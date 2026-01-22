10CRIC Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

10CRIC App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration 10CRIC 10CRIC is currently among the leading bookmakers focusing on options for cricket events. You can also join 10CRIC by creating a new profile to learn how to find favorable betting markets with the bookie or play the casino. Create a 10CRIC profile to access the welcome bonus 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator. Welcome bonus 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator Promocode: WELCOME10 Join 10CRIC

How to Register a New Account at 10CRIC?

The new clients from India at 10CRIC must register a new account to start taking advantage of the variety of markets of the bookmaker and apply any available promotional offer. The instructions below will help you get a profile on the platform within a couple of minutes:

1 Open the Website Access the 10CRIC official site. Go to website 2 Start Registration Press the register button. 3 Complete the 10CRIC Sign-up Form Provide the personal information and create a username with a password for login. 4 Accept the Bookmaker's Policy Give the confirmation of the terms and conditions. 5 Top up the Balance Deposit some funds to the wallet. Register account

During registration, the company secures every member of the 10CRIC club with SSL technology to create and protect new accounts with encryption on the servers.

Verification of 10CRIC Account

10CRIC requires KYC verification documents to validate profile holders' information and remove existing functional restrictions of new clients. The procedure has a few stages to perform:

Open the account settings. Choose a passport, ID card or driving license to confirm the identity. Attach the document in the jpeg, png, pdf and other formats.

Pay attention to the readability of the information on the file, as unclear 10CRIC profile details will cause account verification problems and a return to the process.

Registration Process via the 10CRIC App

Creating a profile via the 10CRIC app on your Android or iOS device allows you to verify your mobile number and email for extra security quickly. At the same time, the procedure involves the following steps:

Launch the 10CRIC app. Tap the register option. Write the email, phone number, identity details and residence address. Submit the form.

Moreover, the bookmaker checks the details of the form against the database information to eliminate the 10CRIC registration of duplicate accounts.

Login at 10CRIC

If you already have an existing account on the platform, you can log in to your 10CRIC profile to personalize the offers and study how to play table games or choose outcomes for sports with the bookmaker. It is necessary to carry out the instructions to access the account as follows:

Enter the official website. Access the 10CRIC login window. Write your username and password. Log in to the profile.

Once you agree to remember the login details, the platform will automatically access your profile and adapt to your preferences when the site loads.

Login via App

The mobile gadget app has rapid loading of betting options for your account thanks to the installed elements and always obtaining the last version of the platform. One can enter their application profiles through the following steps:

Open the application. Access the 10CRIC sign-in form. Enter your login data. Discover the markets for different events and add the selections to the betting history of your profile.

If a customer has forgotten the profile password, the application will ask them to specify an email and date of birth from the account details to recover access.

10CRIC Bonuses and Promotions that Available after Registration

You can only take advantage of free bets within traditional sports disciplines if you have created a new account and have no money on your balance. Moreover, the promotion includes the below conditions:

150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator;

Only settled sports bets with odds of 2.0 or higher are eligible to provide an x15 wagering;

Due period of 15 days from the activation date.

Failure to meet the turnover requirements for the promo funds will result in a refund of the bonus remainder and any winnings from the promotion use.