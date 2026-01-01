10CRIC is currently among the leading bookmakers focusing on options for cricket events. You can also join 10CRIC by creating a new profile to learn how to find favorable betting markets with the bookie or play the 10CRIC casino . Create a 10CRIC profile to access the welcome bonus up to Rs. 10,000 increasing the first deposit by 100%.

10CRIC Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,000 Rs

The welcome offer with a deposit bonus may only be used for such services as sports, virtual sports or eSports betting. Furthermore, the promotion has below essential conditions to consider:

Initial top-up starting from 350 Rs;

Maximum available bonus amount reaching 10,000 Rs;

No activation period before the first deposit and others.

In addition, the joining offer usually refers to current famous championships to highlight the bonus benefits concerning betting on related events.

How to Get 10CRIC Welcome Bonus? The bookie's system recognizes only the correct activation algorithm for the promotion, removing the eligibility from the new bettors after inappropriate actions. Thus, the following instructions describe a proven way to claim the 10CRIC welcome bonus:

1 Register a 10CRIC Account Create a new profile on the platform. Go to website 2 Verify Your Profile Complete the verification procedure to confirm the account details. 3 Input Our Promo Code WELCOME10 Enter the bonus code in the payment window. 4 Deposit Funds into Your Wallet Top up the balance. Get your bonus

To eliminate the risk of blocking, having only one account with the bookmaker is crucial for both the computer version and the mobile app.