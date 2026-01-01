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10CRIC for IPL Betting 2026

10CRIC

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10CRIC

Betting on the IPL has always been popular in India since its inception, in 2026 the Indian Premier League will be held for the 17th time and will run for two months from March to May. 10CRIC is the best betting company that provides its sports betting services in India, including cricket and IPL.

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Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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