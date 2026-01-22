10CRIC Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login
10CRIC
App:
10CRIC
10CRIC is currently among the leading bookmakers focusing on options for cricket events. You can also join 10CRIC by creating a new profile to learn how to find favorable betting markets with the bookie or play the casino. Create a 10CRIC profile to access the welcome bonus 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator.
Welcome bonus
150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator
Promocode:
WELCOME10
How to Register a New Account at 10CRIC?
The new clients from India at 10CRIC must register a new account to start taking advantage of the variety of markets of the bookmaker and apply any available promotional offer. The instructions below will help you get a profile on the platform within a couple of minutes:
Open the Website
Access the 10CRIC official site.Go to website
Start Registration
Press the register button.
Complete the 10CRIC Sign-up Form
Provide the personal information and create a username with a password for login.
Accept the Bookmaker's Policy
Give the confirmation of the terms and conditions.
Top up the Balance
Deposit some funds to the wallet.Register account
During registration, the company secures every member of the 10CRIC club with SSL technology to create and protect new accounts with encryption on the servers.
Verification of 10CRIC Account
10CRIC requires KYC verification documents to validate profile holders' information and remove existing functional restrictions of new clients. The procedure has a few stages to perform:
- Open the account settings.
- Choose a passport, ID card or driving license to confirm the identity.
- Attach the document in the jpeg, png, pdf and other formats.
Pay attention to the readability of the information on the file, as unclear 10CRIC profile details will cause account verification problems and a return to the process.
Registration Process via the 10CRIC App
Creating a profile via the 10CRIC app on your Android or iOS device allows you to verify your mobile number and email for extra security quickly. At the same time, the procedure involves the following steps:
- Launch the 10CRIC app.
- Tap the register option.
- Write the email, phone number, identity details and residence address.
- Submit the form.
Moreover, the bookmaker checks the details of the form against the database information to eliminate the 10CRIC registration of duplicate accounts.
Login at 10CRIC
If you already have an existing account on the platform, you can log in to your 10CRIC profile to personalize the offers and study how to play table games or choose outcomes for sports with the bookmaker. It is necessary to carry out the instructions to access the account as follows:
- Enter the official website.
- Access the 10CRIC login window.
- Write your username and password.
- Log in to the profile.
Once you agree to remember the login details, the platform will automatically access your profile and adapt to your preferences when the site loads.
Login via App
The mobile gadget app has rapid loading of betting options for your account thanks to the installed elements and always obtaining the last version of the platform. One can enter their application profiles through the following steps:
- Open the application.
- Access the 10CRIC sign-in form.
- Enter your login data.
- Discover the markets for different events and add the selections to the betting history of your profile.
If a customer has forgotten the profile password, the application will ask them to specify an email and date of birth from the account details to recover access.
10CRIC Bonuses and Promotions that Available after Registration
You can only take advantage of free bets within traditional sports disciplines if you have created a new account and have no money on your balance. Moreover, the promotion includes the below conditions:
- 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator;
- Only settled sports bets with odds of 2.0 or higher are eligible to provide an x15 wagering;
- Due period of 15 days from the activation date.
Failure to meet the turnover requirements for the promo funds will result in a refund of the bonus remainder and any winnings from the promotion use.
10CRIC Registration Process FAQ
How to Start Playing at 10CRIC?
10CRIC requires new customers to create an account to start playing and try all the available features. Furthermore, one may add matches and casino titles to the favorites for instant search.
How to Start Betting on 10CRIC?
You must have an active profile with the bookie and some money on the balance to start betting on 10CRIC. The welcome promotion will also give you funds to learn how to play games or place bets with the 10CRIC platform on cricket events.
What If I Need Support to Create an Account?
The chatbot of the bookmaker is available 24/7 to provide you with numerous guides for setting up a new account and verification in 10CRIC. At the same time, you can use the official phone number with Hindi-speaking support specialists.
How to Delete My 10CRIC Account?
It is necessary to contact the support team via live chat and inform 10CRIC about your intention to delete the account. Nonetheless, one has the opportunity to freeze a profile for a certain period to preserve progress.
How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at 10CRIC?
During your first deposit, enter our promo code WELCOME10 to receive the upgraded 10CRIC sign-up bonus. Thus, you will receive additional 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator
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