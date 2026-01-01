10CRIC Bonus Codes for India 2026
10CRIC
App:
10CRIC
10CRIC is currently among the leading bookmakers focusing on options for cricket events. You can also join 10CRIC by creating a new profile to learn how to find favorable betting markets with the bookie or play the 10CRIC casino. Create a 10CRIC profile to access the welcome bonus up to Rs. 10,000 increasing the first deposit by 100%.
Welcome bonus
100% up to INR 10,000
Promocode:
WELCOME10
10CRIC Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,000 Rs
The welcome offer with a deposit bonus may only be used for such services as sports, virtual sports or eSports betting. Furthermore, the promotion has below essential conditions to consider:
- Initial top-up starting from 350 Rs;
- Maximum available bonus amount reaching 10,000 Rs;
- No activation period before the first deposit and others.
In addition, the joining offer usually refers to current famous championships to highlight the bonus benefits concerning betting on related events.
How to Get 10CRIC Welcome Bonus?
The bookie's system recognizes only the correct activation algorithm for the promotion, removing the eligibility from the new bettors after inappropriate actions. Thus, the following instructions describe a proven way to claim the 10CRIC welcome bonus:
Register a 10CRIC Account
Create a new profile on the platform.Go to website
Verify Your Profile
Complete the verification procedure to confirm the account details.
Input Our Promo Code WELCOME10
Enter the bonus code in the payment window.
Deposit Funds into Your Wallet
Top up the balance.Get your bonus
To eliminate the risk of blocking, having only one account with the bookmaker is crucial for both the computer version and the mobile app.
How to Win Back the 10CRIC Welcome Bonus?
One needs to apply the promotional rupees from the 10CRIC sign up offer according to the wagering requirements to use the funds for casino play or withdraw the bonus. The rules to win back the promo money are as follows:
- Bonus is valid for 15 days from the activation date;
- An x15 promo rupees rollover with bets containing odds of at least 2.00;
- Automatic transfer of the money to the main wallet after completing the wagering and others.
Get an Exclusive WELCOME10 Promo Code from SportsCafe
If you apply WELCOME10 promotional code before your initial deposit, the platform will increase your starting bonus with additional benefits. The list of advantages includes the following boosters:
- Activate the welcome promotion increasing the first deposit by 100% with a bonus of up to 10,000 Rs;
- The maximum bonus amount is Rs 10,000, etc.
Nevertheless, it is essential to adhere to the size and sequence of characters or numbers in the 10CRIC promo code for automatic recognition by the system.
10CRIC Bonuses Terms and Conditions
When participating in any of the bookmaker's special offers, you must accept the terms and conditions of the bookie's promotional program. The fundamental provisions of the rules contain the following points:
- Customer adult age;
- No previously registered accounts;
- Profile with verification;
- Most bonuses are available only once;
- Promotions will not combine;
- Fraudulent bonuses use prohibition;
- Promo funds return for failure to meet wagering requirements and others.
At the same time, the company reserves the right to redact or modify the terms of existing promotions, increasing the bonus amount or other aspects.
Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at 10CRIC
Robust collaboration with the providers and constant monitoring of the Indian bettors' focus at every moment allows 10CRIC to generate relevant special offers. The bookmaker usually has different combo boosters, no deposit bonus, cashbacks and free spins or bets in 2026.
Weekly Cricket Cashback
This promotion allows players to enrich their balance with 10% cashback on their losses. The maximum prize you can obtain from this bonus promotion goes up to INR 10,000. The lost bets between Thursday and Friday will be calculated for this promo; thus, you can win a 10% cashback every Friday.
Unlimited Virtual Victoriesh
An interesting bonus that gives you the opportunity to get a 1.25% cashback on your virtual sports bets for the week. At the end of the week you get a refund, which you need to spend within 7 days on sports bets with odds of at least 1.5.
Score a Comeback with 7% Slots Cashback
This is essentially the same bonus as the previous one, but it gives you the chance to get cashback on lost funds at the casino up to 7%. The maximum amount of cashback is 10,000 INR. When you get it, you need to wager the money within 5 days.
WPL Team Boosts
During WPL you can top up your balance, use one of the 5 promo codes on the site and receive a generous gift. For example, the promo code ‘UPWARRIORZ’ gives you a mystical box that can contain both a freebet and a deposit bonus.
Bonuses and Promotions at the 10CRIC App
The 10CRIC Mobile App contains thousands of betting markets on popular matches for Indian customers and over 12 special offers universal to the desktop platform and application. One can also notice the following benefits of the app:
- Option to transfer active bonuses from PC to smartphone or tablet and vice versa;
- Helpful bonus history and current promotions information;
- Loyalty program tracker in the profile settings, etc.
Using the application to make 10CRIC deposits and withdrawals with the secure payment system protecting personal data is also possible. The company 10CRIC gets into ratings of the list of cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.
FAQ
New participants in the bonus offers can find answers to frequently asked questions in this section to learn the nuances of the promotional program.
Are There Any Risks in Using 10CRIC Bonuses?
No, there is no risk to your safety or 10CRIC principal balance. The bookmaker limits losses to only bonus money, including sometimes the qualifying deposited amount in turnover requirements.
Are the Bonuses in the Review the Only Offers on 10CRIC?
No, 10CRIC has an extensive promotional program for regular clients and newbies. You can claim various free bets, deposit increases or casino bonuses.
Can I Cancel the 10CRIC Bonuses?
Yes, you can cancel the 10CRIC bonuses. To return the promo amount, one must write to the support team via live chat.
Is There an Option to Place Bets with Bonus Rupees?
Yes, you can place bets with bonus rupees. At the same time, some promotions specify the events eligible for free bets.
Does 10CRIC Update the Bonuses?
Yes, 10CRIC regularly updates the bonuses. Furthermore, special offers often receive new conditions for placing bets on trendy events.
How Do I Get the 10CRIC Welcome Bonus?
Deposit 1,000 Rs or more and enter the promo code from the sign-up offer page during payment to claim the welcome bonus. However, the promo money is only withdrawable after meeting the turnover requirements.
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