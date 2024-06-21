Netherlands vs France Match Prediction NEDR 40 % Chance of Winning FRAN 60 % Bet Now! The Netherlands are all set to take on France in the second round of group D games at the Euros in the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Both teams, by winning their respective first games, find themselves in a good spot for qualification. In their first game, the Netherlands came face-to-face with Poland, and things got off on the wrong foot for them as they conceded within the first 16 minutes. A lapse in concentration from the Dutch midfield saw Zielinski’s cross headed in by Buksa. The Netherlands immediately struck back with Gakpo, as his shot took a massive deflection, leaving the keeper stranded. After that, the Poles were defensively solid as the Netherlands failed to break them down. Verbruggen also had to make some good saves to deny Poland the lead. Ultimately, it was the substitute Wout Weghorst who made the difference, as he scored the winner in the 83rd minute to give the Oranje all three points. France, on the other hand, came face-to-face with a tougher opponent in Austria. Rangnick’s men were rock solid at the back as France failed to break them down. The breakthrough finally came with Mbappe’s driving run from the right channel. His cross or shot took a deflection off Wober and went into the net, giving France the lead. Mbappe had a couple of easy chances to extend France’s lead, but he could not keep his shots on target. Kolo Muani, towards the end, also had a good chance to double France’s lead, but it wasn’t to be. France finally held on and got their first three points on the board.

Netherlands vs France: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, France has been utterly dominant against the Dutch. In the last seven games played between these two nations, France has won six; no games have ended in a draw, with the Netherlands winning just once. Austria last beat Poland in a friendly in 1994. These two teams also faced off in the same group in 2023 qualifying. France ended up beating them thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe. Quilindschy Hartman scored the consolation for the Dutch on the night.

France missing Kylian Mbappe will be a big blow in this game. Mbappe’s run and cross made the difference in the first game, and France broke Austria’s resilience. Deschamps will now need to cope, at least for the next two games, until Mbappe returns for the knockout rounds. France has a raft of attackers in Kolo Muani, Kingsley Coman, and Barcola. The likes of Griezmann and Dembele will need to take added responsibility in this game.

The Netherlands have not done well against France in recent games, so seeing Mbappe missing is a big boost for them considering how well he always played. The Dutch will need to find a way to create more, as Poland has at times exposed them a lot, especially during the break. The French have clinical attackers on their side, and if the Netherlands presents opportunities, then they will be punished. Hence, with all things considered and also considering the past, we expect France to have a better chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Netherlands vs France: Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, France goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat the Netherlands on Saturday. Both nations have started off their Euro campaigns on a very good note, with wins in their first games. France generally would have been much more clear favourites; however, the loss of Mbappe to the nose injury has brought the Netherlands into the mix.

The Netherlands were decent in their first game against Poland and left it quite late to get the win thanks to a late goal from Weghorst. The Netherlands did indeed create a lot of half chances against Poland in their first game. However, their expected goal ratio in that game was not the highest. They had a 1.26 xG, in which they scored two goals on the night. The Netherlands in general have been good in terms of scoring against the smaller teams. The overall goal ratio in 2024 will be 2.6, but the Oranje do struggle against the big teams.

France, against Austria, had so many chances to extend their lead. Two of the best chances fell to Mbappe, but he put them wide. France, as per their standards, also did not create that much. They registered an xG of 1.77, for which they had their own goal to show. France is generally quite an attacking side, averaging 3 goals per game in 2024.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will have goals. Both will want to top the group, which will help them get an easier opponent in the knockouts. The abundance of quality on the pitch will make this an interesting watch.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. We do, however, expect France to keep a clean sheet in this game. France have kept two clean sheets against the Netherlands in their last five games. France’s defence looks very strong, and the Netherlands do seem to have trouble with their attack, as they did not trouble Poland that much.

In terms of goal scoring, we do expect that France will score two or more goals in this game. France has scored two or more goals against the Netherlands in four of their last five games. France to also win this game by two or more goals is our call here.

On a normal day, we would have backed Kylian Mbappe to be the favourite to score against the Netherlands, as he loves playing against them. Mbappe has scored six goals in his last five games against the Oranje. The Frenchman will, however, miss this game due to injury. In his absence, we will back Antoine Griezmann to be the favourite to score in this game. With Mbappe being injured, Griezmann will also be on penalties, which adds to his appeal.

For the Netherlands, we back Wout Weghorst to score in this game. His chances of scoring look good, as he has a very good substitute record. Weghorst has scored four goals in major competitions, including the Euros and the World Cup. Three of those four goals came when he was brought on as a substitute. It remains to be seen if Koeman starts with Weghorst or brings him on. Either way, his scoring record in games has been good enough to back him in this game.

Final prediction:France to beat the Netherlands.

Netherlands Player List

Goalkeepers:Justin Bijlow, Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders:Nathan Aké, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Matthijs de Ligt, Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij, Ian Maatsen

Midfielders:Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards:Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst, Joshua Zirkzee

Netherlands Playing XI

Player Role Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper Denzel Dumfries Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Nathan Ake Defender Matthijs de Ligt Defender Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder Joey Veerman Midfielder Jerdy Schouten Midfielder Xavi Simons Attacker Memphis Depay Attacker Cody Gakpo Attacker

Netherlands Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, W

France Player List

Goalkeepers:Alphonse Areola, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba

Defenders:Jonathan Clauss, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Ferland Mendy, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery, Youssouf Fofana

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Olivier Giroud

France Playing XI

Player ole Mike Maignan Goalkeeper Jules Kounde Defender Dayot Upamecano Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Theo Hernandez Defender N’Golo Kante Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Midfielder Ousmane Dembele Midfielder Antoine Griezmann Attacker Randal Kolo Muani Attacker Marcus Thuram Attacker

France Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, W, L

Netherlands vs France Head-To-Head

Matches Played:30

Netherlands wins:11

France wins:16

Matches are drawn:3

Netherlands vs France Betting Odds

Netherlands to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.46.

France to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.24.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.39.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.