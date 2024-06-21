Poland vs Austria Match Prediction POLN 39 % Chance of Winning AUSTR 61 % Bet Now! Poland is set to take on Austria in the second round of Group D games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. This is a must-win game for both Austria and Poland, considering what happened in the first round of games. Both teams lost their encounters to the Netherlands and France, respectively. The two favourites of this group now sit comfortably, with Austria and Poland needing to do battle for that third qualification spot. The scenario for Poland is slightly tougher, and a win for them is needed more as they do face France in the last group game. Austria also has to face the Netherlands, but in this case, the former has a higher chance of getting something than Poland beating France. Austria had a game plan against France in the opener but could not execute it to perfection. Ralf Rangnick’s men did not create any meaningful opportunities to trouble the French defence. They defended well but were lucky enough to not concede more, thanks to Mbappe. The goal they did concede was a tad unlucky, as Mbappe’s cross-shot deflected off Wober to go in. Austria, in the end, could not breach the French fortress. Poland, in their game against the Netherlands, got off to a perfect start as they took a shock lead in transition as Zielenski’s cross was brilliantly headed in by Buksa. Poland could not handle the Netherlands' quick onslaught, as Gakpo cut in and unleashed a shot that deflected into the net, leaving Szczesny stranded. Poland continued to do their best to keep the Netherlands out, but Weghorst scored the winner in the 83rd minute to break the hearts of the fans.

Poland vs Austria: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, Poland has a slight edge over Austria in recent games. In the last two games played between these two nations, Poland has won one game, and one game ended in a draw, with Austria winning none. Austria last beat Poland in a friendly in 1994. Their last meeting was in the 2019 Euro qualifiers, with the game ending 0-0 on the night.

Poland against the Netherlands had their game plan right. They sat back, playing without the ball, but when they had the chance to attack, they did. The Dutch had their keeper to thank for some good saves to deny Poland. The stakes in this game are different now. This is a must-win game, especially for Poland. They’ll want to be more clinical in front of the goal and take the chances that come their way.

Austria will also want to win this game, as this is their best shot at getting points on the board. Against France, they had no bite in their attack at all. Rangnick will demand more from the likes of Sabitzer and Baumgartner on the attacking front. We believe that this game will be close. All of the games recently fell into the lap of Poland, but those wins came when Rangnick was not Austria’s manager. The Austrian setup has been much better since then. Hence, we back them to win this game on Friday.

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Poland vs Austria: predictions and betting tips

According to the bookmakers, Austria goes into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat Poland on Friday. Both teams go into this game on the back of defeats, but Austria has the backing of the bookies due to their slightly better performance against a tougher opponent in France. Poland also pushed the Netherlands till the end, showing that these two teams are really close when it comes to picking the favourite.

Poland produced a good performance when it came to facing the Netherlands in the first game. They were nearly successful in their approach, but not having the ability to score more goals is costing them. Their goal output is a worry, and without Lewandowski, it gets worse. Poland did manage to break the deadlock and score a goal against the Netherlands; however, their overall goal tally remains low, with 1.7 goals per game in 2024.

It was pretty evident that Austria lacked the attacking talent to hurt their opponents. They did quite well in midfield and in defence, but in transition, they lacked the potential. That is something that has kept their goal-scoring stats down. Austria against the smaller teams is good, however, averaging 2.1 goals in 2024.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We believe that this game will be a very cagey affair. Both teams need to get win in this game for their qualification hopes; hence, we will see some goals in this game. The lack of quality in terms of the attack will make this a low-scoring win for Austria.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. We do expect both Poland and Austria to score in this game. Backing Austria to keep a clean sheet in this game is also not the worst of shouts. Poland without Lewandowski does not have that much of an attacking threat. Risk takers can help Austria keep a clean sheet.

We do not believe that this could be a game that has the potential to be end-to-end. Austria, however, has more technical players, especially in midfield. Against a team like France, Austria ended up having more possession. Hence, we back Rangnick’s team to have more of the ball against Poland. Austria to have more than 55% of the ball is our prediction in this game.

For Poland, we continue to back their previous games’ goal scorer, Adam Buksa. The attacker took his chance against the Netherlands in fine fashion and could once again be a big threat if Lewandowski is still unfit for this game. Buksa, if he scores against the Austrians, could become only the third player in Polish history behind Lato and Starmach to score in the first two games of the group stage. If Robert Lewandowski is indeed fit enough to start, then we can easily recommend that our readers back Poland’s top scorer.

Austria lacks a genuine out-and-out striker that is capable of scoring tons of goals. Arnautovic started the last game from the bench. Gregoritsch started in the last game but could not make a mark, so it remains to be seen if he does get another go. Baumgartner, however, had a much better game in midfield. He was also taking up some good scoring positions, so this is one to keep an eye out for. Marcel Sabitzer also has a good scoring record in games this year, especially for his club. So he is another outside shout to back.

Final prediction:Austria will beat Poland.

Poland Player List

Goalkeepers:Wojciech Szczęsny, Marcin Bulka, Łukasz Skorupski

Defenders:Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszyński, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Salamon, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Paweł Dawidowicz, Sebastian Walukiewicz

Midfielders:Przemysław Frankowski, Kamil Grośicki, Jakub Moder, Taras Romanczuk, Damian Szymanski, Nikola Załewski, Jakub Piotrowski, Bartosz Slisz, Sebastian Szymański, Kacper Urbański, Piotr Zieliński, Piotr Zielenski

Forwards:Adam Buksa, Robert Lewandowski, Krzysztof Piątek, Kamil Swiderski.

Poland Playing XI

Player Role Wojciech Szczęsny Goalkeeper Jan Bednarek Defender Paweł Dawidowicz Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Przemysław Frankowski Wingback Nikola Załewski Wingback Piotr Zielenski Midfielder Bartosz Slisz Midfielder Jakub Piotrowski Midfielder Kamil Swiderski Attacker Krzysztof Piątek Attacker

Poland Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, W

Austria Player List

Goalkeepers:Patrick Pentz, Heinz Lindner, Niklas Hedl.

Defenders:Stefan Posch, Max Wober, Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso, Phillipp Mwene, Flavius Daniliuc, Gernot Trauner, Leopold Querfeld.

Midfielders:Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Florian Kain, Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Alexander Prass, Matthias Seidl

Forwards:Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Andreas Weimann, Patrick Wimmer, Marco Grull, Maximilian Entrup.

Austria Playing XI

Player Role Patrick Pentz Goalkeeper Stefan Posch Defender Kevin Danso Defender Phillipp Mwene Defender Nicolas Seiwald Midfielder Florian Grillitsch Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner Midfielder Konrad Laimer Midfielder Marko Arnautovic Attacker Romano Schmid Attacker

Austria Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, W

Poland vs Austria Head-To-Head

Matches Played:8

Poland wins:6

Austria wins:3

Matches are drawn:2

Poland vs Austria Betting Odds

Poland to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.56.

Austria to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.19.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.41.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.