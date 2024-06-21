Slovakia vs Ukraine Match Prediction SLVK 35 % Chance of Winning UKR 65 % Bet Now! Slovakia and Ukraine are set to battle at Dusseldorf in the second round of the Euros group stage games. This is a must-win game for Ukraine, as they succumbed to a loss against Romania. Slovakia, on the other hand, did the job against Belgium by getting all three points. A win for Slovakia could even give them a big chance to top the group. They, however, need just a point from their remaining two games for a big shot at qualification. Things for Ukraine, however, are more difficult. They need to get at least a draw from this game, and even that may not be enough as they still have Belgium to play, who themselves are in limbo. Lunin was the biggest player to blame for Ukraine’s loss, as he made two crucial errors that both led to Romania scoring. The Ukrainians on the day just could not create enough to break down the mighty Romanians, and that is what eventually cost them the three points. Slovakia had just 39% possession in comparison to Belgium’s 61%, but their goal in the 7th minute ended up being the eventual matchwinner. Doku’s error saw Schranz pounce and score the only goal of the game. Martin Dubravka was brilliant in goal, denying the likes of Trossard, Bakayoko, and Onana the chance to keep his team in the lead. Slovakia were also fortunate on the day, with Belgium having three goals ruled out on the day.

Slovakia vs Ukraine: Chance of Winning

When it comes to the head-to-head record, no team has been able to dominate the other in outright terms. In the last 5 games played between these two nations, Slovakia has won 2 games; 1 game ended in a draw, with Ukraine winning on 2 occasions as well. Their last meeting in the UEFA Nations League saw Slovakia crush Ukraine. Goals from Rusnak, Kucka, Zrelak, and Robert Mak saw Slovakia score four goals on the day. Yevhen Konoplyanka was the solitary goal scorer for Ukraine on the day.

Ukraine has the individuals to do much better than they did against Romania. The morale in the squad should not be affected that much, as they actually had a pretty good game overall. Players like Dovbyk and Mudryk need to step up when it comes to creating and finishing off chances. They will also need to do well defensively, as massive errors from experienced players like Lunin need to stop.

Slovakia currently sit in the driver's seat, and they will want to build on that. They, however, cannot once again leave it to fate. Slovakia needs to do more in terms of its attacking output. Playing defensively against this Ukrainian team could be problematic, especially if the latter scores first. Based on everything we do, we expect Ukraine to have a better chance of winning.

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Slovakia vs Ukraine: predictions and betting tips

According to the bookmakers, Ukraine go into this game as slight odds-on favourites to beat Slovakia on Friday. Ukraine are minor odds favourites to win this game due to their having the better set of individuals. On another day, Ukraine would have been massive favourites to win this game, but their loss to Romania and Slovakia’s win against Belgium have made this a tighter affair in the eyes of the bookies.

Slovakia were highly efficient when it came to keeping Belgium out in their last game. Slovakia have always played a model against big teams in which they keep holding their defensive line. Hence, their goal output is not the highest in games. Slovakia scored just a solitary goal against Belgium, which is on par with their average goal-scoring tally of 1.8 goals in the last 2 years.

It was indeed surprising how Ukraine did not manage to open their account in the first game of the Euros against Romania. Ukraine is known for their formidable attack, which consists of players like Dovbyk and Mudryk, who play for some of the top clubs in Europe. They have averaged 1.5 goals per game in their last 2 years of playing football, which is much lower than they are capable of.

Based on these numbers and past fixtures taken into account, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We do not think this game will be a very high-scoring affair. We can see both teams tightening up their defences, especially Slovakia, which will want to get the point to seal its spot in the knockout stages. Ukraine will need to attack more, considering what is at stake for them.

In terms of goals, we expect both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals. We do expect both Ukraine and Slovakia to score in this game. Slovakia, even though they kept a clean sheet, were lucky not to concede against Belgium. Two goals were ruled out against Slovakia in their game against Belgium, which was a big stroke of luck.

We assume that this game has all the ingredients of a defence vs attack situation. Hence, we want Ukraine to have more of the ball in this game. The emphasis is on Ukraine taking the attack on Slovakia so we can see the former defending deep. Hence, we believe that Ukraine will have over 55% possession in this game. We also back the Ukrainians to get the first goal in this game.

For Ukraine, we back one of their biggest hit-and-miss players, Mykhailo Mudryk, to get something in this game. Mudryk actually did everything in the game against Romania except find the back of the net. Mudryk had some great stats to back him up, as he had 7 touches in Slovakia’s box, 2 shots inside the box, 3 successful dribbles, and 6 crosses attempted. The Chelsea winger ranked first in the game for all the above scenarios. With Ukraine bound to play more on the attacking front, we could see Mudryk flourish. We expect him to register a goal on an assist anytime in the game.

For Slovakia, we will back their matchwinner, Ivan Schranz, to keep his goal-scoring momentum going. Ivan Schranz could become only the second Slovakian player to score more than one goal in a major tournament behind Robert Vittek if he finds the net on Friday. The goal against Belgium was Schranz’s fourth goal in 23 caps for his nation.

Final Prediction:Ukraine to beat Slovakia

Slovakia Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Marek Rodak, Henrich Ravas

Defenders:Peter Pekarik, Milan Skriniar, Norbert Gyomber, David Hancko, Denis Vavro, Vernon De Marco, Adam Obert, Matus Kmet, Sebastian Kosa

Midfielders:Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda, Patrik Hrosovsky, Stanislav Lobotka, Matus Bero, Laszlo Benes

Forwards:Robert Bozenik, Lukas Haraslin, Tomas Suslov, Ivan Schranz, David Strelec, David Duris, Lubomir Tupta, Leo Sauer

Slovakia Playing XI

Player ole Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Peter Pekarik Defender Milan Skriniar Defender Denis Vavro Defender David Hancko Defender Juraj Kucka Midfielder Ondrej Duda Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka Midfielder Lukas Haraslin Attacker Robert Bozenik Attacker Ivan Schranz Attacker

Slovakia Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, L

Ukraine Player List

Goalkeepers:Andriy Lunin, Anatoliy Trubin, Heorhiy Bushchan

Defenders:Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Maksym Taloverov, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Svatok, Bohdan Mykhaylichenko

Midfielders:Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykhailo Mudryk, Viktor Tsyhankov, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Attackers:Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Vladyslav Vanat.

Ukraine Playing XI

Player Role Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper Yukhym Konoplia Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Mykola Matvienko Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko Defender Viktor Tsyhankov Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko Midfielder Taras Stepanenko Midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Heorhiy Sudakov Attacker Roman Yaremchuk Attacker

Ukraine Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W

Slovakia vs Ukraine Head-To-Head

Matches Played:8

Slovakia wins:2

Ukraine wins:3

Matches are drawn:3

Slovakia vs Ukraine Betting Odds

Slovakia to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.94.

Ukraine to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.18.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.43.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.