game level after denying Zaniolo. Axel Disasi had to cut his celebration shot after heading in Gusto’s cross due to being flagged offside. Martinez was called into action again just after half-time this time denying Sterling one on one. Chelsea was dealt with a gut punch as Malo Gusto was given his marching orders after being shown a straight red card for a studs-up tackle on Digne’s ankle. Ollie Watkins finally broke Chelsea’s resolve by taking on the defence and fizzing in a strong shot past Sanchez in goal. Chilwell had an attempt to equalise after coming on but his shot was hot straight at Martinez. Unai Emery’s men held on to inflict Chelsea with their 3rd defeat of the season. Midweek in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion by a solitary goal from Nicolas Jackson.

Fulham vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Chelsea has a superior record against Fulham when it comes to their head-to-head clashes in recent memory. In the last 22 games between these two London rivals, Chelsea has tasted victory on 13 occasions; 8 games have ended in a draw with Fulham winning just once. That one victory came against Chelsea last season at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have the team to punish Chelsea. De Cordova-Reid has started the season very well with Willian and Andreas Periera growing in confidence. Something that is pulling Fulham back is their no 9. Raul Jimenez has not made the best impact since he arrived from Wolves.

We make a case for Jimenez to be dropped and Vinicius to start as the Brazilian has a much better record than the Mexican upfront for the Cottagers. If Fulham can use their home support as a strength and start pegging Chelsea back early on then it could be trouble for Pochettino. Fulham have the personnel but it is yet to click in terms of scoring for them.

Chelsea on the other hand just cannot beat opposition goalkeepers. They were however more assured in front of goal against Brighton. Jackson who scored against Brighton is suspended for this game and will be a big miss for the Blues. Chelsea however did not play second fiddle to Brighton going toe to toe with them.

Chelsea and Fulham are both so similar in many ways which makes this one hard to call. We however give the edge to Chelsea when it comes to the chance of winning.

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Fulham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Chelsea goes into this game as marginal favourites to win against Fulham on Sunday. Both these teams are not for their attacking threat so expect to see a very low-scoring game at Craven Cottage. Fulham have scored only 5 goals in their last 6 Premier League games averaging 0.83 goals a game. Chelsea on the other hand also have the same goals from 6 games. We expect the winner to not win this game by more than 2 goals. We also expect this game to not produce more than 3 goals for both teams combined. Chances of clean sheets for both teams are there but we doubt it would happen. We expect Chelsea to have more of the ball with Fulham being a team that likes to sit back and play on the counter-attack. We also feel that Chelsea will better Fulham in terms of shots in this game.

Raheem Sterling will be the one to watch out for Chelsea in terms of attacking returns. Nicolas Jackson who scored against Brighton in the Carabao Cup will be suspended due to his accumulation of 5 yellow cards. Sterling will be expected to be the focal point of Chelsea’s attack. The Blues have not scored many goals off late but whenever they have scored then Sterling has been among the mix in most cases. Sterling has already scored 2 goals this season in the Premier League but his away record in a blue shirt is not good as he has scored only 2 goals since the start of last season. Sterling though is the best asset to bank on for Chelsea.

Raul Jimenez playing centrally from the start makes him the obvious choice to back when it comes to scoring a goal for Fulham. But we will go a little left field and back Carlos Vinicius to score a goal anytime in the tie against Chelsea. Vinicius has scored a goal in each of his last 2 appearances in all competitions. The Brazilian striker also scored the winner against Chelsea in this same fixture last season. We back Vinicius to be the favourite to score for Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Fulham.

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Timothy Castagne Defender Tim Ream Defender Issa Diop Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Harrison Reed Midfielder Andrea Pereira Midfielder Willian Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, D, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Axel Disasi Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Cole Palmer Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Armando Broja Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, L, W, L

Fulham vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:89

Fulham wins:12

Chelsea wins:50

Matches are drawn:27

Fulham vs Chelsea Betting Odds

The odds of Fulham winning are set at 3.90. Chelsea are the marginal odds-on favourites to win with their odds being set at 3.00. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.60. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change